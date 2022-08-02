Spalding Sheriff talks 'outpouring of love and support' after tragic loss of deputy

www.wtsp.com
Fellow officers escort kids of fallen police sergeant to first day of school
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — It was an emotional first day of school for the son and daughter of a fallen Fairburn police officer. Fairburn Police Sgt. Jean-Harold Louis Astree was killed in a car wreck along Capps Ferry Road in Douglas County last week. Astree was pronounced dead on...
Clayton County PD reassigns officer indicted for murder in Jamarion Robinson case after family outcry
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County officer indicted for murder in the case of a Black man shot and killed by federal task force agents in 2016 has been moved to "non-training duty" after an outcry about his continuing role in the department by the family of the man and a popular YouTube account.
Police identify the AT&T worker who was electrocuted to death
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — We now know the name of the AT&T worker who was electrocuted after his truck came into contact with power lines, setting off a massive fire that left people in a nearby mobile home community without power. Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with Henry County...
‘I just want y’all to put the guns down:’ Community reacts to shooting at metro shopping center
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon shooting at an East Point strip mall. At around 12:45 p.m., police arrived at the plaza, finding a man with gunshot wounds to his torso. Police say the man was part of a shootout at around noon with three other men.
CBS 46
AT&T employee killed after being electrocuted in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee for AT&T has died after being electrocuted while on the job. Henry County officials say the employee was electrocuted when his bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines Tuesday in Ellenwood. AT&T sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:. Additionally, AT&T...
CBS 46
‘60 Days In’ films inside Henry County Jail
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - In what A&E is calling a “highly anticipated season,” the Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be in the spotlight of the next season of “60 Days In”. The show puts people undercover in jails and records what they find. Henry...
Former DeKalb County principal accused of bullying workers, faced similar accusation 15 years ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 has learned that a DeKalb County school principal who was demoted for bullying and harassing subordinates in addition to having them run personal errands for her was recently was accused of financial irregularities with her staff 15 years ago. Channel 2′s Richard Belcher...
Motorcyclist killed in Carroll County crash with 18-wheeler, police say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Carrollton Police Department officers were called to Bankhead Highway at Frasier road around 9:15 a.m. following the incident. Crash investigators said the motorcycle driver was traveling westbound on the highway. The driver of...
2-year-old boy shot in targeted attack after leaving barber shop with father, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a father was targeted in a shooting that left the man’s 2-year-old son in critical condition. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday along Peters Street SW. Atlanta police said the father and son were leaving a barber shop when a blue Kia...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of July 25 to Aug. 1, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Thorne Cole Anderson♦ , 22, Higgins...
‘Bradley Cooper’ look-alike wanted for shoplifting in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County are searching for a man accused of shoplifting from Home Depot. The department posted on Facebook the man is accused of stealing a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit from the Home depot in McDonough. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
The Citizen Online
Thieves busy in Peachtree City
It is not unusual to have a golf cart stolen in Peachtree City. Somewhat less common is to have a cart stolen while at a charging station. This has happened before, and it happened again on July 28. An officer on July 28 at approximately 6:20 a.m. responded to Balmoral...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia teen uses dance to cope with vision-altering autoimmune disorder
Atlanta - Kimora Barker feels like she was born to dance. "Speaking through it, that's that I like to do I like to speak through my dancing," Barker says. "It helps me not only express things, but, yeah, it helps a lot." It's helping the Morrow. 16-year-old cope with a...
AT&T employee killed after work truck appears to have hit powerlines
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Channel 2 Action News has learned that an AT&T employee was electrocuted when a bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines. The incident happened Tuesday just before noon in the Ellenwood area around the Clark Estates trailer park on Clark Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Everybody knew Billy Bates, Part 2
In a previous column, I described Billy Bates’ experiences as a sailor during World War II. The story continues today about his passion for life as expressed through his wide-ranging interests and through some of the people who played important roles in his life. Billy had many hobbies. He...
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
CBS 46
Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
Monroe Local News
Breaking: First responders with WCFR working a single vehicle crash on Hwy 78 at Bay Creek Church Road
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 1, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue reported at about 4:50 p.m. on Monday that first responders were on the scene of a single vehicle crash on Highway 78 at Bay Creek Church Road. “Reports as a single vehicle overturned – unknown injuries,” WCFR Assistant...
Professor who police say shot, killed 18-year-old college student denied bond
Carroll County, Ga — The fired college professor police say shot and killed a University of West Georgia student had his first court appearance Monday where a judge denied his bond. Richard Sigman, 47, appeared in magistrate court in a wheelchair with a large abrasion across his forehead. Channel...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia Bureau of Investigation promotes Jonesboro resident
DECATUR — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced Jonesboro resident Kimberly Tarver has been promoted. Tarver now serves at the bureau’s Applicant Services Supervisor. The position supervises help desk operations for Georgia Applicant Processing Services (GAPS). GAPS provides a portal for agencies to enroll in fingerprinting services to receive and review Georgia Criminal History Record Information for applicants. The helpdesk staff handles calls and emails pertaining to GAPS applicant registration for non-criminal justice employment, licensing, adoptions, housing, and visa/immigration.
