Fall Mercredi Show Schedule Announced!

mustang1071.com
Related
mustang1071.com
UL Summer Commencement
Commencement for UL summer graduates is this Friday at the Cajundome. Doors open at 9 for the 10 am ceremony. Graduates are required to be in full commencement regalia. Clear bag policies will be in effect. Commencement speaker will be Dr. Phillip J. Auter. Tickets are not required. For more...
mustang1071.com
222 For St. Jude’s Event
There will be a benefit for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this Saturday, August 6th. It’s at Motor City, 1111 North University in Lafayette. The event will include a car show, food, a dunking booth, school supply drive, and more. Activities begin at 10 am. Proceeds to benefit...
Comments / 0