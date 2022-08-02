Some CCSD families prepare for earlier start time due to bus driver shortage, experts share a warnin

www.fox5vegas.com
Clark County Park Police discover over 70 bags of cocaine at Las Vegas Park
Clark County Park Police Department discovered a backpack filled with crack cocaine at Lewis Family Park on Monday evening.
Clark County park police locate bag full of cocaine at local park following theft incident
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A backpack full of drugs was recently located at a local park while park police were on the scene of a vehicle theft call. The incident happened on Monday, August 1, at around 6 p.m and was reported by the Clark County Park Police Department.
Las Vegas police: Man posed as health inspector to steal from valley restaurants
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly posed as a health inspector to steal from valley businesses. He’s accused of stealing from two fast food restaurants in the southwest valley on July 3. Police said that in both cases, he entered the businesses claiming […]
Police investigate death in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police were on the scene of an apparent homicide in the southeast valley before ruling it a suicide Wednesday morning. Detectives responded to an incident involving someone who was deceased just after 5:30 a.m. The incident happened in the 10,000 block for Glassboro St., near Pyle Avenue and Bermuda Road. […]
Homicide detectives investigate person's death in southeast Las Vegas
Homicide detectives are investigating "an incident involving a deceased person" in the southeast Las Vegas valley on Wednesday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.
Las Vegas police: 13-year-old accused of setting several fires at Nellis AFB
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 13-year-old girl is accused of setting multiple fires over the weekend at Nellis Air Force Base, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Las Vegas police say officers responded to Nellis Air Force Base at about 9:32 a.m. on Sunday in response to...
2 men arrested after Las Vegas ‘street takeover’ event
Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a trick driving event in Las Vegas.
Raiders partner with barbershops to offer Las Vegas kids free back-to-school hair cuts
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the start of the upcoming school year quickly approaching, the Raiders are partnering with local barbershops to help make sure Las Vegas kids are ready to head back to class. As part of the partnership, barbershops throughout the valley will offer free back-to-school haircuts...
New details in arrest of suspect accused in attempted murder of elderly Las Vegas man
Downtown Las Vegas venue won't move forward with magic show that includes animals. Can Nevada handle a monkeypox emergency? Las Vegas doctor shares concerns as state prepares.
Teenager taken into custody for allegedly setting fires at Nellis AFB housing units
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A teenager was taken into custody for allegedly setting several fires at housing units on Nellis Air Force Base over the weekend, according to Las Vegas police. Fire and security forces were called to respond to four fires at Nellis Landings housing units in the...
Las Vegas police release ’10 Most Wanted’ list
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Las Vegas police have released their "10 Most Wanted" list which includes one woman and nine men, all wanted for crimes ranging from burglary to attempted murder of a police officer.
CCFD and North Las Vegas police save woman in swift water rescue Thursday night
LVMPD’s RAID team makes 100+ arrests since starting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail (RAID) arm of Metro has been busy since its inception in March of this year. According to police, 102 arrests were made for reckless and trick-driving-related crimes, 123 citations were given, and 124 vehicles have been impounded. Police say most...
Police: 13-year-old arrested for setting multiple fires at Nellis Air Force Base
A 13-year-old female is suspected of setting multiple fires at Nellis Air Force Base over the weekend, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.
Mother and son look for the man who saved them from car crash
A Las Vegas woman is looking for her hero after she and her son were trapped inside her car on the freeway
Downtown Las Vegas venue won’t move forward with magic show that includes animals
Las Vegas woman sentenced in shooting death of husband in 2021
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman has learned her fate following the 2021 murder of her husband, who police say was killed while a friend listened over a live chat session. On May 23, Emily Ikuta entered an Alford plea more than a year after being charged with open murder in connection to […]
East Las Vegas man calls on city to fix 'dangerous' sidewalks
One East Las Vegas man is calling on city officials to fix dangerous sidewalks. Freeman moved to the area to buy property in a place that was evolving.
Las Vegas Man Arrested for Aggravated Battery Following Alleged Road Rage Incident in Idaho County
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, around 1:50 PM, Idaho County Dispatch received several 911 calls regarding an incident of road rage just south of Cottonwood on Highway 95. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, it was reported to Dispatch that a semi was driving aggressively and...
Wannabe Summerlin robber also held on suspicion of assault, kidnapping, fraud, weapon possession & a probation violation
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old man is in custody in an Arizona jail after being sought in Las Vegas, where video showed an apparent attempt to shoot a fleeing man during a botched robbery outside a suburban home. Las Vegas police on Monday identified Armondo Dangerfield as the would-be robber whose gun jammed in the July 24 incident in suburban Summerlin. They said he was arrested Sunday in Mesa, Arizona. Maricopa County jail records show Dangerfield is being held on suspicion of multiple crimes including robbery, assault, kidnapping, fraud, weapon possession and a probation violation. Police say he’s expected to be transferred in custody from Phoenix to Las Vegas to face charges.
