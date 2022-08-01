Room to play: Pay It Forward program provides artists with practice, performance space

www.amherstbulletin.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth FindingTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Chicopee celebrates National Night Out with free food, K-9 demonstrations, Air Force robots and more
CHICOPEE — Trevor Rogers walked from the police boat to the fire trucks and checked out the bounce house and the climbing wall with his young daughter and neighbor, but it was the horses at National Night Out that really got their attention. “It’s the highlight of their day,”...
AKA Sorority hosts event for future HBCU students
A historically African-American sorority is honoring those who've committed to pursuing higher education.
Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?
When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
businesswest.com
New Valley Bank Grows by Staying True to Its Philosophy
When BusinessWest spoke to Jeff Sullivan in late 2019, about six months after New Valley Bank & Trust opened in downtown Springfield — the first Springfield-based bank to open in more than a decade — he talked about focusing on smaller commercial loans than larger banks prefer to take on, and quick turnaround times as well.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield residents concerned over Bird scooters left around town
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of West Springfield has piloted a new electric scooter program with the company Bird, but some residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told...
Ten-Pin Bowling Is Coming Back To Pittsfield, MA
Growing up, my mother was super good at candlepin bowling and what a smooth delivery she had. She's 68 now and doesn't have a 103 average anymore, but whatever. We would watch candlepin bowling every Saturday morning and I grew to love the sport. Candlepin (little ball), I realized, was not the big attraction I thought it was. Ten-pin (big ball) was more of the country's speed when it comes to bowling.
Hampshire County real estate: The top 10 most affordable homes sold in week ending July 30
A condo in Amherst that sold for $199,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampshire County between July 24 and July 30. In total, 30 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $386,018. The average price per square foot ended up at $242.
WHS principal announces two additions to administrative team
WESTFIELD - Westfield High School Principal Charles Jendrysik has announced that two new assistant principals have joined the administrative team. Dr. Tonia Bonner relocated with her husband to western Massachusetts from North Carolina a little over two years ago. She comes to Westfield High School with over 20 years in secondary education as a chemistry/physics teacher, general science teacher, middle school teacher and instructional coach, and as a high school assistant principal.
thereminder.com
Jazz and Roots Festival celebrates community culture
SPRINGFIELD – The smooth sounds of jazz and an eclectic array of talents will be featured at this year’s Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival. The festival will take place on Aug. 12 and 13 in Stearns Square, with this year marking the first multi-day experience for the annual musical staple.
Is This Berkshire County’s Most Amazing View While Driving? (photos)
One Berkshire County route that I'm very familiar with driving is the Mohawk Trail. Before my wife, Amber, and I got married we dated for eight years. For five of those years, Amber lived in the town of Florida, MA and I lived in North Adams. So, naturally, when I would go visit her at her house, I would travel up Route 2 on the Mohawk Trail and during that drive, I would make that quick wrap-around on the Hairpin Turn which when you make the turn, you're technically in Clarksburg for a few seconds.
WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)
I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
Boston Globe
For $10m, a Berkshires retreat with a mid-century modern home, a bunkhouse, and an Airstream
This Berkshires estate offers an eclectic mix of housing to suit every taste, room to roam, and a pond fit for a president. Atwater, a 321-acre retreat at 14 Sullivan Road in Sandisfield, is on the market for $10,000,000 and set amid the scenic backdrop of the Berkshires and the pristine water views offered by the property’s own 33-acre Atwater Pond.
Chipotle opening location in Pittsfield
Chipotle is opening its first location in Pittsfield on August 4. The restaurant is located at 555 Hubbard Avenue.
Enjoy Famous Cousins Maine Lobster at This Western Massachusetts Winery
Summer is in full swing here in The Berkshires and just because it's August doesn't mean the season is over. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods. If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes, I'm talking...
Littleville Fair marks 100th anniversary
CHESTER — This is a big year for the Littleville Fair as it celebrates its 100th anniversary this weekend. “A lot of people are very excited to have 100 years of an agricultural fair,” said Littleville Fair President Maurice R. Boisseau Sr. “We’re looking forward to some good weather and good people showing up.”
MassDEP observing Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls
Massachusetts officials are monitoring the Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls after 22News received a report from a viewer indicating they observed strange white flecks and streaks.
Model railroading featured for 2 days at Springfield Union Station
Get on board for this “job fair,” and though you won’t even have to think about switching careers, you’ll be on track for some fun. Kids ON TRACK: A Model Railroading Job Fair will take place Aug. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Springfield Union Station on 55 Frank B. Murray St.
amherstbulletin.com
UMass launches chancellor search
AMHERST — A search committee began meeting this week to find a successor to University of Massachusetts Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy, who plans to retire at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. The 20-member committee is made up of faculty members, UMass alumni, staff, board of trustees...
EKG technician program offered at STCC this fall
A Certified EKG Technician (CET) course is being offered at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) for persons who are currently licensed or certified as a healthcare professional.
Florence residents upset over possible marijuana dispensary location
A debate is underway about whether or not a marijuana dispensary should go in Florence. Pizza Factory will be closing by the end of this year but in it's place could go a marijuana shop and some are not happy about it.
