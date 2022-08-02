ON-THE-WATER TIPS FOR A SAFE SUMMER EXCURSION IN THE FLORIDA KEYS – ONBOARD MAGAZINE

keysweekly.com
Florida East Coast Blue Crab Trap Closures Start Aug. 10
Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from certain state waters on the east coast of Florida prior to Aug. 10, the first day of two 10-day trap closures occurring this month. Blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to
keysweekly.com
FWC OFFICER SAVES SNOOK FOUND CHOKING ON A COWFISH
A snook is breathing new life thanks to the efforts of one Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation officer who noticed that the fish wasn’t swimming right. Officer Mike Janzen was patrolling the waters under Jewfish Creek bridge in Key Largo recently when he noticed a snook at the surface of the water swimming upside down. Springing into action, Janzen grabbed the fish and brought it onto his vessel.
10NEWS
How much water do I need to drink with the Florida heat?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Spoiler alert as you're getting dressed this morning — it's hot! You already know lightweight clothes, air conditioning, and shade are all good ways to beat the heat but don’t skimp on hydration. Tara Calise, a nurse practitioner with WellMed at Land O’...
fox35orlando.com
Florida's Space Coast launching two rockets on the same day just hours apart
The Florida Space Coast is gearing up to have three rocket launches on the same day. Two of the rocket launches will take place just hours apart at the Space Coast in Florida. The other rocket launch will take place in Texas.
wuwf.org
Red handed: The connection between human pollution and Florida's worsening red tide outbreaks
When the ominous rust-colored cloud of red tide begins to saturate coastal waters in Southwest Florida, it means beach closures. Asthma attacks. Itchy skin and watery eyes. Dead fish and a wretched smell that can spoil the salty breeze. Now, scientists also know it means pollution made the scourge worse.
South Florida animal shelters over capacity with many giving up pets because of rising costs
MIAMI – Tuki is in a Zen state of mind.Something only a naturally positive and playful pup could pull off, considering this 5-year-old stray has been here longer than any of her four-legged friends – over one year.It might be as simple — and sad — as being one of too many kittens, cats or dogs to choose from, says Miami Dade Animal Services spokesperson Flora Beal."Typically, over the summer months we see a huge spike in the population," Beal said.And, this year, the "Dog Days of Dogust" is no exception. This summer these cries for help seem even louder,...
Drunk woman drives golf cart on Florida highway
A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate while drunk, according to an arrest report.
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS FLIGHT ACADEMY IS CHURNING OUT TALENTED YOUNG PILOTS
16-year-olds can’t sit down at a bar and order a beer. They can’t buy a lottery ticket, get a tattoo or vote. But they can fly a plane. Such is the case with many of the young aviators at the Marathon-based Florida Keys Flight Academy, several of whom are pushing the envelope to earn certifications as fast as the law will allow.
fox13news.com
Simple ways to evict mosquitoes from your property
TAMPA, Fla. - Mosquitoes are one of the biggest downsides to living in a tropical paradise, and they are everywhere right now. Beyond just being highly annoying, many of the mosquitoes in the Tampa Bay Area can transmit dangerous diseases like dengue fever and EEE as well. Luckily, there are...
Assure Infusions to Build Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility in Central Florida
WINTER HAVEN, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Assure Infusions, Inc., a new company that launched earlier this year to produce IV fluid products, is building a manufacturing plant in Bartow, Florida. The 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005037/en/ Assure Infusions’ 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. (Photo: Business Wire)
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage Site
Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of covered bridges, you may think of Vermont, which has more covered bridges (over 100) than any state in America. For many people, there's something romantic and nostalgic about covered bridges, and many people enjoy visiting them.
fox13news.com
Florida butterfly garden is 6,400 square feet of natural beauty
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - In the heart of Florida, you'll reach a rainforest that is brimming with butterflies. In fact, you'll be surrounded by hundreds of them. The Butterfly Rainforest is an exhibit at the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville. It’s a 6,400-square-foot enclosure filled with tropical, exotic butterflies.
Creepy: Utah Man Living In Florida Woods Arrested Video Taping Young Girls In Public
A 27-year-old man from Utah has been living in the woods of Jenson Beach, Florida, doing some creepy and illegal stuff. Pedro Valdez, 27, was arrested and charged with Video Voyeurism. Deputies say Valdez has been living in the woods in Jensen Beach since moving
keysweekly.com
NEW HOSPICE PROGRAM PROVIDES A RICH BENEFIT TO FLORIDA KEYS FAMILIES
What do you think of when you hear the word hospice? The Keys Weekly recently sat down with Vivian Dodge, executive director of Chapters Health Hospice for Monroe County, to learn about the history and all the incredible ways hospice can help an end-of-life patient and their family. There was...
The Daily South
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From Seattle
It emerged on August 2 that the firm behind a leading online marketplace specializing in wholesale cannabis and hemp products - kush.com - will be relocating from Seattle, WA to Tampa, FL. Kush is one of a number of corporations within diverse industries that have recently seen the opportunities presented by being based in Florida.
mainstreetdailynews.com
COVID continues to saturate Florida
COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
fox13news.com
Wood-fired ovens made in Tampa Bay aren't just great for pizza
TAMPA, Fla. - When BJ Hall built himself a pizza oven 12 years ago, he knew he was onto something. Friends started asking him to make them one, too. By 2013, he was ready to make his popular hobby a career – and Forno Nardona was born. Most people...
Citizens insurance rates will soon climb for thousands of Floridians
In less than a month, one of Florida's largest home insurers is raising their rates for a majority of their customers.
126 lbs of cocaine washed up along Florida coast
Dozens of packages containing cocaine were found washed up along the coastline of the Florida Keys over the weekend, according to authorities.
