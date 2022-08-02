ON-THE-WATER TIPS FOR A SAFE SUMMER EXCURSION IN THE FLORIDA KEYS – ONBOARD MAGAZINE

MIAMI – Tuki is in a Zen state of mind.Something only a naturally positive and playful pup could pull off, considering this 5-year-old stray has been here longer than any of her four-legged friends – over one year.It might be as simple — and sad — as being one of too many kittens, cats or dogs to choose from, says Miami Dade Animal Services spokesperson Flora Beal."Typically, over the summer months we see a huge spike in the population," Beal said.And, this year, the "Dog Days of Dogust" is no exception. This summer these cries for help seem even louder,...

