Is the Caboose a Total Loss? Vandalism at the Railway Museum

Railway Museum caboose dragged 15 feet after wreck
Broken glass and severe damage to the Mini Caboose happen in one weekend at the Railway museum of San Angelo.
Structure fire on 17th and Oakes
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Update: 3:17 PM) — There has been no substantial damage to other adjacent residences only the vegetation on the property line. Firefighters on the scene said there were six units on hand in response to the fire and there are currently no known injuries. The fire is still currently under investigation however […]
No Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
The San Angelo Police Department reported that a motor vehicle accident took place on 7th and Bryant on Tuesday. Officers on the scene said that 3 vehicles were involved in the multi-vehicle accident, namely a silver Toyota Corolla, a silver Ford Expedition [..]
History behind the infamous sheep of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you ever noticed unique sheep across San Angelo? Well there is a special history behind them many aren’t aware of. These sheep came about when the promotions committee of Downtown San Angelo Inc. needed a fundraising idea for the organization. They then came up with the idea to have fiberglass sheep be displayed in front of organizations to signify the San Angelo heritage. Now it’s known as the Sheep Spectacular Project.
Jason’s Deli holds ribbon cutting, set to open on August 4th
Who's ready to eat at Jason's Deli?
Three car accident on 7th and Bryant slows down traffic
SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAPD has sent out an alert to avoid 7th and Bryant due to a motor vehicle accident. Officers on the scene said a silver Toyota Corolla, a silver Ford Expedition and a white Ford Focus were headed Northbound on North Bryant when the front two vehicles ( white Ford Focus and […]
Goodfellow AFB cuts ribbons on new facilities
GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — Goodfellow Air Force Base held a ribbon cutting for two new facilities on Wednesday, August 3. Military personnel, San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter and other community leaders attended the ceremony. The new facilities are a covered military working dog training pavilion and a covered fitness pavilion made possible through […]
Water Levels- above drought conditions for now
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Hearing the words water and conservation in tandem is nothing new in San Angelo. We have been in a state of needing to conserve water for as long as we can remember. Director of Water Utilities for the City San Angelo Allison Strube says that currently “we are at 52 months […]
What should you do with household hazardous waste?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — To avoid the potential risks of household hazardous waste (HHW) it is important to know what is considered HHW and how to properly and legally dispose of it. Improper and sometimes illegal disposal of HHW can include pouring them down the drain, on the ground, into storm sewers, or in some […]
Tom Green County jail logs: August 2, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
NWS announces record heat streak for San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo announced the grueling truth that citizens in the Concho Valley have been facing in the month of July. “San Angelo has officially tied the record with 2011 for the greatest number of consecutive 100° days with 28, including today,’ said the NWS […]
Whiskey Myers Lit Up San Angelo's Night Sky
SAN ANGELO, TX — The band Whiskey Myers was the headline performance of Saturday night’s first big show of the weeklong Wild West Fest. About 2,000 were in attendance. For those not familiar with the music of Whiskey Myers, the best way to describe their sound is “modern Lynyrd Skynyrd.” The southern rock band hails from Palestine in east Texas and their breakout hit in the late 2000s is titled appropriately: “Ballad of a Southern Man.”
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
