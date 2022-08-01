ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Matt Corral already impressing hard-to-impress Panthers legend

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031UoY_0h1DesdF00

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have dominated the quarterback conversation for the Carolina Panthers so far this summer. But it’s the dark horse candidate in this competition that has a certain franchise great talking.

On Monday, Steve Smith Sr. joined WFNZ’s The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey to speak about what he’s seen from the team up to this point in training camp. And before he gave his props, he prefaced his compliments by reminding us how tough of a critic he is.

“I’ve kinda been built in there where I look for the negative, and I don’t really say enough about the positive,” Smith Sr. said. “So I’m working on talking about what they need to improve on, but also give them their flowers while they’re living and while they’re playing. So that you can get a clear perspective. So that’s what I’ve been working on.”

So with that said, Smith proceeded to give a bouquet to rookie Matt Corral—who has quite a few folks buzzing already down in Spartanburg, S.C.

“So Matt Corral impressin’ me,” he went on to add. “Man, I’m just an outta shape, old football player that used to play, right? But at the end of the day, I know ball. And I know a good player when I see him just like I know a bad player when I see him. Matt Corral is about a year or two away from being the starting quarterback for this Carolina Panthers team. The boy has it. He can play. But he needs to learn.”

Given that Mayfield is the heavy favorite to start under center, at least for this season, Corral should get that time to learn. 2022 is likely to be a redshirt year of sorts for the third-round pick, who continues to pick up the ins and outs of an elaborate pro offense under coordinator Ben McAdoo.

But until he does, Smith Sr. will just have to keep pounding that drum for his new favorite passer in Mayfield.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

OJ Simpson Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has taken to social media to weigh in on the Deshaun Watson decision. Simpson, who was infamously acquitted on charges of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, Ron Goldman, shared his reaction on Twitter. "You hired her, she made her decision. Respect it!!!" he...
NFL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Matt Corral
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: 'Motherf----r' Quarterback Tom Brady Referenced Identified

Just last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady made headlines when he called out an NFL team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't believe that team was sticking with an unnamed quarterback when he was still a free agent and determining his future. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” Brady said.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Explains How He Feels About Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are easily the greatest quarterback and tight end duo of all time. These two were able to win four championships together and you always knew they were going to be dangerous when sharing the field. Whether it be with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and Gronk had the juice to destroy opposing defenses at the drop of a hat.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Wfnz
AthlonSports.com

Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Suffered Massive Injury At Practice

Last week, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde left practice on a golf cart. This week, it was All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer who went down with an injury. According to multiple reports, Poyer suffered a potentially serious arm injury during Tuesday's practice. Poyer was phenomenal in 2021, racking up 93 tackles,...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama

The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News

During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr’s 3-word response to Sean McVay’s recruiting message

The Los Angeles Rams have begun their road to repeat following the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory last season. It has been a fairly eventful offseason for the franchise which included landing Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, and a few others. However, one notable missing player from the championship roster is Odell Beckham Jr. Rams’ Coach Sean McVay sent a message to the star wide receiver to which OBJ recently chimed back in on via Twitter:
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy