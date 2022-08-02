ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Multiple People Shot in Washington, D.C.

By Staff
Mighty 990
Mighty 990
 2 days ago
JDub
1d ago

THAT'S your Democratic run cities for you. Chicago, Baltimore, St. Louis, etc. If you take away the number of murders in just 5 Democratic cities the US drops to 189 out of 193 countries with gun deaths

Keith Simmons
1d ago

Several shootings in NW that was not reported in my neighborhood and the News stations didn't even mention none of them

LS
1d ago

Where are the anti gun advocates? Oh that’s right, they are too busy going after legal gun users.

