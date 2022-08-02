BREAKING: Multiple People Shot in Washington, D.C.

mighty990.com
JDub
1d ago
THAT'S your Democratic run cities for you. Chicago, Baltimore, St. Louis, etc. If you take away the number of murders in just 5 Democratic cities the US drops to 189 out of 193 countries with gun deaths
Keith Simmons
1d ago
Several shootings in NW that was not reported in my neighborhood and the News stations didn't even mention none of them
LS
1d ago
Where are the anti gun advocates? Oh that’s right, they are too busy going after legal gun users.
Six Shot One Dead in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
Man Shot in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that...
One Dead, Five Injured After Shooting In Northeast Washington
One man was killed and five others injured in a mass shooting Monday night in Northeast Washington. As of Tuesday afternoon, the survivors’ physical injuries are not life-threatening, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told DCist/WAMU, though they could not confirm whether the survivors are still at the area hospitals they were taken to Monday.
Police: 2 teens shot within hours in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings after two teens were injured within a mile apart, spanning from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court around 9:15...
Multiple people shot in Northeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON - Multiple people have been shot in Northeast, D.C., according to police. The shooting took place Monday on the 1500 block of F Street NE, and an investigation is underway. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. At this time, D.C. police has not revealed how many people were injured. This is...
DC Police host National Night Out amid violent crime surge
WASHINGTON — With violent crime on the rise and coming off of an especially deadly July, Tuesday night D.C. police flooded different pockets of the city not as a show of force, but to let their guard down a little. With a steel drum sound track provided by a...
Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car
WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
1 injured in shoot-out on Baltimore-Washington Parkway
WASHINGTON - A young person was injured, police report, after a shoot-out took place on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m., United States Park Police said they responded to the southbound area of the parkway just south of 202 for the report of a shooting. Two vehicles, police...
D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspect Caught On Surveillance.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a robbery and assault...
Police identify victim in F St. mass shooting, confirm DC Firefighter injured
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and five others were injured during a mass shooting in the 1500 block of F Street, NE, in Washington Monday night. Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 24-year-old Lance Melvin of Southeast, DC was the man killed in the shooting. Officials from DC Fire and EMS have confirmed […]
Baltimore Police identify 'squeegee kid' killed over the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two of the most recent homicide victims in the city, including the squeegee kid shot to death Saturday morning in west Baltimore. Police say 18-year-old Sareef Muse was killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday morning. Investigators do...
1 killed, 5 wounded in Washington, D.C., shooting
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- One man was killed and five others were wounded in a Monday night shooting in northeastern Washington D.C., the latest in a series of shootings that have affected the city. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters in a press conference that the shooting happened...
DC police investigate 2 separate Northeast DC shootings, hours apart
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating two separate shootings early Monday morning that occurred just hours apart in Northeast D.C. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 2521 Bladensburg Road NE. When officers arrived at a tow and vehicle impound lot, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Oxon Hill convenience store clerk accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — An Oxon Hill, Maryland, convenience store clerk who doubles as a pro-Trump YouTuber under the name "Semore Views" was arrested Monday on four misdemeanor counts for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Kit made his initial appearance in court Monday and was released on...
Residents seek answers after 25+ cars hit in tire slashing spree in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Over the past couple of weeks, dozens of cars in D.C.'s Mount Pleasant neighborhood have had their tires slashed, and in most cases, it has been multiple tires on each car. One morning, an entire side of parked cars on the 1800 block of Kenyon...
Police K9 Team In Bryans Road Leads To Apprehension Of Wanted Suspect Hiding Under Car: Sheriff
A wanted man in Maryland was tracked down by a police K9 unit after being busted with an illegal weapon and an alleged harassment incident, authorities announced. District Heights resident Kemani Rhodes, 21, who had been wanted for first-degree assault in Prince George’s, is facing new charges in Charles County after being apprehended following an incident in Bryans Road last month.
Police shoot man during arrest near Home Depot in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A man was shot by an officer during an arrest Tuesday night, according to Fairfax County police. Police said that the officer-involved shooting occurred after detectives were conducting an investigation near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive. The suspect, police reported, was shot and struck by...
Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland
The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
"I just want to know why," mother of Baltimore man killed in quadruple shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The violence that has long plagued Baltimore knocked on Tanya Morris's front door this past week. On her dinning room table now sits a memorial for her son Bartimaeus Morris, 34, of Baltimore. "This was not for him and I just want to know why," said...
49 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
