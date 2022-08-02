SEC charges 11 individuals over $300M crypto ‘pyramid scheme’

cointelegraph.com
Coinbase is being probed by the SEC for allowing customers to trade unregistered securities, new report says
Coinbase is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reported. The SEC is looking into whether the largest crypto trading platform in the US offered unregistered securities to users. Coinbase's legal chief says the platform is confident in its "rigorous diligence process". Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform...
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
cryptobriefing.com
Crypto Industry Slams SEC After It Declares Nine Tokens Securities
The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that nine of the cryptocurrencies listed on Coinbase were securities. Coinbase, other regulators, and crypto lawyers were among those criticizing the agency for its continuous lack of regulatory clarity regarding the cryptocurrency space. The regulatory body was blasted by Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) two...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
InvestorPlace
Robinhood Crypto Arm Slapped With $30M Fine by Regulators
Crypto companies are continuing to take note of the changing regulatory landscape around them, and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is no exception. In the last several years, the company has picked up significant scrutiny from regulators over its stock trading platform. Now, with Robinhood expanding out its crypto capabilities, the watchful eye of regulators are even more concentrated on the company. Today marks further evidence of this as the Robinhood crypto arm faces a sizable fine.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Price Crumbles As SEC Investigates Coinbase Over Alleged Securities Listing
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Coinbase is on the hot seat with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The regulator is ascertaining whether Coinbase allowed Americans to trade unregistered securities on its platform. Coinbase Faces Probe From U.S. SEC. Coinbase’s legal troubles are mounting. According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report,...
SEC charges 11 people in alleged $300 million crypto Ponzi scheme
Forsage worked with "Crypto Crusaders" to help promote the alleged scam.
decrypt.co
ICO Pitchmen Sentenced to Prison for $1.9 Million Crypto Scam
Two founders of the cryptocurrency DROP previously pled guilty to securities fraud. Two crypto founders were sentenced to federal prison Monday for scamming investors out of $1.9 million. According to a release published by the U.S. Attorney’s office in California, Jeremy McAlpine and Zachary Matar have been convicted of securities...
CoinTelegraph
How one crypto insurer came to the rescue when UST depegged
The collapse of LUNA and UST marked a new low point for the crypto industry during the current bear market — but it wasn't all bad news. In fact, 155 investors managed to survive the collapse unscathed after having the foresight to take out an insurance policy that protected them.
CoinTelegraph
FCA cracks down on the ads of high-risk assets, but not crypto
The British Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) demands clearer and more prominent risk warnings from the companies marketing high-risk investments. Certain investment incentives, such as refer a friend bonus, will be banned altogether. In a note published on Aug. 1, the FCA has finalized stronger rules to “help tackle misleading adverts...
CNBC
Bankrupt crypto lending platform Celsius is trying to hire its CFO back at $92,000 a month, filings say
Bankrupt lending platform Celsius wants to bring back ex-CFO Rod Bolger and pay him about $92,000 a month, prorated over a period of at least six weeks. The company says it needs Bolger to help it navigate bankruptcy proceedings as an advisor, according to a motion filed with the Southern District of New York.
A former employee at bankrupt crypto-lender Celsius has sued the company, calling it a 'Ponzi scheme'
A new lawsuit alleges that embattled crypto platform Celsius is a Ponzi scheme. Jason Stone, the CEO of a firm Celsius acquired, says it failed to hedge risk and manipulated the market. The suit comes after Celsius stopped allowing users to withdraw their holdings.
blockchain.news
SEC Sues 11 Individuals involving Forsage Crypto Ponzi Scheme
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against 11 alleged masterminds of the popular Forsage crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme. As announced by the commission, the charges were filed in the United States District Court in the Northern District of Illinois, and it involved four of the platform’s founders living outside of the US and 11 residents in America.
CoinTelegraph
How blockchain technology can revolutionize international trade
Since time immemorial, technological innovations have shaped the structure of commerce and trade. The discovery of electricity encouraged mass production and the advent of steam engines ushered in an era of mechanized production. From information to communication, technology has been used everywhere to make life easier. For this reason, blockchain...
blockchain.news
Coinbase Introduces Ethereum Staking for US Institutional Clients
Coinbase Prime – an integrated solution that offers secure custody, an advanced trading platform and prime services– has introduced an Ethereum staking service targeting corporate clients in the US. Coinbase exchange described the addition of Ethereum to its staking options for US institutional investors as an important feature...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Reveals What It Takes for Altcoins To Be Listed on Exchange
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is revealing the company’s strategy for listing new digital assets on its platform. In an interview with Lex Fridman, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says that the first step of listing an altcoin on the exchange is determining whether or not the asset qualifies as an unregistered security.
decrypt.co
Binance US Delists Cryptocurrency SEC Claimed Is a Security
Crypto exchange Binance US is delisting one of the cryptocurrencies the SEC identified as a security "out of an abundance of caution." Binance's U.S. subsidiary announced that it will shutter trading for Flexa’s AMP token after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) identified the asset as security. “We...
Today in Crypto: Singapore's Central Bank Weighs Stablecoin Regulations in Wake of TerraUSD Collapse; Robinhood Crypto Unit Faces $30M Fine for AML, Cybersecurity Violations
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is looking at how to regulate stablecoins, a release from the agency said. The bank says it’s considering the merits of a regulatory system centered on the risks and general merits of the coins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to the value of other assets, usually big currencies like the U.S. dollar.
