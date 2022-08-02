Laremy Tunsil’s high value emphasized at Houston Texans training camp, plus other observations from Monday

www.profootballnetwork.com
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh Jurberg
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
Baker Mayfield addresses Deshaun Watson suspension, Week 1 matchup vs. Browns
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke on facing off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, who will be led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Cleveland Browns were looking to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this offseason, despite the fact that he faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Baker Mayfield, the team’s 2018 No. 1 pick requested a trade from the team, which was declined. But when the Browns finalized the trade for Watson, the team was open to send Mayfield elsewhere, which happened to be the Carolina Panthers, their Week 1 opponents.
Browns get lucky that Deshaun Watson's suspension is only six games | Opinion
Deshaun Watson missing six games does not spell doom in the AFC for the Browns, with only one top-tier opposing quarterback in that stretch.
Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans
Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
Impact of Deshaun Watson's Suspension On the AFC North
Scott Pioli and Charles Davis join Brandon Baylor to break down the news that Deshaun Watson has been suspended 6 games and the impact this has on the AFC North.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
Texans Host Old Division Foe
Several teams have interest in the 28-year-old veteran, according to Schefter. That said, there could be a few visits for Rogers elsewhere before he signs to a team. The Texans are a stop on the list for him, however. That, at least, signals some interest in the team by Rogers.
Texans Hosting WR Chester Rogers For Visit
Rogers, 28, signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State back in May of 2016. He finished his three-year contract before returning to the Colts on a one-year, restricted tender. The Dolphins signed Rogers to a one-year deal in 2020 but released him before...
Texans Waiving Injured WR Davion Davis, Signing LS Harrison Elliott
Davis, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Sam Houston State in 2019. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason but signed on with their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed. The Vikings later brought Davis back and...
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
NFL Could be Eying 12 Game Suspension Against Deshaun Watson for one Reason
At least according to one report, it makes sense why the NFL wants Deshaun Watson suspended for at least 12 games.
