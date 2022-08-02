ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Boss Having to Fire Man With 'Very Very Sick' Wife Leaves Internet Torn

By Ashley Gale
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsweek.com

Comments / 13

Juliete Satchell
2d ago

before his wife got sick who would you have laid off. if it would have been him that is one thing, but if you have someone else that was not pulling their weight

Reply
5
Jerry Smith
1d ago

Sorry but it's not a buisnesses problem to keep somebody on the job who isn't doing there job just to keep insurance. If you do this time everyone will expect it.

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parental Leave#U Existingclaim6030
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Upworthy

Teen mom who couldn't find babysitter takes her 1-year-old toddler as prom date and they're adorable

A teenage mom has gone viral after taking her toddler as her date to the school prom. Melissa Mccabe, who is 16 now, became pregnant when she was 14 and gave birth to Arthur in November 2020. Mccabe, who lives in the U.K., describes her 1-year-old son as her "little blessing" and said she wanted him to be part of her prom. "When prom came around, no one could really have him and I wanted him to be a part of my prom day. I ordered him a suit and took him with me. All of the teachers were saying how gorgeous he looked," Mccabe told The Liverpool Echo. She said it was amazing to take him along and also have good pictures taken of them. "We don’t really have any nice up-to-date pictures of us. He loved it and he particularly loved all the snacks!” she said.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 29, who left his partner of 10 years for Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them reveals he is now her CARER after she goes partially blind

A married father-of-two who left his partner and kids for a Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them has told of the backlash he and his new girlfriend have received. Tony Garnett, 29, opted to abandon his family to rent a house with refugee Sofiia Karkadym, 22, just 10 days after she arrived to live with them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
927M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy