Golf Central Podcast: Ryder Cup concerns; sizing up the new PGA Tour schedule

www.golfchannel.com
Related
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs
The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
Golf Channel
How Tiger Woods kind of spoiled Webb Simpson's Presidents Cup surprise
Before Davis Love III even called him up, Webb Simpson knew he was going to be named an assistant Presidents Cup captain – or so he thought. He can thank Tiger Woods for that. As Simpson tells it, he was out for a meal last Tuesday in Wilmington, North...
Golf Channel
Greg Norman reveals enormous LIV offer that Tiger Woods rejected
Tiger Woods turned down a staggering amount of money to join LIV Golf. In an interview Monday with Fox News, Greg Norman, CEO of the upstart league, confirmed that Woods rejected an offer somewhere in the $700 million to $800 million range. Norman added that the proposal was sent to Woods’ team before Norman joined LIV as CEO in October 2021.
PGA Tour Hit With Antitrust Lawsuit By LIV Golf’s Phil Mickelson, Other Players
LIV Golf is firing back at the PGA Tour’s harsh penalties for defectors. Phil Mickelson and a group of the new league’s participants filed an antitrust lawsuit against their former tour. Also listed as a claimant is Bryson DeChambeau. The lawsuit likely aims to reduce penalties against players leaving the PGA Tour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Channel
According to lawsuit, Phil Mickelson was suspended by Tour for LIV recruitment
The 105-page antitrust lawsuit that was filed against the PGA Tour in U.S. Distinct Court Wednesday outlined how the lawyers representing the 11 suspended Tour members plan to make their case. But arguably the most compelling element focused on how eventful Phil Mickelson’s year has been. There had been...
Golf Channel
Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young continuing impressive run for Wake Forest on Tour
Former college roommates are close to claiming consecutive PGA Tour Rookie of the Year awards and continuing an impressive run for Wake Forest on Tour. Teammates during their time at Wake Forest, Will Zalatoris notched the award last year and this year, Cameron Young, 25, is the clear front-runner. In...
Golf Channel
With no LIV events, Patrick Reed signs up for two Asian Tour starts
Turns out Patrick Reed will still be playing plenty of golf this month. Reed, who resigned his PGA Tour membership to join LIV Golf, has committed to play in the next two Asian Tour events. The tournaments in Singapore (Aug. 11-14) and South Korea (Aug. 18-21) are part of the...
ESPN
PGA Tour betting tips for the 2022 Wyndham Championship
The PGA Tour this week heads to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. for the Wyndham Championship. The field is missing some of golf's most prominent names, including Tony Finau, who just won in back-to-back weeks, but there are still plenty of solid contenders to choose from. Kevin Kisner won last year's event after surviving a six-man playoff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf Channel
Tiger Woods' TGR Live set to host TGR JR Invitational at Pebble Beach short course, The Hay
Any time Tiger Woods attaches his name to something in the game of golf, it makes waves, and it looks like those waves will be crashing against the rocks at Stillwater Cove. TGR Live, which manages events hosted by Woods, such as the Genesis Invitational and Hero World Challenge, is partnering with Pebble Beach Company and TaylorMade to host the TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade, Oct. 8-10, 2022.
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup picture: As playoffs near, Tony Finau pads lead on Jordan Spieth for final auto spot
Tony Finau has played three Cups as a professional, two Ryder and one Presidents. Having needed a captain’s pick each time, though, Finau is determined to earn his way automatically for the first time this year. Finau’s victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his second in as many...
Golf Channel
PGA Tour releases 2022-23 schedule with lots of prize and bonus money on offer
The new-look PGA Tour schedule will resemble the most recent editions with a few significant changes as the circuit transitions to a calendar season beginning in 2024. The biggest changes will be to purse size with eight “invitational” events featuring increases that range from $15 million to $25 million. Those increases include the first two playoff events – the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship – to $20 million.
NFL・
Phil Michelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Other LIV Golfers Suing the PGA
LIV golfers really want to play on the PGA Tour.
Golf Channel
Former world No. 1 Shanshan Feng announces retirement from LPGA
The quick-witted, cow-patterned pants wearing, self-professed foodie known as Shanshan Feng is taking her talents elsewhere. This week, Feng confirmed what was first reported by GolfChannel.com more than a year ago at the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship; she will be officially retiring from competitive golf. “I thought you...
Golf Channel
New European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald: 'No real clarity' on LIV members
Now that he’s been tabbed to fill the European Ryder Cup vacancy, captain Luke Donald’s first order of business will be determining the qualification process. And that includes who, in fact, can qualify. Though the U.S. Ryder Cup team laid out its plans for 2023 qualification on Feb....
Golf Channel
Backed by AIG, Women's Open purse up 26% this year at Muirfield
The champion of the AIG Women’s Open on Sunday will walk away with a significant piece of history as the winner of the first women’s major championship at Muirfield, which less than six years ago barred females from joining as members. That player will also be cashing a...
Golf Channel
Looking good in green: Scottie Scheffler wraps up $5M bonus programs
Scottie Scheffler’s wallet is about to get even fatter. Heading into the PGA Tour’s regular-season finale at the Wyndham Championship, Scheffler has already clinched both the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 and the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge. A four-time Tour winner this season, Scheffler has banked a record $13.1...
Golf Channel
Western Amateur preview: Michael Thorbjornsen defends; J.R. Smith debuts
For the first time in a decade, the Western Amateur returns to Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Illinois. The historic amateur competition, now in its 120th edition, begins Tuesday with the first round of stroke play. A cut will be made after 36 holes to the low 44 players and ties. Thursday will feature a 36-hole stroke-play day, and after 72 holes, the top 16 players advance to match play, which will take place Friday and Saturday. The semifinals and 18-hole final will be contested on Saturday.
Golf Channel
Amid a legendary career and life, Vin Scully was a fixture in golf
You can't write the history of baseball — and sports — without mentioning Vin Scully, who passed away Tuesday at age 94. The same, however, could be said about golf. Scully, most famously known as the voice of the Dodgers for 67 years, called many indelible moments in sports. Those include Sandy Koufax's perfect game in 1965, Bill Buckner's error in Game 6 of the '86 World Series, Kirk Gibson’s pinch-hit walk-off home run in Game 1 of the '88 World Series and Dwight Clarke's “The Catch” in the 1981 NFC Championship game — plus so, so much more.
MLB・
Golf Channel
Monday Scramble: One for the money, two for the show
Tony Finau's reign of terror continues, Henrik Stenson plays like a winning captain, the PGA Tour regular season wraps up and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. Tony Finau tried to tell us. As his close calls and near-misses and sour Sundays piled up, Finau seemed to be...
Comments / 0