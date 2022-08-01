3 arrested in connection with murder in Hart County

www.kentuckytoday.com
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer Man Is One Of Two People Arrested In Connection To Gravel Switch Shooting
Two people, including a local man, have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Marion County that sent one man to the hospital. Edwin Riley, 45, of Harrodsburg, was placed in the Shelby County Detention Center on Wednesday, uly 27, at 8:28 a.m., according to the jail website. Riley is charged with 1st degree assault. He is being held without bond.
spectrumnews1.com
Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
wnky.com
Two arrested on charges related to drug possession
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police have arrested two people on several drug charges. On Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Grandview Avenue in reference to a complaint, according to a social media post by GPD. The post further stated officers received consent to search the residence, where they...
Wave 3
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department has filed to charge a Jeffersonville mother, accused of neglecting a 49-day-old infant and lying to law enforcement officials during investigation. Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she committed the offenses of neglect of a dependent and...
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville driver high on meth at Middletown crash that seriously injured mother, 8-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a woman was high on methamphetamine last month when she was involved in a crash that sent a woman and her 8-year-old son to the hospital with serious injuries. According to court documents, 31-year-old Amber Washington was arrested Monday. Middletown Police said the incident...
k105.com
More stolen equipment returned to Falls of Rough Fire Department
More of the over $10,000 in equipment stolen from the Falls of Rough Fire Department has been recovered. Grayson County Deputy Sean Fentress returned the pilfered equipment to Fire Chief David Mercer on Saturday afternoon. Mercer said the recovered equipment included turnout boots, hand tools, chain saws, and coolers among other items.
k105.com
Clarkson man nabbed with over ounce of meth, cash, during roadblock in Clarkson
A roadblock by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, including K-9 Officer Zeus, and Leitchfield and Clarkson Police Departments resulted in the seizure of over an ounce of methamphetamine and the arrest of a Clarkson man on Friday night. In addition to the sheriff’s office and Clarkson PD, participating in...
lakercountry.com
Pair of locals indicted by Adair County grand jury
Two local people were indicted by an Adair County grand jury. Anthony Colten Dowell of Russell Springs was indicted on charges of burglary first degree, criminal mischief second degree, and theft of a firearm. Brent Junior Grimsley of Dunnville was indicted on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine second or more...
wnky.com
KSP reminds public of traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind drivers of traffic safety checkpoints. A release by KSP stated some proactive measures to keep roads safe include several traffic safety checkpoints and using general patrol tactics in known problematic areas in the district. KSP uses traffic...
lakercountry.com
Clinton County man faces attempted murder charge after police pursuit
A Clinton County man is facing an attempted murder charge following a police pursuit in Wayne County. Kyle J. Matthews, age 30 of the Alpha community, is charged with attempted murder, speeding 26 mph over the limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence – fourth or more offense, and driving on a DUI-suspended license.
Wave 3
Man charged with murder, attempted murder for double shooting in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged in connection to a double shooting in Old Louisville on Friday where one woman was killed and another man was critically injured. Jaaron McAtee, 42, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and attempted murder for the shooting happening...
Wave 3
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
Wave 3
Murder charge added for Louisville man accused of hit-and-run while intoxicated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man entered a plea of not guilty in court after being accused of killing one person and injuring another in a hit-and-run while intoxicated last summer. On July 9, 2021, 43-year-old Mosker Winston was allegedly driving under the influence and hit two pedestrians on...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after 3 people show up to hospital with gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police are investigating after three people showed up to University of Louisville Hospital on Tuesday night with gunshot wounds. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said they believe their injuries are non-life threatening. The names and genders of the victims, who showed up to the hospital around 9:30 p.m., were not immediately known.
lakercountry.com
KSP Post 15 to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking...
WBKO
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one was seriously injured Sunday night when a vehicle drove off the road and collided with a tree Sunday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. the crash occurred on Adventist Blvd. near Oakwood University. The Huntsville...
wdrb.com
Family hit by car in downtown Louisville to be discharged soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family that was hit by a car in downtown Louisville is scheduled to be discharged in a few weeks, according to a member of the family. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have been undergoing rehab at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after they were hit by driver Michael Hurley, 33, who was high on hydrocodone, in downtown Louisville.
WBKO
KSP releases new details in deadly Hart Co. shooting
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Hart County after he confronted three people stealing items. According to Kentucky State Police, the shooting happened Friday evening at a home on Hammonsville Road in the Magnolia community. When investigators arrived, they found a...
wdrb.com
Several pigs 'running loose' in Vine Grove now living at Louisville animal sanctuary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several pigs found in Vine Grove have now been moved to an animal sanctuary in Louisville. According to Becki Streif, co-founder and managing director at Tribe Animal Sanctuary, she was notified Monday about nine pigs "running loose" in Vine Grove. "Pigs get loose all the time....
Lebanon Junction mayor announces new fire chief, two more firefighters resign
LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. — The Lebanon Junction city council met for the first time since the mass resignation of nearly a third of their firefighters last month. Two more firefighters resigned hours after Monday's meeting, one of them a captain at the department. Mayor Larry Dangerfield addressed the resignations...
