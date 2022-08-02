China’s Covid Outbreak Stabilizes as Shanghai Cases Hold at Zero

www.bloomberg.com
China plans to build world's largest water canal from Three Gorges Dam to Shanghai
As part of its South-to-North Water Diversion Project, China has initiated works on building an 870-mile (1,400 km) long open canal, the largest in the world, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The slowdown in economic activity due to the coronavirus pandemic has prompted the Chinese government to spend on...
nationalinterest.org
Japan Sounds the Alarm On China's ‘Intelligentized Warfare’
A new Japanese defense report highlights concerns over China's growing use of artificial intelligence and “civil-military fusion.”. It is not surprising that China is discussed extensively in Japan’s recently released Defense of Japan 2022 report, as Beijing increases its aggressive behavior in the region. This includes strengthening its training and collaboration with Russia and massively increasing the size and sophistication of its navy, nuclear arsenal, which now includes ground-based built silos, and the emergence of fifth-generation aircraft, such as the J-31 and J-20.
U.S. Slams China "Intimidation" of Philippines After South China Sea Ruling
Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed a U.S. commitment to defend the Philippines if its forces are attacked in the South China Sea.
Benzinga
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
World's Largest Naval Exercise Led by U.S. Intimidates China: State Media
China was a participant of RIMPAC in 2014 and 2016 before being disinvited by the Trump administration in 2018.
americanmilitarynews.com
China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead
Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
IFLScience
China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report
India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
americanmilitarynews.com
China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
Benzinga
Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan
Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
International Business Times
South China Sea Tensions: China Launches 'Law Enforcement' Vessel To Patrol Disputed Islands
In a bid to reassert its claim on the disputed waters of the South China Sea, China unveiled a law enforcement ship to patrol the disputed islands of the region Wednesday. Beijing has overlapping territorial claims with Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Brunei and Malaysia over the islands and reefs in the South China Sea.
China watchdog says is probing the head of chip-focused Big Fund
SHANGHAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's corruption watchdog said it was investigating the head of the country's largest state-backed chip investment fund, just over two weeks after it announced a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund.
Japan warns of rising global tension, Russia-China arms ties
TOKYO (AP) — Japan warned of escalating national security threats stemming from Russia’s war on Ukraine and China’s tensions with Taiwan in an annual defense paper issued Friday, as Japan tries to bolster its military capability and spending. The annual defense white paper, approved by Prime Minister...
Why Britain Changed Its China Stance
As recently as 2015, Britain boasted of being China’s “best partner in the west.” It had become a founding member of Beijing’s controversial Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, against American opposition. While still a member of the European Union, its diplomats pushed for the EU to agree to a formal trade-and-investment deal with China. And Xi Jinping had even been honored with a lavish state visit to London. For Britain, the future was unmistakably Chinese.
Xi Jinping says Communist Party needs to ‘win hearts and minds’ in Taiwan and Hong Kong
China’s president Xi Jinping pushed for a “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” just days before US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s contentious visit to Taiwan.Mr Xi called for China to win the “hearts and minds” of the people of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao at a conference of the Communist Party’s United Front department in Beijing over the weekend.Mr Xi said the key department – which is responsible for dealing with non-party individuals and groups inside and outside China – was “an important magic weapon for the party to overcome the enemy, govern and rejuvenate the country”.“The United Front......
Alibaba is at the center of a huge Hong Kong-Wall Street realignment
Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma celebrates as the Alibaba stock goes live during the company's initial price offering (IPO) at the New York Stock Exchange on September 19, 2014 in New York City. In September 2014, Alibaba—China’s e-commerce technology behemoth—debuted on the New York Stock Exchange at a market valuation...
CNBC
Chinese companies flock to Switzerland to raise money with new stock listings
BEIJING — Chinese companies looking to raise cash overseas have turned to Switzerland — and gotten speedy regulatory approval to do so. That's according to Baker McKenzie, which said it acted as legal advisor for the first four Chinese companies to list shares via a new stock connect program with Switzerland on July 28. The companies raised about $1.5 billion.
Chinese fighter jets cross the line dividing the Taiwan Strait as Beijing flexes its muscles around Taiwan
Taiwan's defense ministry said 27 Chinese military aircraft entered its air defense identification zone as tensions in the region remain high.
Bloomberg
Stocks Drop as US-China Tension Stirs Haven Demand: Markets Wrap
Stocks and US equity futures fell Tuesday amid escalating US-China tension over Taiwan and deepening worries about a global economic slowdown, risks that supported demand for havens like Treasuries. An Asian share index slid the most in three weeks, with some of the steepest falls in Hong Kong, China and...
U.S. Military Presence Near Taiwan Compared to China
With the current dispute over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan fueling tensions in the South China Sea, Newsweek looks at Washington and Beijing's regional presence.
