Marcus Calvin announces commitment to Kansas

zagsblog.com
Class of 2023 four-star guard Chris Johnson commits to Kansas
Class of 2023 four-star guard Chris Johnson has committed to Kansas, he announced Tuesday. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard from Montverde (FL) Academy and the Houston Defenders AAU Program, chose the Jayhawks over Alabama, Ole Miss and Arkansas. “The coaches recruited me hard the whole time they where recruiting me,” Johnson...
Kansas basketball, Bill Self beats Texas, UCLA, Tenneessee in landing 4-star guard
Although Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Towsend were barred by the Kansas Jayhawks from going on a recruitment trip during the months of June and July, Kansas basketball still landed a great talent in the form of 4-star guard Chris Johnson, according to Through The Phog. “BREAKING: #KUbball has just picked up a commitment from […] The post Kansas basketball, Bill Self beats Texas, UCLA, Tenneessee in landing 4-star guard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WIBW
KU football lands 3-star DL
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football lands a 3-star Defensive Lineman for the 2023 recruiting class. Marcus Calvin announced on Twitter Monday night he’s headed to Lawrence. The 6′2 290 pound big man is from St. Petersburg, Florida where he totaled 44 tackles and eight sacks in his junior...
MLive.com
Former Michigan Mr. Baseball Luke Leto announces transfer destination
PORTAGE, MI – Former Portage Central star and Michigan Mr. Baseball winner Luke Leto is heading to the Big 12 to continue his college baseball career. Leto announced Saturday his decision to transfer to Kansas, after spending his freshman season at Louisiana State. He’ll have three years of eligibility left beginning with the 2023 campaign.
Yardbarker
The best players in Kansas basketball history
When your program's first coach is the inventor of basketball, then it's only natural that Kansas would exude the sport's history and tradition. A perennial national power, the Jayhawks are responsible for showcasing some of the most important names in college basketball history. Here's our list of the best — listed in chronological order.
Salvy’s larger-than-life personality now fills a Kansas wheat field
Kansas City-area Precision Mazes cut an image of Royals catcher Salvador Perez into a field near Edgerton.
Torchy’s Tacos closes Lawrence store
After two years in Lawrence, Kansas, Torchy's Tacos will be closing their store on 31st Street and Iowa Street.
Pair of Kansas reps involved in legal issues fail to advance in primary
A pair of Kansas representatives from around the Kansas City area who have navigated legal issues failed to advance in their party primaries Tuesday night.
Kansas teen attacked while knocking on doors for ‘Value Them Both’ amendment
A Leawood woman is accused of attacking a teenager canvassing in support of the "Value Them Both" amendment ahead of primary election.
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
lawrencekstimes.com
Election results: Kansas’ abortion amendment vote, Douglas County Commission primary and more
Result charts here for the big 3 ballot items for Lawrence voters: the constitutional amendment, Douglas County Commission District 1 Democratic primary, and U.S. Senate primaries. We’re updating these charts as quickly as possible as the numbers come in. This page will be updated frequently — refresh to make sure...
EPA clears way for De Soto plant redevelopment
The EPA approved the modification of a permit, allowing part of the Sunflower ammunitions plant to be redeveloped.
Lightning strike injures 2 workers in Olathe
Olathe first responders said two workers at a rock quarry suffered minor injuries after lighting hit one of their vehicles.
KCTV 5
Lawrence police arrest woman facing 111 counts, accused of charging thousands to victims’ accounts
Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead. A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A 35-year-old...
4 rescued in Kansas River after canoes flip during dam crossing
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A group of Kansas Game Wardens rescued four individuals after their canoes overturned on July 30. According to Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens, they received a call for help from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office regarding a report of four overturned canoes in the Kansas River. A group of wardens […]
KCTV 5
15-year-old from Olathe charged with first-degree murder
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - An Olathe teenager has been charged with murder after an individual was killed late last month. According to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, a 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder. He has also been charged with criminal use of weapons - possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
1 man shot to death Sunday afternoon at Overland Park gas station/car wash
One man was shot and killed after an altercation at an Overland Park BP gas station at College Boulevard and Antioch Road.
KCTV 5
Man arrested in deadly Lawrence crime spree had history of drug convictions
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) — A man arrested for killing two men at two homes miles apart from each other then shooting at police spent time in prison for possession of narcotics and aggravated assault, among other crimes. Lawrence Police released the man’s name Sunday night, but KCTV5 has a...
thepitchkc.com
I ordered a cheeseburger at The Peanut and lived to tell the tale
The Peanut is a Kansas City culinary institution. When I have friends who used to live here come visit they want BBQ and Peanut wings. “3 wings and Fries” is the classic order. I like to add cheese to my fries because it’s the right thing to do. And I get bleu cheese and ranch dressing for my wings because I want the best of both worlds just like Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana.
Overland Park city council says no to a rezoning proposal for townhomes
The Overland Park city council voted down a developer's proposal Monday night to rezone land behind the vacant Incred-A-Bowl to build townhomes.
