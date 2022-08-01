ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
beckerspayer.com

Illinois increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates for abortion providers

Illinois is increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates for abortion providers by 20 percent, CBS Chicago reported Aug. 4. The $3 million annual increase is set to go into effect in September, according to the report. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the boosted reimbursement rate will help healthcare providers cover costs as more people seek abortions from out of state.
