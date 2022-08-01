Read on www.beckerspayer.com
Related
beckerspayer.com
3.7 million would gain health coverage if all states expanded Medicaid: report
An estimated 3.7 million people would gain health coverage if the 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid eligibility did so in 2023, according to an Aug. 3 report from the Urban Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Researchers made the projection by using a microsimulation model of the...
beckerspayer.com
Illinois increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates for abortion providers
Illinois is increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates for abortion providers by 20 percent, CBS Chicago reported Aug. 4. The $3 million annual increase is set to go into effect in September, according to the report. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the boosted reimbursement rate will help healthcare providers cover costs as more people seek abortions from out of state.
Comments / 0