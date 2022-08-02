‘Bows defense hopes to make an impact as UH football training camp continues

www.hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii safety transfer Bethley ready to help ASU secondary after developing under Moeakiola
Though it has been years since he played at Arizona State, Laiu Moeakiola put in a lot of work more recently that could have a huge impact on the team's success this season as he coached and developed senior safety transfer Khoury Bethley the past two seasons at Hawaii. Moeakiola,...
Former UH DC Kaumeyer hoping to revive Waianae football
Former University of Hawaii football defensive coordinator Thom Kaumeyer is the new head coach at Waianae.
Annual Hawaii State Senior Softball Tournament hails kupuna from across the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kupuna from across the state are competing in the 46th annual Hawaii State Senior Softball Tournament. At Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park, the tournament features teams from different islands broken into multiple divisions. The statewide league strives to keep seniors active. “Coming here just fun...
McKinley HS football stadium cost shoots up another $7M
Inflation takes a toll on President William McKinley High School's plan to build a football stadium on campus. School officials said the price went up $7 million in the past year, which means construction will likely be delayed.
He’s one of Hawaii’s most accomplished all-around water athletes. And he’s 13
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s easy to see that the ocean is Bobo Gallagher’s playground. He’s in his element when he’s ripping across the Pacific or any other body of water. “it’s just like a freedom and that uncontrolled environment that you’re trying to master a little...
Waianae teen boxer suspended from league after apparently brutally beating another student
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An up and coming teen boxer from Waianae has been kicked out of the league, after an apparent video of a brutal beating surfaced online. The video, which we are not showing due to the ages involved, reportedly shows 17-year-old Joven Lopez and three other teens attacking another student along the sidewalk.
'Queen of Haleiwa' and 'Walos Queen' are seen tearing up some waves
An extra layer has been added to the helmets of NFL players as they practice. How safe they are. Also, it's a very expensive breakfast for a traveler. Entertainment News: Jason Momoa plays water boy and the Rock tries something new. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jason Momoa had gifts...
Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity
HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, there’s a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”. Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state’s close-knit communities. It’s an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
Hawaii reports 3,689 COVID cases, 21 new deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,689 new coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 2,503 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 468 on the Big Island, 146 on Kauai, two on […]
Blues on the Bay! – Kaneohe Bay Air Show
Enhance Your Experience with LIMITED VIP-TOP BRASS CHALET TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE. Offering exclusive entry into the Top-Brass VIP Chalet, covered and spacious seating, private catering, a hosted bar, unlimited beverages, designated restrooms, giveaways and the best views and sounds of the show. $200 VIP tickets are still available with shading seating, exclusive VIP area, spacious viewing, dedicated portable restrooms, hand washing stations, high-quality qudio and music, games, giveaways, and preferred parking pass (available at discounted price). Free Preferred Parking Pass Included with Every VIP Top Brass Chalet Package Purchased (4 Tickets)at https://kbayairshow.com/#ticket-details.
Divers remove 86,000 pounds of ghost nets from a single Hawaiian reef
This open-ocean coral reef is known as Kamokuokamohoaliʻi, which translates to "island of the shark god," and harbors 37 coral species. It's located over 800 miles from Honolulu.
In wake of recent monk seal attack, state steps up efforts to protect the endangered species
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The DLNR announced Wednesday it will be enforcing a 50-yard cordon around Hawaiian monk seal Rocky and her pup at Kaimana Beach. Starting Thursday morning, state conservation officers will block off the area to keep people away at the busy beach. Officials said the government operation is...
Survey shows about 10% of Hawaii public school classrooms have poor air ventilation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kids are back in school, but some are learning in spaces without fresh air. And with face masks now optional, officials worry that’s a risky situation. State Department of Education contractors recently found that about 10% of 12,000 Hawaii public school classrooms have limited access to...
Honolulu’s mayor vows to slash ‘staggering’ hiring red tape while hinting at 2nd term
Amid concerning increase in pedestrian fatalities, city ramps up traffic safety efforts. Pedestrian safety month places focus on enhancing technology and helping more homeless victims. Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Halfway through week two of fall training camp...
Honolulu, HI – Top 20 Brunch Places
1. Shokudo – Honolulu. 1585 Kapiolani Blvd Honolulu, HI 96814 (808) 941-3701. This elegant spot is ideally located on Kapiolani Boulevard. This sophisticated joint features a diverse menu that includes over 50 Japanese-fusion offerings. There’s also a fully-stocked bar that serves up an array of specialty drinks, sake, shochu,...
In worrisome development, new data shows trace amounts of jet fuel in military tap water
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a concerning new development in the Red Hill water crisis, newly-released UH data appears to show trace amounts of jet fuel in several military neighborhoods both before and after they were given the all clear by the state. University of Hawaii scientists detected fuel in Ford...
How to Spend a Day in Waikīkī, Oʻahu with $40
A trip to Oʻahu isn’t complete without at least one visit to exciting Waikīkī, where you can have iconic Hawaiʻi vacation experiences all within a budget. 6 a.m. Hike Diamond Head at dawn ($5) Google Waikīkī and you’re guaranteed to find Lēʻahi (aka Diamond Head)...
Fake jewelry scams on the rise in Hawaii
The suspects all seem to have a sob story, according to officials.
Staffing shortages trigger temporary closures at some Oahu EMS stations
Amid concerning increase in pedestrian fatalities, city ramps up traffic safety efforts. Pedestrian safety month places focus on enhancing technology and helping more homeless victims. Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Halfway through week two of fall training camp...
Hawaiian community celebrates restoration of sovereignty
Sunday marked much more than just the end of the month. July 31st in Hawaii has been named by the state as a special day of observance of La Hoihoi Ea, which signifies the restoration of Hawaiian sovereignty.
