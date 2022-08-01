ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

MaineHealth swaps Anthem for Aetna to administer employee health plan

MaineHealth will switch from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine to Aetna for its employee health plan carrier starting in 2023, according to WMTW. "Aetna understands the healthcare space, our people and how to better support them," Scott Ballard, chief people officer at MaineHealth, told WMTW. The Portland-based health system has about 22,000 employees.
Cigna, Ascension Health Alabama agree on new contract

Cigna and Mobile-based Ascension Health Alabama have agreed to renew their commercial contract, the Birmingham Business Journal reported Aug. 2. The payer and provider had struggled to reach a deal, with Cigna accusing the provider of seeking "excessively high rates." Ascension Health Alabama had said it would leave Cigna's network Aug. 13 if a deal was not reached.
Anthem BCBS Wisconsin, Ascension extend partnership, ink value-based contract

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin and affiliated health plans have signed a multiyear value-based contract with Ascension Wisconsin to extend an in-network partnership between the two organizations. Anthem and Glendale-based Ascension launched a joint health plan on the state's ACA marketplace in 2021, which gave Anthem members...
Cleveland officials start campaign to expand Amtrak service

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA), and Cleveland Neighborhood Progress (CNP) have joined forces to try and expand Cleveland’s Amtrak service into a central passenger rail line. “Improving service along existing east-¬west corridors is the most cost-effective way to get started,...
Arkansas BCBS names Medicare Advantage director of operations

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield promoted Elaina Nix to director of operations at Medicare Advantage, Arkansas Business reported Aug. 2. Ms. Nix has been with the company since 1994, where she supported the company's paperless transition, launch of ACA products and led customer relations management operations. Her new role...
Why BCBS Mississippi is suing 3 hospital execs for defamation

One of the most turbulent payer-provider contract disputes of 2022 has recently culminated around a defamation lawsuit aimed at three health system executives and has grown to include subpoenas for communications with local news outlets. But how did it get here?. The argument between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of...
Senator Brown, Mayor Bibb Take First Look at Vía Sana, Cleveland’s Newest Affordable Housing Complex, Spearheaded by MetroHealth & The NRP Group

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Government officials and community members today got a firsthand look at Vía Sana in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood – which will feature 72 affordable, high-quality residences and a community services hub – that is being developed jointly by The MetroHealth System and The NRP Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005373/en/ From left to right: Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County Executive; Sherrod Brown, U.S. Senator; Michael Baston, President, Cuyahoga Community College; Justin Bibb, Mayor of Cleveland; Dr. Akram Boutros, President and CEO, The MetroHealth System; Jasmin Santana, Councilwoman, Ward 14, Cleveland; Scott Skinner, Vice President of Development, The NRP Group; Shontel Brown, Congresswoman, Ohio’s 11th District; Shawn Smith, Executive Director, Ohio Housing Finance Agency; J. David Heller, President and CEO, The NRP Group (Photo: Business Wire)
County COVID-19 cases increasing

DOWNTOWN AKRON — County cases of COVID-19 are rising, according to Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. Skoda told Summit County Council Aug. 1 the health department is noticing an “uptick again in cases.”. “We have been jumping progressively since three weeks ago, from 120 cases per...
LCCC and University Hospitals Deliver New LPN Earn and Learn Program

When University Hospitals noticed an unmet need for licensed practical nurses (LPN), they turned to Lorain County Community College to help develop a creative solution. The result is a new UH/LCCC LPN Earn and Learn program that allows current UH employees working as patient care nursing assistants (PCNA) to earn the LPN credential. Students in the program will remain full-time employees at UH, earning full pay and benefits, while they complete LPN courses and training through LCCC. Upon successful completion of the program, students have the opportunity to be hired as LPNs at the hospital.
