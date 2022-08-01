Read on www.beckerspayer.com
MaineHealth swaps Anthem for Aetna to administer employee health plan
MaineHealth will switch from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine to Aetna for its employee health plan carrier starting in 2023, according to WMTW. "Aetna understands the healthcare space, our people and how to better support them," Scott Ballard, chief people officer at MaineHealth, told WMTW. The Portland-based health system has about 22,000 employees.
So you recently got COVID-19; are you still contagious?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two and a half years into the greatest pandemic most of us have ever known, life has mostly returned to normal. At this point, if you haven’t gotten COVID-19 at least once, you’re in the minority. But what if you get COVID-19 now? How...
What does ‘nonprofit’ even mean in the medical world?
I don’t understand why University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic advertise for patients and also ask for donations. If they have money for TV ads, how do they need donations?. What does ‘nonprofit’ even mean in the medical world?. Bonita Kale,. Euclid.
Cigna, Ascension Health Alabama agree on new contract
Cigna and Mobile-based Ascension Health Alabama have agreed to renew their commercial contract, the Birmingham Business Journal reported Aug. 2. The payer and provider had struggled to reach a deal, with Cigna accusing the provider of seeking "excessively high rates." Ascension Health Alabama had said it would leave Cigna's network Aug. 13 if a deal was not reached.
Anthem BCBS Wisconsin, Ascension extend partnership, ink value-based contract
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin and affiliated health plans have signed a multiyear value-based contract with Ascension Wisconsin to extend an in-network partnership between the two organizations. Anthem and Glendale-based Ascension launched a joint health plan on the state's ACA marketplace in 2021, which gave Anthem members...
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
Cleveland officials start campaign to expand Amtrak service
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA), and Cleveland Neighborhood Progress (CNP) have joined forces to try and expand Cleveland’s Amtrak service into a central passenger rail line. “Improving service along existing east-¬west corridors is the most cost-effective way to get started,...
Cuyahoga, several other Northeast Ohio counties, are in CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Several counties in Northeast Ohio are listed by the CDC as being at a 'high' community level for this week. Among the new counties on the list is Summit County, which the CDC reports has a COVID case rate of 200 per 100,000 residents as well as 11.1 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
Arkansas BCBS names Medicare Advantage director of operations
Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield promoted Elaina Nix to director of operations at Medicare Advantage, Arkansas Business reported Aug. 2. Ms. Nix has been with the company since 1994, where she supported the company's paperless transition, launch of ACA products and led customer relations management operations. Her new role...
The voters spoke Tuesday, and they rejected Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish came in third in the Democratic State Central Committee Tuesday, sending a clear message that the county is ready for new leadership. We’re talking about the vote and its meaning on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Allowing online renewal of Ohio driver licenses a laudable effort toward customer service: Editorial
A new program the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles launched last month that allows motorists to renew their driver licenses online is worth crowing about. The program is the latest step taken by Gov. Mike DeWine aimed at reducing the need for Ohioans to make trips to BMV offices and wait in line for services.
Berea superintendent shares current COVID protocols to start school year
BEREA, Ohio -- With COVID infection rates on the rise, Berea City Schools Superintendent Tracy Wheeler at the Aug. 1 Board of Education meeting shared her thoughts on protocols the district plans to follow -- at least for now -- as the new school year approaches. “To start the 2022-23...
8 Cuyahoga County homes sold for $1.25 million or more in July; see which one topped the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Eight Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1.25 million in July, including two each in Rocky River and Shaker Heights, the latter with the highest sales price in the county last month of $1.63 million. The other homes which sold for $1.25 million or more...
Cuyahoga Exec Armond Budish shut out of Democratic State Central Committee seat: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, and it will be warm, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s. The volatile weather remains likely overnight, with temps staying in the low 70s. Read more.
Why BCBS Mississippi is suing 3 hospital execs for defamation
One of the most turbulent payer-provider contract disputes of 2022 has recently culminated around a defamation lawsuit aimed at three health system executives and has grown to include subpoenas for communications with local news outlets. But how did it get here?. The argument between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of...
Senator Brown, Mayor Bibb Take First Look at Vía Sana, Cleveland’s Newest Affordable Housing Complex, Spearheaded by MetroHealth & The NRP Group
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Government officials and community members today got a firsthand look at Vía Sana in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood – which will feature 72 affordable, high-quality residences and a community services hub – that is being developed jointly by The MetroHealth System and The NRP Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005373/en/ From left to right: Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County Executive; Sherrod Brown, U.S. Senator; Michael Baston, President, Cuyahoga Community College; Justin Bibb, Mayor of Cleveland; Dr. Akram Boutros, President and CEO, The MetroHealth System; Jasmin Santana, Councilwoman, Ward 14, Cleveland; Scott Skinner, Vice President of Development, The NRP Group; Shontel Brown, Congresswoman, Ohio’s 11th District; Shawn Smith, Executive Director, Ohio Housing Finance Agency; J. David Heller, President and CEO, The NRP Group (Photo: Business Wire)
Bedrock announces first phase plans for its public space vision in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above as part of a previous Bedrock/Cleveland story aired on 3News on Sept. 15, 2021. As Bedrock works to create "a 15-minute neighborhood" along the Cuyahoga Riverfront and transform Tower City Center, more plans have been released to revamp downtown Cleveland's public spaces.
County COVID-19 cases increasing
DOWNTOWN AKRON — County cases of COVID-19 are rising, according to Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. Skoda told Summit County Council Aug. 1 the health department is noticing an “uptick again in cases.”. “We have been jumping progressively since three weeks ago, from 120 cases per...
Following Kansas, an Ohio constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights is expected for ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio reproductive-rights groups are planning to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to protect abortion rights in coming years, according to officials with the groups. “We are expecting to do a constitutional amendment,” said Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin, vice president of government affairs and public advocacy for...
LCCC and University Hospitals Deliver New LPN Earn and Learn Program
When University Hospitals noticed an unmet need for licensed practical nurses (LPN), they turned to Lorain County Community College to help develop a creative solution. The result is a new UH/LCCC LPN Earn and Learn program that allows current UH employees working as patient care nursing assistants (PCNA) to earn the LPN credential. Students in the program will remain full-time employees at UH, earning full pay and benefits, while they complete LPN courses and training through LCCC. Upon successful completion of the program, students have the opportunity to be hired as LPNs at the hospital.
