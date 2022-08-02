Police: Partially buried body found on remote Big Island road

www.hawaiinewsnow.com
Scene of murder investigation up for sale at Hawaii Loa Ridge
The Hawaii Loa Ridge home that was the scene of a murder is now for sale, the family of Gary Ruby said selling the home was not up for debate as they all try to move forward from the tragedy.
Police charge woman who allegedly opened fire at vehicle in Kakaako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The woman who allegedly opened fire at a vehicle in Kakaako has been charged, police said. Authorities said 42-year-old April Robinson was charged with reckless endangering and a firearms offense. HPD responded to the incident around 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Forrest Ave. and Ala Moana Blvd. According...
Not all that glitters is gold: Kauai police warn about fake jewelry scams
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Not all that glitters is gold. The Kauai Police Department is urging the public to be vigilant after an uptick in fake jewelry scams. According to officials, criminals are targeting potential buyers in public places — some are even approaching homes. The scammers claim to sell...
UH professors in fatal car crash on family vacation
University of Hawaii earth science professors along with their two sons were involved in a serious accident while on a family vacation in New Mexico. The community came together for support.
Pedestrian critically injured in Kalihi accident
A pedestrian is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Kalihi.
Motorcyclist killed in Maui crash identified as 68-year-old Wailuku man
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The victim in a deadly Maui crash over the weekend has been identified. Police named the motorcycle driver killed as 68-year-old Thomas Santos of Wailuku. Investigators found that a woman was driving a moped north on Kahekili Highway near Malaihi Road in Wailuku on Sunday. Around 9:15,...
Fake jewelry scams on the rise in Hawaii
The suspects all seem to have a sob story, according to officials.
Swimmers rescued after being blown out to sea on floatie near Kahala Beach
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A swimmer is in serious condition after he and two others were blown out to sea on a floatie just off Kahala Beach on Tuesday. Rescuers were called out to the beach around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a 911 call about a man was yelling for help approximately 30 yards offshore.
Maui motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with moped
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police said a 68-year-old motorcyclist has died following a head-on crash Sunday morning in Wailuku. Authorities said a moped was traveling northbound on Kahekili Highway when it crossed the center line and collided head-on into a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling southbound. Following the collision,...
HPD: Motorcyclist critically injured after losing control doing 'pop-a wheelies' in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 22-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash in West Oahu, emergency officials said. Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. near Farrington Highway near Kualakai Parkway. According to reports, the 22-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Farrington Highway doing pop-a wheelies when...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after accident in Kapolei
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an accident that occurred on Farrington Highway in Kapolei.
Teen hiker hit on head with large rock, paint can
HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, first responders were sent to help a 17-year-old female hiker who suffered a head injury on Puu Ulumawao. According to EMS, the incident happened shortly after noon when a large rock and paint can hit the girl on the head. The Honolulu Fire Department...
Hiker stays overnight at Lulumahu Falls after getting lost; rescued the next day
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A hiker was rescued from Lulumahu Falls Trail on Monday after getting lost -- and having to spend the night. A man in his 20's began hiking on July 31 at 4:00pm and became lost. He stayed overnight, and called 911 for help when he attempted to find his way out and became lost in a dangerous location.
56-year-old in serious condition following apparent stabbing near Diamond Head
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man is in serious condition following an apparent stabbing early Monday morning. Officials said a 56-year-old was treated for a stab wound to the upper torso. Authorities said the incident happened around 2:40 a.m. on Diamond Head Road. Honolulu police have...
Hawaii reports 3,689 COVID cases, 21 new deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,689 new coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 2,503 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 468 on the Big Island, 146 on Kauai, two on […]
Stolen I.D. couple plead not guilty
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kapolei couple accused of stealing the identities of two dead infants were back in court Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, identity theft and lying to get a passport. During the hearing, Gwynn Morrison told a judge she preferred to be called Julie Montague, the name she’s […]
Kalihi's Rainbow Drive-In location to host grand reopening
Rainbow Drive-In located in Kalihi will be having their grand re-opening on Monday, Aug. 15.
Amid concerning increase in pedestrian fatalities, city ramps up traffic safety efforts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police, city transportation officials and the mayor waved signs at a busy Kalihi intersection to mark Pedestrian Safety Month in Hawaii. But they said there’s much more in the works to increase safety for those on foot on Oahu’s roadways. According to the state...
Hilo man who allegedly used X-Acto knife in Walmart shoplifting attempt charged
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo man has been charged with attempted robbery and several other offenses following an incident at Walmart last week. Kekoa Nihipali, 33, was charged with six offenses including first-degree attempted robbery, terroristic threatening, drug promotion and more. Prosecutors allege Nihipali used an X-Acto knife when he...
