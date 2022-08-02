Police: Partially buried body found on remote Big Island road

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A hiker was rescued from Lulumahu Falls Trail on Monday after getting lost -- and having to spend the night. A man in his 20's began hiking on July 31 at 4:00pm and became lost. He stayed overnight, and called 911 for help when he attempted to find his way out and became lost in a dangerous location.

