Seattle Seahawks: The quest for a better pass rush

Seahawks Host Former 1st-Round Pick For Workout; Bobby Wagner Replacement?
Reuben Foster hasn't played an NFL down in four years.
DK Metcalf and Darrell Taylor Get Into A Tussle During Seahawks Training Camp
The Seahawks have entered August on a slippery slope. Their franchise QB is gone. Their legendary middle line back Bobby Wagner is now playing for a divisional rival, their excellent strong safety Jamal Adams is injured again and their head coach Pete Carroll works from home after testing positive for COVID-19.
'Dude Can Play': Standout Rookie Season for Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker?
The Seattle Seahawks took running back Kenneth Walker No. 41 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
A New Era?: Pete Carroll Says Seahawks QBs Drew Lock and Geno Smith 'In Control'
The Seattle Seahawks are entering a new era with Drew Lock and Geno Smith at quarterback.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Monday. The Seahawks issued a statement about an hour before their fifth training camp practice started. The team said Carroll — who is fully vaccinated — tested positive on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms and is remaining at home. Carroll intends on participating in team meetings virtually until he is cleared to rejoin the team. Carroll is the oldest coach in the league and will turn 71 in mid-September. He was a major proponent of COVID-19 vaccinations and took pride in the Seahawks making it through the 2020 season without a player testing positive during the season. The team did not say who would run practices while Carroll is away. The Seahawks are scheduled to hold a mock game at Lumen Field on Saturday and that would be the earliest Carroll could rejoin the team.
Seahawks 2022 training camp: Sights and sounds from practice No. 5
The Seattle Seahawks completed their fifth practice on their 2022 training camp schedule yesterday. They’ll be back on the field later this afternoon, but for now here are a few video clips from the beat writers and the team from Tuesday’s practice. Offensive line vs. blocking sled. WR...
Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks 'Taking Charge' Defensively Ahead of Third Season
Brooks discussed the responsibility of being the defensive play caller on the field.
DK, Lockett & Who? Seahawks Coach Evaluates 'Good Competition' for No. 3 WR Spot
Seattle has several promising young wideouts looking to emerge alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
