ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Seahawks: The quest for a better pass rush

pacificnwsports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
pacificnwsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

2 players who can help Russell Wilson, Broncos after Tim Patrick injury

There’s been a lot of buzz around the 2022 Denver Broncos. That’s because back in March, the team traded for 9x Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. With Wilson throwing to names such as Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, fans leaguewide wait in anticipation to see what this Broncos squad can do. Unfortunately, fans […] The post 2 players who can help Russell Wilson, Broncos after Tim Patrick injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
The Associated Press

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Monday. The Seahawks issued a statement about an hour before their fifth training camp practice started. The team said Carroll — who is fully vaccinated — tested positive on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms and is remaining at home. Carroll intends on participating in team meetings virtually until he is cleared to rejoin the team. Carroll is the oldest coach in the league and will turn 71 in mid-September. He was a major proponent of COVID-19 vaccinations and took pride in the Seahawks making it through the 2020 season without a player testing positive during the season. The team did not say who would run practices while Carroll is away. The Seahawks are scheduled to hold a mock game at Lumen Field on Saturday and that would be the earliest Carroll could rejoin the team.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Meeting With Former Packers Quarterback

The Houston Texans reportedly worked out former Green Bay backup QB Kurt Benkert on Tuesday, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Following the release of Kevin Hogan earlier this week, the Texans' quarterback depth chart consists of starter Davis Mills and backups Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel. Houston won't sign...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerry Hyder
Person
Benson Mayowa
MLB

Suárez, Winker excited to be reunited with Castillo

NEW YORK -- Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez had been lobbying Jerry Dipoto for weeks, urging the Mariners’ president of baseball operations to make a bold trade for starting pitcher Luis Castillo, their former Reds teammate, who they asserted could catapult Seattle into serious playoff contenders. And on...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy