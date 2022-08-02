ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsburg, IN

Wednesday's BC39 Heat Races Are Set

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – The heat race lineups are set for the opening night of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented By WeatherTech on Wednesday, August 3. Lineups were handpicked by the driver themselves, or by a team representative, during a heat race draft on Main Street in Speedway, Ind. on Tuesday night.
SPEEDWAY, IN
Larson Is IRP Pavement Master

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Quite simply, you can‘t keep Kyle Larson down. That‘s been evident throughout his entire racing career, and also was on full display during his first pavement midget start in nearly a decade during Monday‘s USAC Midget Special Event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
McIntosh Is Hot Heading To Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Midget racer Cannon McIntosh has been one of the hottest drivers in the country over the past six weeks. Heading into this week‘s (Tuesday and Wednesday) DrivenToSaveLives BC39 at The Dirt Trak at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, McIntosh has eight victories and 14 top-five finishes in his last 16 races.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

