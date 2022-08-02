ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Chef Jeff’s Teriyaki Marinade

whby.com
 2 days ago
www.whby.com

Go Valley Kids

Enjoy the Summer Harvest: Blueberry Picking in Northeast Wisconsin

One of the best parts of summer is fresh, locally grown berries! While strawberry picking is a well-known and beloved summer tradition, did you know we also have some farms in our area that offer pick-your-own blueberries? Blueberry picking is the best! You don’t have to crouch to pick, and there are branches accessible for both big and small. Plus, you get a nutrient-packed treat to munch on while you work. And, there is minimal prep work once you get them home! Bring on the blueberry jams, pies, muffins, and pancakes, we’ve got all the details you need to get out there and reap a bountiful harvest.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Mission BBQ opens up in the Village of Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new barbeque in the Village of Ashwaubenon and it’s on a mission to satisfy the community. Mission BBQ officially opened its doors Tuesday on 2302 South Oneida Street serving up all kinds of brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. Started off by...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

3625 N 20th Place Sheboygan WI

Microwave, Stove/Oven, Dryer, Piano, Stair Ledge Mirror, Living Room Cabinet, Basement Shelving. Sellers Personal Property, Refrigerator, Washer, Freezers, All LL Refrigerators & Freezers. For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit our website: www.PleasantViewRealty.com. Open House (Thursday August 4th, 2022, 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm CST)
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Food & Drinks
Oshkosh, WI
Lifestyle
Fox11online.com

Nearly 500 animals removed from Kiel property, shelter in need of donations, volunteers

(WLUK) -- The Lakeshore Humane Society says it needs help from volunteers after taking in nearly 500 animals from a Manitowoc County property. The shelter was asked by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department to take in the animals after a compliant was filed about their living conditions at a farm located in rural Kiel, within the township of Schleswig.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
generalaviationnews.com

A small midwestern city that doubles in size once a year

The United States houses something on the order of 20,000 airports. To the best of my knowledge, no two airports are alike. They are as individually unique as snowflakes. Some are huge in terms of the amount of land dedicated to the field, while others are quite small. Many are publicly owned, but there are a significant number of privately owned runways as well. Quite a few are open to the public. Some are not.
travelnowsmart.com

11 Finest Hotels with Pools in Green Bay

Environment-friendly Bay is a lovely city in Wisconsin. It’s described as the house town of a popular NFL Group, the Green Bay Packers. When you’re right here, you’re surrounded by various gorgeous towns, cities, in addition to areas. If you’re looking for impressive resorts with swimming pools in Green Bay, you include the very best location! We have actually assembled a listing of all among the most unique hotels in the city. You’ll have the most remarkable journey of your life. From winter home entertainment to live amusement, the pleasurable is unlimited. Take a look at the emerging cooking scene along with cultural events. The city has whatever for an unforgettable journey.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Kaukauna woman doing her part to save monarch butterflies

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kaukauna woman has made it her mission to help save the monarch butterfly in Wisconsin. Amanda Kostechka is raising 150 monarch butterflies in her home this year. She said she got hooked on helping monarch butterflies when her mother-in-law gave her son a caterpillar a couple of years ago.
KAUKAUNA, WI
whby.com

GET INVOLVED: Paint the City 2022

APPLETON, Wis. — The community is invited to be part of “Paint the City,” a two week mural initiative for students in the Appleton Area School District. We spoke with muralist and STAR advisor Irineo Medina, and Appleton East Assistant Vice Principal Kelsi Van Fossen, to learn more about the program. You can hear their full interview above.
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
GREEN BAY, WI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Shawano County, WI, Reports Case of Strangles

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed one case of strangles at a boarding facility in Shawano County. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. To read the alert and others, click here. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin

As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

Capitol Civic Center Board Names First Ever Female President

There was a first recently at Manitowoc’s downtown Capitol Civic Centre. Chris Kornely has been selected as the first female president of the theatre’s board of directors. “It’s a great board, that is very active,” Kornely said while on WOMT’s Be My Guest program. “We have a variety of talents on the board. Somebody has to take the title, but we all do the work.”
MANITOWOC, WI
WFRV Local 5

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh breaks attendance record

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – If you went to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh this year and felt like there were a lot of people there, your feeling was right. EAA AirVenture Oshkosh broke its attendance record, welcoming over 650,000 guests to the grounds this week. “There’s no doubt that weather plays a big part of it, in […]
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Plans Move Forward for 12-Story Condo Near Lambeau Field

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Plans for a 12-story condo project just east of Lambeau Field moved forward Tuesday. The Barsan Corporation is proposing the 81-unit complex for the northeast corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way, in front of The Bar. The Coachway Condos complex would feature 164...
GREEN BAY, WI

