Death investigation underway in Scott County after Louisville woman's body found

Louisville police investigating double shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating the second double shooting of Wednesday night. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of 13th Street around 10:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's near West Hill Street. Once on scene, officers found...
WLKY.com
INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road
HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
wdrb.com
2 injured in Wilder Park neighborhood shooting, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were injured in a shooting that occurred in the Wilder Park neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., Fourth Division Officers responded on a report of a shooting in the 200 block of W. Florence Ave, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Police found a...
Wave 3
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for allegedly fatally shooting 37-year-old in Portland last year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 37-year-old man in the Portland neighborhood in Aug. 2021. Bruce Morris, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and is initially being charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The shooting originally occurred...
spectrumnews1.com
Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
Louisville police issue Golden Alert for 65-year-old man last seen at Peace Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A golden alert has been issued for a Louisville man police say has been missing nearly two weeks. LMPD confirms 65-year-old Leeroy Allen was last seen on July 21 at UofL’s Peace Hospital on Newburg Road around 4:40 p.m. Police believe Allen was unaccompanied and...
wdrb.com
Louisville police looking for suspected serial burglar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are looking for a man accused of being a serial burglar. According to LMPD, 66-year-old Lester Terry is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries in the NuLu neighborhood. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, and 155 pounds. Anyone with information on...
953wiki.com
Body Found in Rural Scott County
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after man shot in California neighborhood parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the parking lot in the California neighborhood. LMPD First Division officers responded to the 1200 block of West Broadway just before 10 p.m. on the report of a shooting. On scene, officers found a...
wdrb.com
4 men facing federal charges in connection with Louisville carjackings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men are facing federal charges in connection with carjackings in the Louisville area. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Mauricio Diaz and 18-year-old Fahad Alisawi carjacked at least four vehicles in Louisville over several days in May while "brandishing a firearm."
WHAS 11
Kansas family in tragic accident in downtown Louisville last month are finally going home.
The Jones family was in town for a Basketball tournament when they were hit by a car. The father, Trey Jones later died. Amy and Ava Jones can leave Aug. 17th.
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed outside a Southeast Christian Church campus; man arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was supposed to be on house arrest is facing charges, accused of stabbing a woman in a Louisville church parking lot. The stabbing happened Tuesday afternoon outside the Southeast Christian Church's southwest campus, which is on St. Andrews Road. Police said a video...
Wave 3
Police investigating after patrol car struck by vehicle in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a Louisville Metro Police patrol car was hit by another vehicle early Tuesday morning in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Calls came in around 6 a.m. on Tuesday to the intersection of Taylor Blvd. and Queen Ave., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville driver high on meth at Middletown crash that seriously injured mother, 8-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a woman was high on methamphetamine last month when she was involved in a crash that sent a woman and her 8-year-old son to the hospital with serious injuries. According to court documents, 31-year-old Amber Washington was arrested Monday. Middletown Police said the incident...
wdrb.com
LMPD asking for public's help to find man who left UofL's Peace Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who left UofL Health - Peace Hospital on July 21. Police say Leeroy Allen, 65, is unable to care for himself and has a developmental disability. He is described as 5 foot, 8 inches and 165 pounds.
wdrb.com
Frankfort couple arrested after dog with severe injuries found in dumpster covered in blood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort couple was arrested after police said a dog was thrown into a dumpster covered with blood and severely injured. According to court documents, the incident took place just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers with the Frankfort Police Department were called to the Country Hills...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after 3 people show up to hospital with gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police are investigating after three people showed up to University of Louisville Hospital on Tuesday night with gunshot wounds. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said they believe their injuries are non-life threatening. The names and genders of the victims, who showed up to the hospital around 9:30 p.m., were not immediately known.
LMPD asks for help locating 37-year-old man missing since late June
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they believe could be in danger. An Operation Return Home was issued for 37-year-old David Floyd after family members could not locate him. He was last seen on June 29 near a homeless camp around Shelby and Wenzel Streets by an outreach worker.
Oldham County Police investigating fatal motorcycle, pickup truck crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Oldham County Police Department (OCPD) is investigating a fatal accident that left one person dead Sunday. OCPD said around 7 p.m. on Gum Street, various emergency services responded to a reported crash that happened between a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a trailer. Police...
