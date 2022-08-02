ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Death investigation underway in Scott County after Louisville woman's body found

wdrb.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Louisville police investigating double shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating the second double shooting of Wednesday night. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of 13th Street around 10:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's near West Hill Street. Once on scene, officers found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road

HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

2 injured in Wilder Park neighborhood shooting, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were injured in a shooting that occurred in the Wilder Park neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., Fourth Division Officers responded on a report of a shooting in the 200 block of W. Florence Ave, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Police found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Scott County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
County
Scott County, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police looking for suspected serial burglar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are looking for a man accused of being a serial burglar. According to LMPD, 66-year-old Lester Terry is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries in the NuLu neighborhood. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, and 155 pounds. Anyone with information on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
953wiki.com

Body Found in Rural Scott County

Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

4 men facing federal charges in connection with Louisville carjackings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men are facing federal charges in connection with carjackings in the Louisville area. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Mauricio Diaz and 18-year-old Fahad Alisawi carjacked at least four vehicles in Louisville over several days in May while "brandishing a firearm."
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdrb.com

LMPD investigating after 3 people show up to hospital with gunshot wounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police are investigating after three people showed up to University of Louisville Hospital on Tuesday night with gunshot wounds. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said they believe their injuries are non-life threatening. The names and genders of the victims, who showed up to the hospital around 9:30 p.m., were not immediately known.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD asks for help locating 37-year-old man missing since late June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they believe could be in danger. An Operation Return Home was issued for 37-year-old David Floyd after family members could not locate him. He was last seen on June 29 near a homeless camp around Shelby and Wenzel Streets by an outreach worker.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy