JaMychal Green on role with Warriors: “Be a dog. Do the dirty work.”

Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement draws strong take from Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors have guaranteed money committed to 13 players for 2022-23 after officially signing veteran free agent JaMychal Green and second-round pick Ryan Rollins. They’ll enter training camp in late September with one open roster spot, either signing the winner of an open camp competition on the cheap or keeping it vacant all season for luxury-tax savings.
‘I just couldn’t tell him no’: How Steve Kerr’s call convinced JaMychal Green to sign with Warriors
It obviously lacks the overall gravity and narrative punch of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala flying to The Hamptons to pitch Kevin Durant. But if the Golden State Warriors repeat as champions next season, there’s a good chance Steve Kerr’s recruiting call to a vacationing JaMychal Green will have nevertheless played a major part in his team’s fifth title in 10 years.
Draymond Green, LeBron James continue to live it up together this offseason
The NBA offseason is in full swing and it is time for some of the world’s best athletes to give their bodies a well-earned rest. This is especially the case with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who are two of the most accomplished NBA players in basketball […] The post Draymond Green, LeBron James continue to live it up together this offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Release New Uniforms
The Golden State Warriors have released their new Statement Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 season. This past season, the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
Draymond Green To Request $164 Million Max Contract Extension From Warriors
Click here to read the full article. Draymond Green is regarded as the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. The four-time NBA champ and former Defensive Player of the Year has embodied the grit and “Strength In Numbers” mantra that has become ingrained in the team’s DNA over the past decade. Now, Green is looking to have his dedication to the franchise reciprocated in the form of a max contract extension, which the power forward reportedly plans to request from Golden State’s front office in the coming days. According to The Athletic, Green—who will be eligible to sign...
Video: LeBron James and Draymond Green Partying in Toronto
LeBron James and Draymond Green have been living it up.
Kerr: JaMychal is 'one guy replacing two' on Warriors roster
After winning the biggest prize in basketball by defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors stumbled into a few offseason losses. Gary Payton II opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. Otto Porter Jr. went north to the Toronto Raptors. Nemanja Bjelica packed his bags and crossed the pond to Turkey.
Lakers News: 15-Year NBA Veteran Gives His Scouting Report on Bronny James
NBA veteran Thaddeus Young provided his take on Bronny James' basketball game. It should give LeBron James a smile.
How Green changed his plans after Kerr's Warriors pitch
Phone calls from Steph Curry and Draymond Green sealed the deal in making free agent Donte DiVincenzo a Warrior in early July. When it comes to JaMychal Green, Golden State's latest addition who officially signed a one-year veteran's minimum contract on Monday, coach Steve Kerr took the lead in phone call duties.
Steve Kerr Reveals His Thoughts On Andre Iguodala's Future
Andre Iguodala is 38 years old which means he has some big decisions to make about his future. He has won four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, and there is no doubt that he has the ability to win another if he takes on a Udonis Haslem-type role with the Warriors next season. Either way, Iggy has some thinking to do, and with the season just a couple of months away, Warriors fans are interested in what he's going to do next.
Gilbert Arenas tells Utah Jazz that current version of Dwyane Wade is better than players they got for Rudy Gobert
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade posted a quick video of him on the basketball court recently, and former NBA star Gilbert Arenas took it as an opportunity to clown the Utah Jazz. As Heat fans know, Wade is now a partial owner of the Jazz organization. Earlier this offseason, the...
Warriors Steve Kerr Gives Big Update On Team's Starting Rotation
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says that Kevon Looney will remain the team’s starting center for the start of the 2022-23 season with former No. 2 pick James Wiseman returning from injury.
Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open
The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
This Clippers-Jazz Trade Sends Mike Conley To Los Angeles
The Utah Jazz have made the postseason in six consecutive years, as they have been one of the most consistent teams in the NBA throughout the regular season. However, after multiple disappointing exits from the postseason, they have decided to shake things up. Quin Snyder stepping down as head coach...
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign JaMychal Green
Green, 32, spent the last two seasons with the Denver Nuggets, being a key bench talent for them in the frontcourt. Playing in a total of 125 games with Denver, Green averaged 7.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and shot 47.4% from the floor, 34.8% from three-point range. A more than capable...
Clippers should monitor Draymond Green situation with Warriors
The easiest thing for the Golden State Warriors to do this summer is agree to big extensions with the players who are eligible for extensions. Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson all become extension eligible on August 3rd, and all would love to get paid and remain with the Warriors. According to […] The post Clippers should monitor Draymond Green situation with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors to Hold 14th Roster Spot for Andre Iguodala
There are only 14 guaranteed roster spots for the Golden State Warriors and one of them will be reserved for a former Finals MVP.
Kerr, Warriors leaving Andre alone to make retirement decision
JaMychal Green put pen to paper Monday meaning the Warriors now officially have 13 players with a guaranteed contract heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. Mac McClung, who produced endless highlights for Golden State during Summer League action, is among those expected to compete for the roster’s 15th spot.
Former Bulls' staffer Hickombottom chases new dream
Like many businesses, the NBA is about relationships. Coaches. Players. Executives. Agents. All perform their best with strong working relationships. Shaun Hickombottom is living proof of this. You may not have heard of Hickombottom. He’s one of those unassuming, behind-the-scenes staffers that help make organizations run smoothly. Plenty of powerful...
