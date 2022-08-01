Report: Chelsea Willing To Pay Brighton's £50million Asking Price For Marc Cucurella

www.yardbarker.com
Leicester City Interested In Chelsea Defender If Wesley Fofana Talks Progress Amid £80 Million Valuation
Both Chelsea and Leicester City are keen on signing each other’s defenders - Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill - this summer but any potential deals are far from complete, according to reports. Chelsea’s defensive crisis is still trying to be solved this summer, the Blues have had multiple targets...
Report: Manchester United Have Enquired About Sergino Dest
Manchester United have reportedly now established an interest in yet another Barcelona player, this time United are now said to have enquired about right back Sergino Dest, according to a new report. United have already held an interest in signing two Barcelona players this summer with the Red Devils already...
Chelsea put brakes on defender’s move to Premier League rivals
Chelsea do not want to lose another defender. The Blues, led by German boss Thomas Tuchel, have seen multiple defensive players move on in recent times. First-team regulars Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departed Stamford Bridge at the end of last season after both centre-backs failed to extend their contracts.
Chelsea are close to sealing a deal to sign Marc Cucurella after HIJACKING Man City's move by meeting Brighton's £50m asking price for versatile Spanish defender... as talks continue with RB Leipzig over swap for Josko Gvardiol and Timo Werner
Chelsea are close to hijacking Manchester City's move for Marc Cucurella after agreeing to meet Brighton's £50million asking price for the left-back. The Stamford Bridge club are also locked in talks to sell forward Timo Werner to his former club Red Bull Leipzig as they push for a swap deal involving centre-back Josko Gvardiol.
Report: Chelsea Enter Into Talks For Manchester United Target
Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona for Manchester United midfield target Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United's Premier League rivals Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona over a potential deal for Frenkie de Jong, according to a report on Wednesday morning. The Netherlands international is Erik ten Hag's top...
Report: Manchester United Close to Signing Former Tottenham Midfielder
According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are holding talks with an experienced midfielder about becoming a player-coach for the reserve team.
Chelsea met in-demand attacker’s agent as they join chase with Manchester United
Fabrizio Romano has today reported the exclusive news that Chelsea met with the agent of in-demand Red Bull Salzburg attacker Benjamin Sesko – the latest off their production line of talent. Manchester United have been leading the race so far – certainly in the press – and Romano confirms...
Marcos Alonso And Emerson Palmieri Set To Leave Chelsea Amid Marc Cucurella Links
Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri could be granted Chelsea exits if the Blues sign Marc Cucurella this summer, with Barcelona and Lazio interested in the pair. Recent reports have stated that Chelsea have informed Brighton and Hove Albion that they will meet their £50 million valuation of the player this summer.
Report: Manchester City's Potential Marc Cucurella Alternatives Revealed Amid Chelsea Talks
Manchester City have scouted two potential alternatives to Brighton's Marc Cucurella, with it seeming likely that the Spanish left-back will move to Chelsea.
Brighton deny agreeing deal with Chelsea for Marc Cucurella in blunt statement
We have been among the outlets reporting that Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton, but according to a pretty blunt statement from the Seagulls released just moments ago, that’s not the case. On Twitter they said that there was “no agreement” to sell their...
Report: Chelsea Forward Michy Batshuayi Is Open For A Move To Frank Lampard's Everton
Belgian international Michy Batshuayi never really settled to life at Chelsea after seeing regular loan spells sending him across various teams in Europe.
Chelsea will have buyback clause in Levi Colwill deal which takes defender to Brighton
Two separate deals involving Chelsea and Brighton are getting close to completion. While Marc Cucurella is coming to London from the South Coast, Levi Colwill is leaving behind Surrey for Brighton. The deal to bring Cucurella to Chelsea has been established for a while now, while the Colwill arrangement is...
“Chelsea have submitted bid” – Blues pushing for get another deal done
Chelsea have made an offer on Tuesday to attempt to get another deal done this window. So far, they have officially registered Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Gabriel Slonina as new Chelsea players, although the latter is staying at his club Chicago Fire until the season ends. Sources: Todd Boehly...
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal ‘agree’ Youri Tielemans terms and Cristiano Ronaldo latest updates
Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all facing a race against time now to land new signings before the start of the Premier League season, with all three reportedly still chasing at least one big addition apiece. The Blues suffered a blow as Barcelona confirmed they had agreed a deal to sign a major target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jules Kounde, with latest rumours suggesting they will look to land either Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe or Wesley Fofana.The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to both offload players and potentially bring in a midfield addition, with Youri Tielemans reportedly the subject...
Report: Manchester City Bid Rejected By RB Leipzig For Chelsea Transfer Target Josko Gvardiol
The 20-year-old is on the radar of both Premier League sides as look to strengthen ahead of the start of the season.
"The Perfect Window" - Fabrizio Romano Discusses Liverpool, Man City And Arsenal's Summer Business
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed which Premier League club he believes has had the most successful transfer window. It has been an extremely busy summer for clubs in England’s top division so far, with 11 of them having already spent over £50m, and 5 of them already spending over £90 million!
‘Fantastic Player’ - Pundit Urges Premier League Club to Sign Chelsea Forward
Noel Whelan thinks a Premier League club should try and sign Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech this summer. With Timo Werner set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, Chelsea can't really afford to let many other forwards depart. However, it's looking more and more likely that Hakim Ziyech could also be on...
Brighton hit back at Chelsea Cucurella claims with an extraordinary statement
It’s pretty rare that clubs will make any kind of statement or let anything on when it comes to potential signings. Occasionally you’ll hear a rumbling of there being interest, but the current club will say they expect the player to be professional and nothing is happening, while interested clubs will occasionally say they admire someone but it doesn’t go any further than that.
Predicted Premier League Table: Tottenham Tipped To Finish Above Arsenal And Chelsea
Check out our predictions for all 20 EPL clubs.
Monaco are pushing hardest for Chelsea defender Malang Sarr, with the French club aiming to snap up the centre back ahead of newly promoted Premier League side Fulham
Monaco are ahead of Fulham in the race to sign Chelsea defender Malang Sarr. Marco Silva's newly promoted Premier League side are keen on the French centre half to strengthen their backline. But Ligue 1 club Monaco are pushing hardest for his signature after selling defender Strahinja Pavlovic to Red...
