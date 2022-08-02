Pirates trade Quintana, Stratton to Cardinals

www.thescore.com
Reds trading Tommy Pham is a real slap in the face
The Cincinnati Reds have traded outfielder and slap artist Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox. Tommy Pham, dealer of The Slap Heard ‘Round the World earlier this season, has been traded to the Boston Red Sox. While this move will likely not go down as one of the most impactful deals, it certainly is a slap in the face for a player of Pham’s stature to be dealt.
Jose Quintana will enjoy capitalizing on Cardinals’ strength that the Pirates did not have
The St. Louis Cardinals checked one of the items on their to-do list ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline when they made a move to acquire veteran southpaw Jose Quintana along with right-hander Chris Stratton via a swap with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Quintana will bring stability to the Cardinals’ pitching rotation which has struggled […] The post Jose Quintana will enjoy capitalizing on Cardinals’ strength that the Pirates did not have appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis […] The post Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jose Quintana trade details: Cardinals plunder Pirates pitching staff
The St. Louis Cardinals needed a pitching upgrade, and they acquired one in Jose Quintana of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It hasn’t been the Bucs year, to say the least. But the Pirates could prove useful for contenders, as they have several veterans on expiring contracts. Quintana is one of those vets.
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
Brewers trade for former Cardinals All-Star closer
After trading closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers brought in a veteran reliever in Trevor Rosenthal. The Milwaukee Brewers made the stunning decision to trade closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. It was a move that left the fanbase and even the players scratching their heads. Well now, the team has filled the void with a veteran who the Brewers know all too well.
Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever
The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline
Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
MLB・
The best trade package Cardinals must offer Angels for Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is one of the brightest stars across the entire MLB. The reigning AL MVP is a generational talent who excels both at the plate and on the pitchers’ mound. There has been no player in modern baseball that has combined the elite pitching and hitting along with the other tools Ohtani has in […] The post The best trade package Cardinals must offer Angels for Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals predictions: What rotation will look like after trade deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals made moves to improve their pitching staff that will dramatically alter their starting rotation. Going into the trade deadline season, the Cardinals let it be known they want to improve their pitching staff that had fallen victim to the injury bug. John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of...
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
theScore
Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully dies at 94
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully died Tuesday at the age of 94, the club announced. "We have lost an icon," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said. "The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family."
Yardbarker
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
FOX Sports
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
Cardinals land Jose Quintana in MLB trade deadline deal with Pirates
The St. Louis Cardinals got their starting pitcher ahead of the MLB trade deadline. After losing out on the likes of Luis Castillo and Frankie Montas, the Cardinals landed left-hander Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the deal. The St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing a deal to acquire left-hander Jose Quintana […] The post Cardinals land Jose Quintana in MLB trade deadline deal with Pirates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ parting message to Whit Merrifield after Royals-Blue Jays trade
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has nothing but love and appreciation for Whit Merrifield, who was traded by the Kansas City Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays at the MLB trade deadline. Merrifield, who found himself in recent controversy over his COVID-19 vaccine comments, was sent to the Blues...
San Diego Padres Acquire An All-Star
The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers have made a trade.
theScore
Orioles GM expects significant offseason additions: 'It's liftoff from here'
The Baltimore Orioles acted like sellers before the trade deadline, but general manager Mike Elias believes his club can still qualify for the playoffs and make significant offseason additions to help with their long-term plan. "I think it's liftoff from here for this team," he said, according to MASN's Roch...
Juan Soto trade deal reaching ‘critical point
Juan Soto trade deal reaching ‘critical point. It’s well-known that Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals have reached an impasse when it comes to contract negotiations. Likewise, it’s well-known that there are 3-4 finalists with perhaps a dark horse team in the running for a Juan Soto trade. One of those teams is the St. Louis Cardinals who have perhaps the most prospects and MLB-ready talent to offer Washington.
theScore
Oilers sign Yamamoto to 2-year, $6.2M contract
The Edmonton Oilers signed restricted free-agent forward Kailer Yamamoto to a two-year contract extension carrying an average annual value of $3.1 million, the team announced Wednesday. Yamamoto was a restricted free agent scheduled for an arbitration hearing on Aug. 7 before reaching the agreement. The 23-year-old is coming off the...
NHL・
