Breaking: Cards Finalizing Deal for LHP Jose Quintana, RP Stratton from Pittsburgh

Jose Quintana will enjoy capitalizing on Cardinals’ strength that the Pirates did not have
The St. Louis Cardinals checked one of the items on their to-do list ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline when they made a move to acquire veteran southpaw Jose Quintana along with right-hander Chris Stratton via a swap with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Quintana will bring stability to the Cardinals’ pitching rotation which has struggled […] The post Jose Quintana will enjoy capitalizing on Cardinals’ strength that the Pirates did not have appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jose Quintana trade details: Cardinals plunder Pirates pitching staff
The St. Louis Cardinals needed a pitching upgrade, and they acquired one in Jose Quintana of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It hasn’t been the Bucs year, to say the least. But the Pirates could prove useful for contenders, as they have several veterans on expiring contracts. Quintana is one of those vets.
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Eric Hosmer
The Boston Red Sox have made a trade for Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer according to Jon Heyman. Hosmer, 32, is batting .272 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs for the Padres this season. He has played 12 MLB seasons with the Royals and Padres with a .277 career batting average.
Report: Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer from Padres before trade deadline
The San Diego Padres reportedly are on the verge of completing a blockbuster deal for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline, but they're also making a separate deal with the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are acquiring first baseman Eric Hosmer from...
Report: White Sox tried to trade for Shohei Ohtani
The White Sox have been aggressive ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the White Sox tried to make a run for two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels. "The Padres and White Sox are among other teams known to have tried...
Cardinals acquire veteran lefty Quintana from Pirates
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jose Quintana has parlayed his success in Pittsburgh into a job in St. Louis. The Pirates traded the veteran left-handed pitcher to the Cardinals on Monday night in exchange for reliever Johan Oviedo and corner infield prospect Malcolm Nunez. The 33-year-old Quintana signed a $2...
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
White Sox, Red Sox swap Reese McGuire for Jake Diekman
The White Sox are trading catcher Reese McGuire to the Red Sox, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Robert Murray of FanSided reports that veteran left-handed reliever Jake Diekman is headed to Chicago in the deal. McGuire, 27, will give Boston an immediate option to take some of the playing time...
Royals face the White Sox with 1-0 series lead
Kansas City Royals (41-62, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (51-51, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (5-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-6, 5.14 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -175, Royals +149;...
White Sox Lifeless Offense Fails Michael Kopech in 2-1 Loss
The Chicago White Sox wasted a strong outing from Michael Kopech in the series opener against Kansas City. The offense was lifeless and shut down by Royals starter Daniel Lynch. The Royals took advantage of a couple of mistakes from Kopech to secure a 2-1 victory. Kopech looked stellar for...
Eloy Drives in 4, Abreu Homers to Lead White Sox Past Royals 9-2
The Chicago White Sox bounced back from a tough series-opening loss to beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Tuesday night. Sox bats produced 14 hits and Lucas Giolito battled through a tough third inning to pick up a win. The South Siders’ victory evened the series at one apiece.
