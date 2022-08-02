ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: Cards Finalizing Deal for LHP Jose Quintana, RP Stratton from Pittsburgh

By J. P. Hill
Viva El Birdos
 2 days ago
ClutchPoints

Jose Quintana will enjoy capitalizing on Cardinals’ strength that the Pirates did not have

The St. Louis Cardinals checked one of the items on their to-do list ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline when they made a move to acquire veteran southpaw Jose Quintana along with right-hander Chris Stratton via a swap with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Quintana will bring stability to the Cardinals’ pitching rotation which has struggled […] The post Jose Quintana will enjoy capitalizing on Cardinals’ strength that the Pirates did not have appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Game Haus

Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Eric Hosmer

The Boston Red Sox have made a trade for Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer according to Jon Heyman. Hosmer, 32, is batting .272 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs for the Padres this season. He has played 12 MLB seasons with the Royals and Padres with a .277 career batting average.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer from Padres before trade deadline

The San Diego Padres reportedly are on the verge of completing a blockbuster deal for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline, but they're also making a separate deal with the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are acquiring first baseman Eric Hosmer from...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Cardinals acquire veteran lefty Quintana from Pirates

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jose Quintana has parlayed his success in Pittsburgh into a job in St. Louis. The Pirates traded the veteran left-handed pitcher to the Cardinals on Monday night in exchange for reliever Johan Oviedo and corner infield prospect Malcolm Nunez. The 33-year-old Quintana signed a $2...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Royals face the White Sox with 1-0 series lead

Kansas City Royals (41-62, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (51-51, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (5-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-6, 5.14 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -175, Royals +149;...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

White Sox Lifeless Offense Fails Michael Kopech in 2-1 Loss

The Chicago White Sox wasted a strong outing from Michael Kopech in the series opener against Kansas City. The offense was lifeless and shut down by Royals starter Daniel Lynch. The Royals took advantage of a couple of mistakes from Kopech to secure a 2-1 victory. Kopech looked stellar for...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Eloy Drives in 4, Abreu Homers to Lead White Sox Past Royals 9-2

The Chicago White Sox bounced back from a tough series-opening loss to beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Tuesday night. Sox bats produced 14 hits and Lucas Giolito battled through a tough third inning to pick up a win. The South Siders’ victory evened the series at one apiece.
KANSAS CITY, MO

