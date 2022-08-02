Lululemon Just Launched a Cross-Training Sneaker Built for Every Kind of Workout

www.shape.com
Related
Target’s Beloved Lululemon Belt Bag Dupe Is on Sale For Just $7 & Worth Buying in Every Color
Click here to read the full article. It’s no secret that in fashion, what’s old becomes new down the road, and the beloved fanny pack has recently made it into the limelight again. One particular belt bag that’s taking the shopping world by storm? The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. While the $38 price tag is actually super affordable (which is why it’s such a popular item rn), when we happen to spot a dupe for less than half the price, we’re going to scream it from the rooftops with all you lovely people. As I was perusing Target’s site the...
Elite Daily
Alo Yoga’s Workout And Mindfulness App Is Half Off Right Now
If your usual fitness routine is getting old and you want to challenge yourself, Alo Yoga is making it easy to elevate your workouts. Creating a fitness routine that fits into your life is the best way to plan for long-term, sustainable wellness, regardless of if you’re a fitness beginner or always on the move. Alo Yoga’s fitness and mindfullness platform, Alo Moves, lets you choose from thousands of online classes at home to get the full studio experience, from pilates, barre, high-intensity interval training, yoga, stretching, and even meditation. It’s a great time to take advantage of the all-in-one wellness platform, because Alo Moves’ 50% off deal for August 2022 means serious discounts on memberships for a limited time.
This 15-Minute HIIT Workout Involves 6 Standing Moves You Can Easily Do at Your Desk
A short history of high-intensity interval training (better known as HIIT): The workout modality got its start in the 1950s when Olympic athletes started performing sprints that challenged their heart rate to better their fitness. Nowadays, HIIT workouts have diversified to include moves like burpees, mountain climbers, and squat jumps. Best of all, in 2022, you can get a really great HIIT workout accomplished with no equipment and minimal space, even when you only have 15 minutes.
PopSugar
The BaubleBar Friends and Family Sale Includes All the Brand's Bestsellers
If you're like us, you love shopping for jewelry. It's the ultimate accessory, and adding a little something sparkly to our everyday look makes us smile. Even jeans and sneakers can be more elevated with the addition of a cool necklace or fun pair of earrings. BaubleBar is one of our favorite brands because its jewelry is gorgeous but not too pricey, though you'd never know it from the naked eye. It looks expensive and eye-catching, but most pieces are under $150, and the jewelry is easily personalized, which we love. This week only, BaubleBar is having a friends and family sale, where you can take 25 percent off the entire site using the code FF25. Yes, you read that right.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Love Handles
Everything is going according to plan. Since cutting calories and walking three miles a day, you're getting fit and losing weight. But those pesky love handles just won't budge! So, what exactly are love handles anyway? Simply put, love handles — also referred to as a muffin top, spare tire, breadbasket — are conspicuous deposits of excess fat jetting out from the sides of one's waistline. Love handles are considered subcutaneous fat, or fat located immediately below the skin. Subcutaneous fat (as opposed to the hidden more dangerous visceral fat) accounts for about 90% of total body fat, as reported by Science Direct.
adidas Celebrates YEEZY DAY With Plenty Of New Drops… But Sneakerheads Are Still Missing Out
Were you able to cop your grails?
reviewed.com
Bowflex vs. NordicTrack: Which adjustable dumbbells are best?
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Adjustable dumbbells are popular among at-home workout enthusiasts for their space-saving profile, as they’re designed to replace many sets of weights in one compact pair. We’ve tested plenty of brands, including PowerBlock, Core Home Fitness, and Weider, but during our search for the best adjustable dumbbells, two pairs stood out most: the Bowflex SelectTech 552s and the NordicTrack iSelects.
ETOnline.com
Save $600 on SoulCycle's At-Home Exercise Bike That Streams On-Demand Classes
SoulCycle is offering a huge limited-time deal on its At-Home Bike. You can now recreate the in-class SoulCycle experience right at home and save $600. Normally priced at $2,500, the exercise bike is now 24% off and offers on-demand and live cycling classes that users can stream through the Equinox+ mobile app.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Nutritionist Tells Us Exactly What To Eat For The 10-Day No Carbs, No Sugar Challenge (JLo Swears By It!)
And just like that, we’re more than halfway through 2022. Time flies! At one point, you’ve probably had a mini existential crisis already and chances are you’ve revisited some of your New Year’s resolutions. As a matter of fact, the status of your overall health might be one of those things that’s been running in your mind. If you feel like you’ve lost track of your weight loss goals, we got you covered. There’s one diet that you might want to try. (Hint: It’s J-Lo approved!)
I’m an Amazon super fan – my 10 must-buy items to organize your small kitchen for as little as $17
MAKING the most of a small kitchen is all about savvy storage. Amazon has a secret treasure trove of kitchen organization products, and the best items on the website sell for as little as $17. The experts at Food & Wine shared the great buys, which are part of Amazon's...
I’m a dermatologist & have tested hundreds of anti-aging face serums – here are 5 that actually work including a $23 buy
YOU can't stop the aging process, but you can keep your skin looking great year after year. One dermatologist said there are five anti-aging serums she loves best out of the hundreds she's tested, and they all share a common ingredient. "Over the years, I've been lucky enough to try...
TODAY.com
I tried the Katalyst EMS workout that promises a 2-hour workout in 20 minutes
When something sounds too good to be true, it usually is. That goes even more so for companies trying to sell you a quick and easy way to lose weight and get in shape. So, when I heard that a new workout featuring electrical muscle stimulation technology promised to provide the equivalent of a two-hour muscle workout in just 20 minutes, I was skeptical. But when I finally slipped into the Katalyst suit, chose my muscle settings and started what looked like an easy 20-minute core workout, I was immediately using muscle groups I didn’t even know existed. By the end, I completely understood why 55,000 people wanted a suit of their own.
Tips for buying a new air conditioner
If your air conditioner is getting older and not working properly, it may be time to get a new one. You may have someone come out to look at it, only to realize that it will cost two or three thousand dollars to fix it and five thousand to replace it.
Refinery29
I Tried Aldi’s Olaplex Dupes & The Results Surprised Me
By now you probably know that Aldi's beauty offering is not to be sniffed at. We've long thought that its makeup and skincare products under the name Lacura are similar to some designer brands like Charlotte Tilbury, YSL and Glossier. Aldi's foray into haircare is just as impressive. Last year...
TODAY.com
What are plyometrics? A training technique that’s great for weight loss
Plyometrics is considered an anaerobic exercise. Oftentimes, anaerobic exercises involve maximum effort through quick and intense bursts of energy like jumping or sprinting. Due to these quick bursts, this kind of exercise can lead to greater overall fat burn from increased caloric expenditure when compared to aerobic exercises. Anyone can start performing plyometrics by simply adding a few exercises to your regular strength workout or by devoting 1-2 workouts a week to plyometric exercises specifically for a fun and productive twist in your fitness routine.
sneakernews.com
Undefeated And Nike Join Forces On A Multi-Colored Air Force 1 Low In Patent Leather
Undefeated flexes its masterful ability in Air Force 1 execution as we reveal an exclusive look at a rumored upcoming collaboration for 2022. Following their celebrated “5 On It” collection from 2021, the California-based and now-global boutique retailer reconvenes with Nike on the forty-year-old-silhouette. This leak reveals a...
ETOnline.com
Samsonite Luggage Is On Sale: Save on Summer-Ready Travel Gear
When it comes to smooth summer travel, quality luggage is key. Whether you have an extravagant destination wedding or are making a quick trip out of town, upgrading your suitcases and carry-ons can make traveling way less stressful. Just in time for your next summer vacation, Samsonite's bestselling luggage is on sale for 20% off. Through Aug. 9, just use the code SUMMER to save on Samsonite's long-lasting luggage.
CNET
Best Buy Back to School Sale: Save Big on College Tech Essentials Now
It's no secret that heading off the college is expensive. Between books, a computer and other campus life essentials, the costs can add up pretty quick. Which is why it's important to take advantage of savings where you can find them. This week, Best Buy is offering big discounts on tons of college tech like laptops, headphones, mini fridges and more.
domino
IKEA Just Released an $18 Wall Organizer That—Wait for It—Can Hold a Yoga Mat
They say that peace comes from within, but if a little shopping gets us closer to zen, then we’re all for it. And it’s looking like IKEA’s new collection, Vårdande, is the perfect place to begin. The just-launched assortment of 15 items is all about slowing down and reducing stress (fun fact—in Swedish, Vårdande means “to take care of”), and the two designers for the brand, Akanksha Deo and Sarah Fager, did just that. They worked with suppliers across Asia that are focused on bringing long-term employment and education opportunities to marginalized groups on calming products like waffle-knit bath towels and jute plant pots. Of course, nothing puts us more at ease than a super-functional storage piece.
YOGA・
Harper's Bazaar
20 French Manicure Ideas That’ll Level Up Your Next Nail Salon Visit
From the runways to neighborhood nail salons and everywhere in between, French manicures are having a major moment again. Truthfully, this throwback design never really went out of style, likely because it mimics the appearance of natural nails with its pale pink and curved white tip color combination. This familiar,...
Comments / 1