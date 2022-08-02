ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Lancaster Farming

Chiropractic Therapy On Horses Makes All The Right Adjustments

Keeping horses contented and fit is essential to business at Hilltop Farm, a breeding and training facility in Colora, Maryland. In recent years, Hilltop trainers have made chiropractic an integral part of their equine wellness program, especially for the farm’s competing horses, many of whom are also breeding stallions.
COLORA, MD
thetrek.co

The State Nobody Warns You About

You’ve climbed out of Palmerton, and that high gets you through the next few miles. New Jersey and New York are so close! You dreamily drool over thoughts of pizza, ice cream, and amazing deli sandwiches. Your inner child comes alive at the thought of spending the evening with your fellow hiker trash at the Drive In. Getting that photo in Times Square of you and your pack distracts you as you make your way towards Delaware Water Gap. The idea of the next two states has become a Candyland board game of adventure in your head.
PALMERTON, PA
Lancaster Farming

How do they grow all that weed? Inside a new 270,000-square-foot pot producing plant in South Jersey

Aug. 3—Volley Hayhurst had just finished donning a disposable lab coat when he glanced at his mobile phone and let out an enthusiastic "Yes!" "My phone is blowing up. The results just came back," said Hayhurst, vice president of operations at Columbia Care's new 270,000-square-foot cannabis growing and packaging facility in Vineland, N.J. "We have something fun and new for the market."
VINELAND, NJ
MyChesCo

Local Veterinarian Contributes to New Book, Shamrock’s Story: From Hurricane Katrina to Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer’s

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Dr. Elizabeth McKinstry, a Veterinarian located at 550 Schoolhouse Rd, Kennett Square, PA, was a major contributor to F. Barish-Stern’s book about Canine Cognitive Decline, “Shamrock’s Story, From Hurricane Katrina to Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer’s” published by Golden Quill Press and is very aware of the need for pet parents to learn more about cognitive issues in their dogs.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Main Line Media News

Historical Society of Montgomery County finds troves of treasures in ‘Grandma’s Attic’

NORRISTOWN — One friend remembers a fancy walnut vanity with a trio of curved mirrors, matching bench and drawers full of colorful junk jewelry and random glass buttons. “It seemed like something a princess would have” to her five or six-year-old self. In fact, it was the beat-up survivor of an old bedroom set…relegated to a dusty corner of her grandparents’ spare bedroom. Another friend recalls an aunt’s basement dress-up box, stuffed with worn-out cast-offs that fueled hours of pretend play.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Butterfly festivals to celebrate, conserve the newly endangered monarch

Migratory monarch butterflies' summertime stay in the Northeast is nearing its end. To celebrate the tiny travelers, there are multiple events happening in the Philadelphia area this month. The species, which migrates thousands of miles each year, arrives in Pennsylvania and New Jersey around May. They then reproduce before they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montco’s Monarch Butterflies Are Departing — Like Fluttery Vacationers — for Winters in the Warmth

An Aug. 17 event in Royersford will include a mass release of Monarch Butterflies.Image via iStock. What does a Monarch Butterfly have in common with certain Montgomery County residents? They not only hate the cold weather, they migrate to warmer climates to avoid it. But considering the fragile insects’ exit to Mexico and beyond isn’t here just yet, opportunities remain to appreciate and support them. Franki Rudnesky reported a local one in PhillyVoice.
ROYERSFORD, PA
CBS Baltimore

Friends, colleagues remember Dr. Michael Steinmetz, man killed in Cecil County boat explosion

BALTIMORE -- Friends and colleagues of Dr. Michael Steinmetz, a leading figure at the National Eye Institute, who died in a boat explosion last weekend, are remembering his legacy. In 15 years at the institute, Steinmetz became what they call a top-five executive employee. But what stood out most to his colleagues, who called him Mike, wasn't his immense intellect or achievements -- it was how he made everyone around him feel."He was just a wonderful human being. Everybody loved working with Mike," said Cheri Wiggs, a program director at the National Eye Institute."It didn't matter where you were in the...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
VISTA.Today

‘This Is a Crisis:’ Western Chester County First Responders Sound Alarm Bells Regarding Closure of Medic 93

First responders gathering for discussion of Medic 93 services.Image via Jen Samuel, Daily Local News. Western Chester County first responders gathered for an informational meeting in Parkesburg last week to discuss the impending closure of Tower Health’s Medic 93 and the effects that the loss of its advanced life support will have on the region, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

York County Helps Farmer Fund Clean Stream

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Best management practices take time and money, but planning and patience have paid off for Dan Innerst. Innerst Farm in York County served as a case study for conservation work that will help farmers and the surrounding community. Innerst hosted a July 28 farm tour to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing Chester County Man

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Chester County man. Shawn Mabe, 39, was last seen at his Waterway Road home in East Nottingham Township on Sunday, July 24, Pennsylvania State Police said. Police believe Mabe is traveling in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima with the Pennsylvania license...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
MANHEIM, PA

