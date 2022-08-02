www.lancasterfarming.com
Lancaster Farming
Chiropractic Therapy On Horses Makes All The Right Adjustments
Keeping horses contented and fit is essential to business at Hilltop Farm, a breeding and training facility in Colora, Maryland. In recent years, Hilltop trainers have made chiropractic an integral part of their equine wellness program, especially for the farm’s competing horses, many of whom are also breeding stallions.
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
thetrek.co
The State Nobody Warns You About
You’ve climbed out of Palmerton, and that high gets you through the next few miles. New Jersey and New York are so close! You dreamily drool over thoughts of pizza, ice cream, and amazing deli sandwiches. Your inner child comes alive at the thought of spending the evening with your fellow hiker trash at the Drive In. Getting that photo in Times Square of you and your pack distracts you as you make your way towards Delaware Water Gap. The idea of the next two states has become a Candyland board game of adventure in your head.
Lancaster Farming
How do they grow all that weed? Inside a new 270,000-square-foot pot producing plant in South Jersey
Aug. 3—Volley Hayhurst had just finished donning a disposable lab coat when he glanced at his mobile phone and let out an enthusiastic "Yes!" "My phone is blowing up. The results just came back," said Hayhurst, vice president of operations at Columbia Care's new 270,000-square-foot cannabis growing and packaging facility in Vineland, N.J. "We have something fun and new for the market."
Local Veterinarian Contributes to New Book, Shamrock’s Story: From Hurricane Katrina to Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer’s
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Dr. Elizabeth McKinstry, a Veterinarian located at 550 Schoolhouse Rd, Kennett Square, PA, was a major contributor to F. Barish-Stern’s book about Canine Cognitive Decline, “Shamrock’s Story, From Hurricane Katrina to Doggy Dementia & Alzheimer’s” published by Golden Quill Press and is very aware of the need for pet parents to learn more about cognitive issues in their dogs.
Main Line Media News
Historical Society of Montgomery County finds troves of treasures in ‘Grandma’s Attic’
NORRISTOWN — One friend remembers a fancy walnut vanity with a trio of curved mirrors, matching bench and drawers full of colorful junk jewelry and random glass buttons. “It seemed like something a princess would have” to her five or six-year-old self. In fact, it was the beat-up survivor of an old bedroom set…relegated to a dusty corner of her grandparents’ spare bedroom. Another friend recalls an aunt’s basement dress-up box, stuffed with worn-out cast-offs that fueled hours of pretend play.
phillyvoice.com
Butterfly festivals to celebrate, conserve the newly endangered monarch
Migratory monarch butterflies' summertime stay in the Northeast is nearing its end. To celebrate the tiny travelers, there are multiple events happening in the Philadelphia area this month. The species, which migrates thousands of miles each year, arrives in Pennsylvania and New Jersey around May. They then reproduce before they...
Bucks County mom helps organize Just Between Friends consignment sale
A new pop-up consignment sale is coming to Bucks County this week. The sale is a four-day event which features items primarily for families and young children donated from the area.
Montco’s Monarch Butterflies Are Departing — Like Fluttery Vacationers — for Winters in the Warmth
An Aug. 17 event in Royersford will include a mass release of Monarch Butterflies.Image via iStock. What does a Monarch Butterfly have in common with certain Montgomery County residents? They not only hate the cold weather, they migrate to warmer climates to avoid it. But considering the fragile insects’ exit to Mexico and beyond isn’t here just yet, opportunities remain to appreciate and support them. Franki Rudnesky reported a local one in PhillyVoice.
Friends, colleagues remember Dr. Michael Steinmetz, man killed in Cecil County boat explosion
BALTIMORE -- Friends and colleagues of Dr. Michael Steinmetz, a leading figure at the National Eye Institute, who died in a boat explosion last weekend, are remembering his legacy. In 15 years at the institute, Steinmetz became what they call a top-five executive employee. But what stood out most to his colleagues, who called him Mike, wasn't his immense intellect or achievements -- it was how he made everyone around him feel."He was just a wonderful human being. Everybody loved working with Mike," said Cheri Wiggs, a program director at the National Eye Institute."It didn't matter where you were in the...
‘This Is a Crisis:’ Western Chester County First Responders Sound Alarm Bells Regarding Closure of Medic 93
First responders gathering for discussion of Medic 93 services.Image via Jen Samuel, Daily Local News. Western Chester County first responders gathered for an informational meeting in Parkesburg last week to discuss the impending closure of Tower Health’s Medic 93 and the effects that the loss of its advanced life support will have on the region, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
Now That’s Awesome Sauce: West Chester Company Creates Condiments with Environment in Mind
AWSM Sauce co-founders Carl Starkey, left, and Paul Lehmann.Image via AWSM Sauce. “Saucetainability” at its finest has West Chester-based AWSM Sauce creating delicious sauces using patent-pending “powder-to-pour” technology that aims to reduce plastic waste, writes Donna Berry for the Food Business News.
Lancaster Farming
York County Helps Farmer Fund Clean Stream
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Best management practices take time and money, but planning and patience have paid off for Dan Innerst. Innerst Farm in York County served as a case study for conservation work that will help farmers and the surrounding community. Innerst hosted a July 28 farm tour to...
Crews battle fire at Berks County, Pa. plant after reported explosion
Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke and a large hole in the side of the building.
Police Search For Missing Chester County Man
Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Chester County man. Shawn Mabe, 39, was last seen at his Waterway Road home in East Nottingham Township on Sunday, July 24, Pennsylvania State Police said. Police believe Mabe is traveling in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima with the Pennsylvania license...
Great Scott! Newly discovered 1953 time capsule ready to take Del. community back in time
1953 Time Capsule Found! Things are getting heavy in New Castle County, Delaware as the newly discovered time capsule is ready to take a neighborhood back in time.
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Injuries Reported In Fiery Explosion At Berks County Factory: Officials
Multiple people were injured after an explosion at a factory in Berks County, authorities said. Crews were on the scene at the Reading Alloys factory on West Penn Avenue in Robesonia in response to the heavy fire around 2 p.m., according to the Western Berks Fire Department. Further details about...
300-year-old home for sale in Lebanon County
The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
15-Year-Old Amin Mackle Needs Your Help: Detectives Release Picture
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department have released a picture of 15-year-old Amin Mackle in hopes that someone will be able to provide information on his whereabouts. He was last seen on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:00 am on the 1800 block of N. Woodstock...
