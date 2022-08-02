Aggies land commitment from 2023 3-star DL Samu Taumanupepe

myaggienation.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M's Ainias Smith front and center for fall camp's first press conference
Most were surprised when Texas A&M senior Ainias Smith was arrested on a trio of charges last month. That’s not who they thought Smith was, and it turned out they were right, because the charges were later dropped. Smith missed a chance to represent himself and A&M at the...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M's QB race takes center stage as fall camp opens
Texas A&M football opens fall camp this week with typical concerns. D.J. Durkin takes over at defensive coordinator for Mike Elko. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has said don’t expect much to change. The system is in place and there are playmakers at every level. The unit shouldn’t miss a beat, but Elko was a steady force for four seasons, which is partially why one of the nation’s highest-paid assistants is now Duke’s head coach. Fisher is rightfully optimistic, but there’s cause for doubt until Durkin and co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tyler Santucci oversee a championship unit.
myaggienation.com
A&M softball team adds transfers
The Texas A&M softball team has added a pair of transfers in Oklahoma State’s Brianna Evans and Minnesota’s Emily Leavitt. Both earned freshman all-conference honors last season. Evans batted .290 in 52 games, 47 of them starts all at second base. She had two doubles, two home runs...
myaggienation.com
Johnson named to Bednarik Award watch list
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Texas A&M junior defensive back Antonio Johnson was named to the Bednarik Award preseason watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. The Bednarik Award is given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Last season, Johnson had 79 tackles, including 53 solos.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myaggienation.com
A&M signee Helms wins decathlon
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Texas A&M track & field signee Landon Helms won the decathlon last weekend at the United States Track & Field’s National Junior Olympic Championships in Sacramento with 6,988 points. He also won the 110-meter hurdles (13.98 seconds) and was second in the pole vault (16 feet, 4.75 inches).
myaggienation.com
4 A&M softball players earn academic All-America honors
Texas A&M softball players Shaylee Ackerman, Mayce Allen, Kayla Poynter and Grace Uribe were recognized as Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America scholar-athletes for the 2021-22 academic year. They became the first Aggies to be recognized since the 2018-19 school year. Players had to have a grade-point average of 3.5 or...
myaggienation.com
Abadie advances to pole vault final at U20 World Athletics Championship
Texas A&M sophomore Heather Abadie advanced to the pole vault final at the U20 World Athletics Championship Monday. Abadie, who won bronze in the 2021 championship, made it through the qualifying stages with a final clearance of 13-3.5/4.05m. Representing Canada, Abadie was one of 13 competitors that made it to the final.
Comments / 0