Aggies land commitment from 2023 3-star DL Samu Taumanupepe

Texas A&M football opens fall camp this week with typical concerns. D.J. Durkin takes over at defensive coordinator for Mike Elko. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has said don’t expect much to change. The system is in place and there are playmakers at every level. The unit shouldn’t miss a beat, but Elko was a steady force for four seasons, which is partially why one of the nation’s highest-paid assistants is now Duke’s head coach. Fisher is rightfully optimistic, but there’s cause for doubt until Durkin and co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tyler Santucci oversee a championship unit.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO