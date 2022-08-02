NEW YORK -- A crash in Inwood on Wednesday morning killed two pedestrians and injured several other people. The two men were walking down Sherman Street when two cars collided, and one veered into them.CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to family and friends who were paying their respects at a memorial set up at the scene of the accident. They told her life can change in an instant."He was getting his hair cut. He was with the barber. The two that died, they were together. He just finished seeing his barber, walked down the street. Wrong place, wrong time, I guess," said...

ACCIDENTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO