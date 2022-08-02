Two Colorado men, including Boulder High School teacher, die in Nebraska plane crash

www.canoncitydailyrecord.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
DougCo Sheriff warns vehicle thefts help power other crimesHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver housing market shifts to favor buyersMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questionsSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Hotels keep homeless out of hospitals, study showsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Two Colorado men identified as victims in Nebraska plane crash
Two men from Colorado have been identified as the victims of a plane crash that occurred on July 25 near Ringgold, Nebraska, according to officials from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office, the Logan County Sheriff's Office, McPherson County Fire and Rescue Department, and...
Daily Record
New Mexico woman found dead on Flagstaff Mountain above Boulder killed for money and drugs, affidavit says
The New Mexico woman found dead on Flagstaff Mountain in Boulder County last month was reportedly killed by friends for the money and drugs she had in her car, but the man who shot her told investigators he acted in self-defense, according to court records. Alexis Baca, 25, was found...
Remains found in Colorado identified as woman who called 911 'stuck in snow' in February
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, remains recovered earlier this summer have been identified as a woman who went missing after calling for help in February. Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, was last heard from on February 13, when she called 911 from the Miner's Candle area of Clear Creek County to report that she was stuck in the snow. Authorities responded to the scene and were able to find her vehicle, but could not locate her. An extensive search was conducted in the area, but she was not found at that time.
KKTV
Remains of missing Colorado woman identified, authorities ask anyone with information to contact them
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone who has information on the death of Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro to contact them. Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, called 911 from the Miner’s Candle area of Clear Creek County on Feb. 13 saying she was stuck in the snow. The area is south of I-70 between Idaho Springs and Georgetown. Authorities responded to the area and found her vehicle, but at that time Tafoya-Deltoro wasn’t nearby. Her remains were eventually found on June 4, authorities didn’t elaborate on how far she was from the vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Colorado residents die in Nebraska plane crash
Two Colorado residents died after a small plane crashed in Nebraska on the way to Iowa on July 25.
Colorado Man’s Missouri Arrest Leads to Funny Responses on Social Media
In Colorado marijuana is legal, but in many other states, law enforcement still considers the plant to be dangerous and forbidden. According to a press release from Camdenton, Missouri, Kenneth A. Lamoreaux, 45, of Greeley, Colorado was arrested on multiple charges following the discovery of more than 130 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified
DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died after she fell off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department told 9NEWS they received a call for a outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. at 10:52 p.m Investigators discovered The post Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified appeared first on KRDO.
Man pleads guilty in shooting of park ranger in Larimer County
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The man who shot a park ranger in Larimer County, following a pursuit involving a Colorado State trooper late last year, pleaded guilty to a federal charge in the case. Daron Ellis pleaded guilty July 14 to attempted second-degree murder of a federal officer, court...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockydailynews.com
Colorado Psychiatrist Howard Weiss Indicted On 100 Counts Related To ‘Pill Mill’
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver area doctor is accused of running what’s often referred to as a “pill mill” by overprescribing strong and highly addictive drugs to his patients. The case comes to light less than a month after lawmakers decided to take a closer look at the program designed to keep it from happening and found it hasn’t been working for years.
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
9News
39 years later, FBI searching for Boulder murder suspect
DENVER — In August 1983, Sid Wells was 22 years old and about to enter his senior year at CU Boulder with dreams of becoming a broadcast journalist. His longtime girlfriend, Shauna, was the daughter of actor Robert Redford, which was a major reason the story attracted so much attention when Wells was murdered.
Electrocuted squirrel starts wildfire in Colorado
Crews from Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) have determined that a small wildfire that sparked in Fort Collins on Saturday was ignited when a squirrel was electrocuted by a power line. PFA teams responded to reports of a small fire burning near Trilby and Hidden Springs Road at about 9:35 AM...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body believed to be missing 11-year-old recovered from lake in Colorado
A body that was recovered from Rocky Mountain Lake in Denver on Monday morning is believed to belong to an 11-year-old girl who had been missing for several hours. At about 5:30 AM this morning, officers responded to a report of a missing child in the area 44th Street and North Pecos. A search mission was initiated and the Denver Emergency Communication Center alerted neighbors to look out for the girl.
Remembering the 1933 Castlewood Canyon Dam flood
Hikers walk near the Castlewood Canyon Dam remains.Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Franktown, Colo.) When the Castlewood Canyon Dam burst 89 years ago, the water traveled over 40 miles into Denver, submerging the city in four feet of water.
3 dead following two separate crashes in Northern Colorado
Three people were killed in two separate crashes in Northern Colorado Saturday evening. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Fort Collins and a head-on crash in Kersey left two people dead.
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
Daily Record
Body found in northwest Denver lake believed to be missing 11-year-old girl with autism
Police believe a body found in a northwest Denver lake Monday morning is that of an 11-year-old girl with autism who had been reported missing hours earlier. Foul play is not suspected, Denver police said in a news release. Police said they began searching the area of 44th and North...
Daily Record
Former Weld County school principal alleges he was fired because of his Christian beliefs
A former high school principal in Weld County this week filed a federal lawsuit against the RE-5J school district claiming he was fired because of his Christianity. Brian Littlefield, a former principal at Roosevelt High School in Johnstown, was fired in 2021 after he spoke to a group of Christian athletes, off of school grounds and with no connection to Roosevelt, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Denver.
Daily Record
Masked suspects shoot and kill man inside vehicle at Lakewood car wash, police say
A trio of masked suspects shot and killed a man inside his vehicle at a car wash in Lakewood early Sunday morning, police said. Police found Ramon Castro Contreras, 27, dead in the driver’s side of his car after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of West Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard around 12:14 a.m. Sunday.
Stop recount, Tina Peters, others ask Denver court, claiming 'unreliable' Dominion voting machines
A group of Republican candidates who sought a recount after losing their primary races went to Denver court on Tuesday to stop the recount and compel the Secretary of State's Office to conduct it instead, alleging the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner.”. Specifically,...
Comments / 0