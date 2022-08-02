Neighborhood Investigation Leads To Five Charged, One On The Lam

kbnd.com
▶️ Southwest Bend standoff ends with woman in custody after overnight shooting
A Bend woman is facing multiple other charges after an overnight shooting led to a standoff with police Thursday morning. Bend Police say Megan Leeann Teeter, 26, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering. It started at 3:19 a.m. when police say...
Madras man charged in deadly drunken driving crash seeks bail reduction — but judge denies bail
“We’re asking for $100,000 (bail) -- that is still a significant amount," Sergio Suarez-Sanchez's defense lawyer said Wednesday in a Jefferson County courtroom. The post Madras man charged in deadly drunken driving crash seeks bail reduction — but judge denies bail appeared first on KTVZ.
DCSO: Trailhead Theft Suspects Arrested With Cache of Weapons, Drugs
BEND, OR -- A couple suspected of breaking into vehicles at local trailheads was arrested over the weekend. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office says an employee at All Seasons RV/Marine reported seeing the pair on Saturday, just before noon, saying the man had a gun in his waistband. DCSO deputies...
Police standoff in SW Bend: Officers trying to arrest woman who allegedly fired shots into NE Bend home
– Numerous police officers, including SWAT team members, surrounded a residence in southwest Bend Wednesday morning as officers tried to arrest a woman who apparently fired gunshots into an unoccupied home in northeast Bend overnight and was barricaded in a home. The post Police standoff in SW Bend: Officers trying to arrest woman who allegedly fired shots into NE Bend home appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Woman Arrested After Early Morning Shooting
BEND, OR -- A Bend woman was arrested Wednesday morning, after a shooting. Officers responded to NE Scarlet Court at about 3:20 a.m., following a report of a woman firing a gun at a house. Bend Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputies found evidence of numerous handgun rounds being fired from a .380 handgun.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Lt. William Bailey promoted to captain, Patrol Division commander
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday, Lieutenant William Bailey was promoted to and sworn in as a captain with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Bailey will assume the duties as the Patrol Division Commander, effective immediately. Captain Bailey started his career 22 years ago with the Deschutes County...
Suspects Sought In Trailhead Thefts
BEND, OR -- Thieves are targeting cars parked at trailheads and day use areas, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, and victims’ credit and debit cards have been used at local stores. The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying two people involved in numerous...
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies seek public’s help in finding missing woman, 71, in La Pine
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office sought the public’s help Sunday in finding a 71-year-old La Pine woman who left a home on foot in the morning and failed to return. Kathleen Scott, who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s, left a residence on...
SW Redmond Brush Fire Quickly Extinguished
REDMOND, OR -- Officials say a Sunday evening brush fire may have been caused by someone throwing burning materials from a vehicle. The fire was reported near SW 61st and Young Ave., south of Redmond, just after 6 p.m. First arriving crews found about a quarter-acre brush fire slowly burning...
City of Bend to clear road near St. Charles of parked vehicles, structures
While some streets in Bend have been cleared of campers, residents are noticing long term vehicles parked in other areas of town, including Mary Rose Pl near St. Charles. The post City of Bend to clear road near St. Charles of parked vehicles, structures appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Filmmaker who lost home in 2020 Oregon fire to show work at Tower Theater
As we watch wildfires in Oregon again this year, it doesn’t take a long memory to remember the Holiday Farm Fire from two years ago. Filmmaker Mark McInnis certainly remembers. He lost his home to the fire while making a documentary in Alaska. But that didn’t stop him from finishing his film, which will be showing in Bend next week.
Fly Creek Fire prompts Level 3 evacuations in Jefferson County
Evacuation notices have been issued as the Fly Creek Fire continues to grow near Lake Billy Chinook, US Forest officials tweeted Sunday night.
This year, you can sign up for text alerts to your phone for important messages during Deschutes County Fair
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County Fair and Expo announced Tuesday they will be utilizing Nixle event subscription or “keyword” text messaging through Deschutes Alerts during this week's Deschutes County Fair. The post This year, you can sign up for text alerts to your phone for important messages during Deschutes County Fair appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ ‘We almost called 911′: Bend Elks’ late-night fireworks upsets neighbors
A colorful sky provided entertainment for many on Saturday evening, but it was a rude awakening for others. The annual fireworks show after an Elks game at Vince Genna Stadium in Bend drew many out of their beds, including Rick Christen. “It sounded like gunshots,” he said. “I also heard...
Storms, winds spark several Jefferson County fires; residents, regional task force help stop their spread
A dangerous combination of extreme heat, strong thunderstorms and winds sparked several fires around Jefferson County late Saturday afternoon, sending fire crews scrambling and prompting call-up of a regional task force as residents helped tackle the flames with all the tools and vehicles at their disposal. The post Storms, winds spark several Jefferson County fires; residents, regional task force help stop their spread appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Jefferson Co. sees multiple fires Saturday amid high winds, dry conditions
Jefferson County Fire & EMS responded to fires near Madras and Culver on Saturday afternoon amid high heat and winds. Two of the fires started at roughly 6 p.m., with one on NE Henderson Rd. (the Henderson Fire) northeast of Madras and another off of NE Gumwood Ln. (the Gumwood Fire).
▶️ Deschutes Fair concert traffic plan: Treat it like an evacuation
The Oregon Department of Transportation and Deschutes County Road Department have a plan to keep concertgoers at the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo from getting caught in traffic as they try to leave. Treat it like an evacuation. Both of the off-ramps from Highway 97 to Yew Avenue and Airport...
▶️ Madras’ Erickson’s Thriftway inspection result: 8 ‘high risk violations’
The Oregon Department of Agriculture has released Madras grocery store inspection results from June and the results caused concern on social media, specifically for the Erickson’s Thriftway. The inspection results consist of “high risk violations” and “point deductions.”. These points are decided based on risk of...
New fire weather warning for part of the region
A new red flag/fire weather warning has been issued for Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Our skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. With sunny to mostly sunny skies, we will see our highs near the average of 89 degrees through Friday. On Sunday, skies stay sunny, and we will see our highs rise back into the upper 90s.
Fire Crews Busy After Weekend Lightning
CULVER, OR -- Central Oregon remains under a red flag warning, after lightning moved through over the weekend sparking several fires. The largest is the Fly Creek Fire (pictured), burning in the Sisters Ranger District on the Deschutes National Forest, near Balancing Rock. As of Monday morning, it's estimated at 280 acres and 5% contained. The Metolius arm of Lake Billy Chinook is closed until at least this afternoon and “go now” level three evacuation orders were issued for the Perry South and Monty campgrounds. Level two “get set” was issued for the Three Rivers area.
