He’s one of Hawaii’s most accomplished all-around water athletes. And he’s 13

www.hawaiinewsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Annual Hawaii State Senior Softball Tournament hails kupuna from across the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kupuna from across the state are competing in the 46th annual Hawaii State Senior Softball Tournament. At Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park, the tournament features teams from different islands broken into multiple divisions. The statewide league strives to keep seniors active. “Coming here just fun...
KHON2
Satar at Ala Moana Bowls during Code Red swell
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. That’s Satar Wyman at Ala Moana Bowls during the code red swell. Mahalo to Neal Miyake for the photo and for always being in the right place. Don’t forget...
Hawaii reports 3,689 COVID cases, 21 new deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,689 new coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 2,503 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 468 on the Big Island, 146 on Kauai, two on […]
History-Making All-Female Rowing Team on Sharks, Karaoke & More
Brooke Downes shares with Ryan Seacrest how they survived the journey and all the details we've been dying to know:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Divers remove 86,000 pounds of ghost nets from a single Hawaiian reef
This open-ocean coral reef is known as Kamokuokamohoaliʻi, which translates to "island of the shark god," and harbors 37 coral species. It's located over 800 miles from Honolulu.
Hawaii Magazine
How to Spend a Day in Waikīkī, Oʻahu with $40
A trip to Oʻahu isn’t complete without at least one visit to exciting Waikīkī, where you can have iconic Hawaiʻi vacation experiences all within a budget. 6 a.m. Hike Diamond Head at dawn ($5) Google Waikīkī and you’re guaranteed to find Lēʻahi (aka Diamond Head)...
hawaiinewsnow.com
'Queen of Haleiwa' and 'Walos Queen' are seen tearing up some waves
An extra layer has been added to the helmets of NFL players as they practice. How safe they are. Also, it's a very expensive breakfast for a traveler. Entertainment News: Jason Momoa plays water boy and the Rock tries something new. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jason Momoa had gifts...
travelnowsmart.com
Honolulu, HI – Top 20 Brunch Places
1. Shokudo – Honolulu. 1585 Kapiolani Blvd Honolulu, HI 96814 (808) 941-3701. This elegant spot is ideally located on Kapiolani Boulevard. This sophisticated joint features a diverse menu that includes over 50 Japanese-fusion offerings. There’s also a fully-stocked bar that serves up an array of specialty drinks, sake, shochu,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fake jewelry scams on the rise in Hawaii
The suspects all seem to have a sob story, according to officials.
Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity
HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, there’s a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”. Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state’s close-knit communities. It’s an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
tourcounsel.com
Lanikai Beach, The best in the world (with Map & Photos)
Lanikai Beach is located on the southeast coast of Oahu and has been ranked as one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, along with neighboring Kailua Beach. Turquoise waters, soft white sands and gently swaying palm trees epitomize South Pacific paradise. There are even times when you can be alone. Of course, when the wind dies down, hordes of energetic windsurfers quickly dissolve any fantasy of being marooned on a tropical island.
Longtime Kailua business to bid final aloha due to COVID, high rent
Another longtime Kailua business is closing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hawaiian community celebrates restoration of sovereignty
Sunday marked much more than just the end of the month. July 31st in Hawaii has been named by the state as a special day of observance of La Hoihoi Ea, which signifies the restoration of Hawaiian sovereignty.
mauinow.com
Hawaiian Airlines resumes Haneda-Honolulu flights
Hawaiian Airlines today resumed daily nonstop service from Tokyo Haneda (HND) to Honolulu (HNL), reestablishing an important link for Japanese travelers to visit Hawai‘i. Hawaiian suspended Haneda service due to the pandemic but retained flights between Hawai‘i and Narita – its second Tokyo gateway. Hawaiian Airlines flight...
Momoa surprises passengers aboard HA LAX flight
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Passengers aboard Sunday’s Hawaiian Airlines flight from LAX to Honolulu got more than complimentary lunch–a familiar, and famous, face behind the flight attendant cart. “Aloha Kakahiaka. Good morning guests, this is Jason Momoa.” Momoa, star of Aquaman and a beloved Hawaii native, handed out bottles of Mananalu water on the flight, as […]
honolulumagazine.com
HONOLULU’s Biggest Foodie Event is Back
HONOLULU’s biggest foodie event of the year returns on Saturday, Sept. 17, with the 2022 Hale ‘Aina Celebration presented by First Hawaiian Bank Priority Destinations World Elite MasterCard. Head to Lau‘ula Park in the Ritz Carlton Waikīkī—dressed in your best guayabera or sundress—and you’ll be whisked away to the sultry streets of Cuba, filled with bright colors, lively music, salsa dancing and, of course, bottomless dishes and drinks all night long.
UH professors in fatal car crash on family vacation
University of Hawaii earth science professors along with their two sons were involved in a serious accident while on a family vacation in New Mexico. The community came together for support.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The gig economy is huge in Hawaii, but it comes with risks for workers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In today’s hot job market, many workers are choosing to work for themselves. But freelance work comes with risks. The U.S. Bureau of Labor says about a third of American workers participate in the gig economy. A state survey found about half of Oahu’s workers have...
thisweekhawaii.com
Blues on the Bay! – Kaneohe Bay Air Show
Enhance Your Experience with LIMITED VIP-TOP BRASS CHALET TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE. Offering exclusive entry into the Top-Brass VIP Chalet, covered and spacious seating, private catering, a hosted bar, unlimited beverages, designated restrooms, giveaways and the best views and sounds of the show. $200 VIP tickets are still available with shading seating, exclusive VIP area, spacious viewing, dedicated portable restrooms, hand washing stations, high-quality qudio and music, games, giveaways, and preferred parking pass (available at discounted price). Free Preferred Parking Pass Included with Every VIP Top Brass Chalet Package Purchased (4 Tickets)at https://kbayairshow.com/#ticket-details.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We have no choice’: As inflation rises, plate lunch prices are ticking up and up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are many ways to measure the impacts of inflation on household budgets, but there’s one indicator unique to Hawaii. Alicia’s Market in Kalihi is famous for them, but these days they’re a bit pricier. “So for our Hawaiian plate, we just have had...
Comments / 0