ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

He’s one of Hawaii’s most accomplished all-around water athletes. And he’s 13

By Jim Mendoza
hawaiinewsnow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Annual Hawaii State Senior Softball Tournament hails kupuna from across the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kupuna from across the state are competing in the 46th annual Hawaii State Senior Softball Tournament. At Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park, the tournament features teams from different islands broken into multiple divisions. The statewide league strives to keep seniors active. “Coming here just fun...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Satar at Ala Moana Bowls during Code Red swell

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. That’s Satar Wyman at Ala Moana Bowls during the code red swell. Mahalo to Neal Miyake for the photo and for always being in the right place. Don’t forget...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 3,689 COVID cases, 21 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,689 new coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 2,503 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 468 on the Big Island, 146 on Kauai, two on […]
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
State
California State
Honolulu, HI
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
Hawaii Magazine

How to Spend a Day in Waikīkī, Oʻahu with $40

A trip to Oʻahu isn’t complete without at least one visit to exciting Waikīkī, where you can have iconic Hawaiʻi vacation experiences all within a budget. 6 a.m. Hike Diamond Head at dawn ($5) Google Waikīkī and you’re guaranteed to find Lēʻahi (aka Diamond Head)...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

'Queen of Haleiwa' and 'Walos Queen' are seen tearing up some waves

An extra layer has been added to the helmets of NFL players as they practice. How safe they are. Also, it's a very expensive breakfast for a traveler. Entertainment News: Jason Momoa plays water boy and the Rock tries something new. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jason Momoa had gifts...
HALEIWA, HI
travelnowsmart.com

Honolulu, HI – Top 20 Brunch Places

1. Shokudo – Honolulu. 1585 Kapiolani Blvd Honolulu, HI 96814 (808) 941-3701. This elegant spot is ideally located on Kapiolani Boulevard. This sophisticated joint features a diverse menu that includes over 50 Japanese-fusion offerings. There’s also a fully-stocked bar that serves up an array of specialty drinks, sake, shochu,...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Sports#Waterman#Hawaii News Now#Paddleboard
The Associated Press

Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity

HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, there’s a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”. Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state’s close-knit communities. It’s an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
HAWAII STATE
tourcounsel.com

Lanikai Beach, The best in the world (with Map & Photos)

Lanikai Beach is located on the southeast coast of Oahu and has been ranked as one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, along with neighboring Kailua Beach. Turquoise waters, soft white sands and gently swaying palm trees epitomize South Pacific paradise. There are even times when you can be alone. Of course, when the wind dies down, hordes of energetic windsurfers quickly dissolve any fantasy of being marooned on a tropical island.
KAILUA, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
mauinow.com

Hawaiian Airlines resumes Haneda-Honolulu flights

Hawaiian Airlines today resumed daily nonstop service from Tokyo Haneda (HND) to Honolulu (HNL), reestablishing an important link for Japanese travelers to visit Hawai‘i. Hawaiian suspended Haneda service due to the pandemic but retained flights between Hawai‘i and Narita – its second Tokyo gateway. Hawaiian Airlines flight...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Momoa surprises passengers aboard HA LAX flight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Passengers aboard Sunday’s Hawaiian Airlines flight from LAX to Honolulu got more than complimentary lunch–a familiar, and famous, face behind the flight attendant cart. “Aloha Kakahiaka. Good morning guests, this is Jason Momoa.” Momoa, star of Aquaman and a beloved Hawaii native, handed out bottles of Mananalu water on the flight, as […]
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

HONOLULU’s Biggest Foodie Event is Back

HONOLULU’s biggest foodie event of the year returns on Saturday, Sept. 17, with the 2022 Hale ‘Aina Celebration presented by First Hawaiian Bank Priority Destinations World Elite MasterCard. Head to Lau‘ula Park in the Ritz Carlton Waikīkī—dressed in your best guayabera or sundress—and you’ll be whisked away to the sultry streets of Cuba, filled with bright colors, lively music, salsa dancing and, of course, bottomless dishes and drinks all night long.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

The gig economy is huge in Hawaii, but it comes with risks for workers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In today’s hot job market, many workers are choosing to work for themselves. But freelance work comes with risks. The U.S. Bureau of Labor says about a third of American workers participate in the gig economy. A state survey found about half of Oahu’s workers have...
HAWAII STATE
thisweekhawaii.com

Blues on the Bay! – Kaneohe Bay Air Show

Enhance Your Experience with LIMITED VIP-TOP BRASS CHALET TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE. Offering exclusive entry into the Top-Brass VIP Chalet, covered and spacious seating, private catering, a hosted bar, unlimited beverages, designated restrooms, giveaways and the best views and sounds of the show. $200 VIP tickets are still available with shading seating, exclusive VIP area, spacious viewing, dedicated portable restrooms, hand washing stations, high-quality qudio and music, games, giveaways, and preferred parking pass (available at discounted price). Free Preferred Parking Pass Included with Every VIP Top Brass Chalet Package Purchased (4 Tickets)at https://kbayairshow.com/#ticket-details.
KAILUA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy