He’s one of Hawaii’s most accomplished all-around water athletes. And he’s 13

Lanikai Beach is located on the southeast coast of Oahu and has been ranked as one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, along with neighboring Kailua Beach. Turquoise waters, soft white sands and gently swaying palm trees epitomize South Pacific paradise. There are even times when you can be alone. Of course, when the wind dies down, hordes of energetic windsurfers quickly dissolve any fantasy of being marooned on a tropical island.

