Moscow, ID

2023 Idaho Arts Grants Announced

By Jessica Megis
pullmanradio.com
 2 days ago
pullmanradio.com

107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Teachers Are Desperate For Help This Upcoming School Year

As the 2022-2023 school year quickly approaches, we are seeing a truly shocking and disheartening phenomenon occurring all around the state of Idaho:. Teachers are experiencing a truly shocking shortage – they’re underpaid, underfunded and having to beg strangers on the internet for essential supplies for their students.
IDAHO STATE
pullmanradio.com

University of Idaho invites community to Screen on the Green

The University of Idaho invites the community to Screen on the Green in Moscow this Thursday featuring the film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The free viewing starts at 9:00 pm on the Theophilus Tower lawn located at 6th Street between Line and Rayburn streets.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow Chamber of Commerce receives 160,000 dollars from Idaho Travel Council

The Idaho Travel Council granted about $9,500,000 in tourism marketing funding to non-profit organizations through the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program. The Moscow Chamber of Commerce received over $160,000 dollars in funding from the award. Eligible award recipients include non-profit local and regional tourism development organizations such as...
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

25 years of protecting the beauty of central Idaho

25 years ago a group of people who loved to live and play in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area got together to support the huge wilderness in central Idaho. Since 1997 the Sawtooth Society has been helping to build, restore and maintain trails in order to preserve open space and Idaho forest land. The society has also helped clear close to 5,000 trees from more than 600 miles of trails in the SNRA.
IDAHO STATE
Moscow, ID
idahoednews.org

Nontraditional schools dominate Idaho’s SAT score Top 10 list

When it comes to the SAT, it’s not magic that separates Idaho’s top-performing schools from the rest – but it might have something to do with the type of school. Of the 10 schools in Idaho with the highest SAT average, six are nontraditional, according to 2022 SAT score results released Friday by the State Department of Education. The SAT is a nationally-recognized measure of college preparedness and the test is taken by most of Idaho’s juniors at the taxpayer expense of about $1 million a year.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

How in the World is This NOT Illegal in Idaho?!

I’m going to be real with you right now – my jaw is on the floor because I cannot believe that this dangerous act is actually LEGAL in the state of Idaho. We’re talking about passengers riding in the bed of a pick-up truck and for a state that has (and had) many ridiculous laws over the years, I’m appalled that this is still allowed. I do want to point out that growing up in Texas, we used to ride in the back of trucks all the time until a cop gave my buddies and me a warning about it in high school. Since then, I just assumed that this was illegal everywhere. What can I say? I was in my own little bubble.
IDAHO STATE
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Walk Of Fame Class Announced

This year’s induction class into the Pullman Walk of Fame has been announced. The Pullman Chamber of Commerce will induct the class during this month’s National Lentil Festival. Lauren McCluskey will be inducted into the famous sports figures category. McCluskey was a standout student-athlete at Pullman High School....
PULLMAN, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

No, Idaho Isn’t Becoming the Fourth Reich

Are there racists in Idaho? At least one, according to some newspaper accounts. One guy apparently brags that he lives here and anticipates the creation of an ethnostate. Idaho has some history here, but so do some other states. McKean and Potter Counties in northwestern Pennsylvania were briefly hotbeds for white supremacists in the early 1990s. Newspaper coverage allowed them to urge other like-minded people to join them. Trouble was, there weren’t many jobs and it’s very cold in winter.
IDAHO STATE
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
pullmanradio.com

WSU Hires New Alumni Director

Washington State University has hired a new alumni director. Mariah Maki has been hired Associate Vice President for Advancement and Executive Director of the WSU Alumni Association. Maki comes to WSU from the University of Arizona where she has been working as assistant vice president of alumni and constituent engagement. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Idaho and previously worked at the WSU Alumni Association from 2006 to 2014.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

National Night Out events in Pullman and Moscow

There will be two national night out events in Pullman and Moscow dedicated to law enforcement personnel who protect and serve both cities. Both events take place this Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Pullman’s Night out will be at Reaney Park, and Moscow’s event will be on main street in downtown Moscow.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Vacancy On Pullman Regional Hospital Board

There is a vacancy on the Pullman Regional Hospital Board. PRH Commissioner Margaret Werre announced her resignation during the board’s July regular meeting. Werre’s last day in office was Sunday. The PRH Commissioners will discuss the timeline and process for filling the elected position during their meeting tonight.
PULLMAN, WA

