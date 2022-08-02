2023 Idaho Arts Grants Announced

pullmanradio.com
Idaho Teachers Are Desperate For Help This Upcoming School Year
As the 2022-2023 school year quickly approaches, we are seeing a truly shocking and disheartening phenomenon occurring all around the state of Idaho:. Teachers are experiencing a truly shocking shortage – they’re underpaid, underfunded and having to beg strangers on the internet for essential supplies for their students.
pullmanradio.com
University of Idaho invites community to Screen on the Green
The University of Idaho invites the community to Screen on the Green in Moscow this Thursday featuring the film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The free viewing starts at 9:00 pm on the Theophilus Tower lawn located at 6th Street between Line and Rayburn streets.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Chamber of Commerce receives 160,000 dollars from Idaho Travel Council
The Idaho Travel Council granted about $9,500,000 in tourism marketing funding to non-profit organizations through the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program. The Moscow Chamber of Commerce received over $160,000 dollars in funding from the award. Eligible award recipients include non-profit local and regional tourism development organizations such as...
boisestatepublicradio.org
25 years of protecting the beauty of central Idaho
25 years ago a group of people who loved to live and play in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area got together to support the huge wilderness in central Idaho. Since 1997 the Sawtooth Society has been helping to build, restore and maintain trails in order to preserve open space and Idaho forest land. The society has also helped clear close to 5,000 trees from more than 600 miles of trails in the SNRA.
pullmanradio.com
University of Idaho donors break annual fundraising records and give 64 million dollars
Individuals and organizations donated $64.6 million to University of Idaho in Fiscal Year 2022, topping the previous year’s record of $54.5 million. $24.8 million of the $64.6 million total will fund student scholarships and programs designed to advance student success in studies and co-curricular activities. The remaining $39.8 million...
idahoednews.org
Nontraditional schools dominate Idaho’s SAT score Top 10 list
When it comes to the SAT, it’s not magic that separates Idaho’s top-performing schools from the rest – but it might have something to do with the type of school. Of the 10 schools in Idaho with the highest SAT average, six are nontraditional, according to 2022 SAT score results released Friday by the State Department of Education. The SAT is a nationally-recognized measure of college preparedness and the test is taken by most of Idaho’s juniors at the taxpayer expense of about $1 million a year.
1043wowcountry.com
Boise Is The Most Populated City In Idaho But Do You Know The Rest Of The Top Ten List?
Most of us know that Boise is the most populated city in Idaho. It's the capital, it's the most popular city, it's a given. I'd be willing to bet you could also easily guess the second most populated city in the state. However, can you name the third? Fourth? How many can you name in the Top Ten?
St. Luke's announces new health plan for Idaho residents
BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans just got one more health care option – St. Luke’s Hospital launched its own health plan today. Health Plan President Matt Wolff said they are trying to connect people with affordable, easy-to-access care. “The reality is that in terms of affordability, we know...
How in the World is This NOT Illegal in Idaho?!
I’m going to be real with you right now – my jaw is on the floor because I cannot believe that this dangerous act is actually LEGAL in the state of Idaho. We’re talking about passengers riding in the bed of a pick-up truck and for a state that has (and had) many ridiculous laws over the years, I’m appalled that this is still allowed. I do want to point out that growing up in Texas, we used to ride in the back of trucks all the time until a cop gave my buddies and me a warning about it in high school. Since then, I just assumed that this was illegal everywhere. What can I say? I was in my own little bubble.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Walk Of Fame Class Announced
This year’s induction class into the Pullman Walk of Fame has been announced. The Pullman Chamber of Commerce will induct the class during this month’s National Lentil Festival. Lauren McCluskey will be inducted into the famous sports figures category. McCluskey was a standout student-athlete at Pullman High School....
Idaho’s Cobalt Belt is a Landmine of Wealth & Opportunity
The Idaho Cobalt Belt (ICB) is the largest of its kind in the United States, but exploration into the site has been limited to date at best. Located in Lemhi County and trending northwest, cobalt (Co) deposits of the ICB are mined in the Salmon River Mountains of east-central Idaho.
No, Idaho Isn’t Becoming the Fourth Reich
Are there racists in Idaho? At least one, according to some newspaper accounts. One guy apparently brags that he lives here and anticipates the creation of an ethnostate. Idaho has some history here, but so do some other states. McKean and Potter Counties in northwestern Pennsylvania were briefly hotbeds for white supremacists in the early 1990s. Newspaper coverage allowed them to urge other like-minded people to join them. Trouble was, there weren’t many jobs and it’s very cold in winter.
Why You’re Going To Save A Lot Of Money In August In Idaho
We all have been going through it lately, and our wallets are feeling the pain, too. We've been seeing higher gas prices than we can ever remember paying, inflation, and a ridiculous housing market pricing us all out of our homes. However, there are now signs that things are changing...
pullmanradio.com
WSU Hires New Alumni Director
Washington State University has hired a new alumni director. Mariah Maki has been hired Associate Vice President for Advancement and Executive Director of the WSU Alumni Association. Maki comes to WSU from the University of Arizona where she has been working as assistant vice president of alumni and constituent engagement. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Idaho and previously worked at the WSU Alumni Association from 2006 to 2014.
You Soon Could Risk A Fine For Visiting Idaho’s Tallest Trees
Some of our country's oldest and tallest trees are in danger from human beings. In an effort to prevent the destruction of land surrounding these marvelous, branched time capsules, laws could soon forbid us from getting too close to these giants. It's been a few years since I visited Redwood...
Did You Know This is the Drunkest City in the State of Idaho?
Summer nights in Idaho often include enjoying cocktails on a swanky patio, beers on the boat or a happy hour glass of wine with the girls after work. Everything is ok in moderation, but which Idaho city takes things a little too far?. A few months back, we were able...
Idaho Youth Ranch supported by Interfaith Sanctuary after structure fire
BOISE, Idaho — After a massive 3-alarm structure fire at Idaho Youth Ranch’s outlet store and distribution center on July 18, Interfaith Sanctuary offered their building on State Street as a temporary distribution center. While the outlet store was destroyed in the fire, the distribution center, where staff...
pullmanradio.com
National Night Out events in Pullman and Moscow
There will be two national night out events in Pullman and Moscow dedicated to law enforcement personnel who protect and serve both cities. Both events take place this Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Pullman’s Night out will be at Reaney Park, and Moscow’s event will be on main street in downtown Moscow.
pullmanradio.com
City of Pullman hosts Concerts in the Park
The City of Pullman will host Concerts in the Park this Wednesday at 6:00 pm at Reaney Park. The event will feature musical talent Kosta La Vista playing electric blues.
pullmanradio.com
Vacancy On Pullman Regional Hospital Board
There is a vacancy on the Pullman Regional Hospital Board. PRH Commissioner Margaret Werre announced her resignation during the board’s July regular meeting. Werre’s last day in office was Sunday. The PRH Commissioners will discuss the timeline and process for filling the elected position during their meeting tonight.
