National Night Out events in Pullman and Moscow

pullmanradio.com
Related
pullmanradio.com
University of Idaho invites community to Screen on the Green
The University of Idaho invites the community to Screen on the Green in Moscow this Thursday featuring the film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The free viewing starts at 9:00 pm on the Theophilus Tower lawn located at 6th Street between Line and Rayburn streets.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Chamber of Commerce receives 160,000 dollars from Idaho Travel Council
The Idaho Travel Council granted about $9,500,000 in tourism marketing funding to non-profit organizations through the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program. The Moscow Chamber of Commerce received over $160,000 dollars in funding from the award. Eligible award recipients include non-profit local and regional tourism development organizations such as...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow’s upcoming Block Party seeks vendors with Vandal ties
The City of Moscow, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, and University of Idaho are seeking food and beverage vendors for the upcoming Block Party. Preference will be given to those businesses with Vandal community ties with no more than five licensed beer/wine vendors permitted at the event. The Block Party is...
pullmanradio.com
2023 Idaho Arts Grants Announced
The Idaho Commission on the Arts announced its fiscal year 2023 annual grants, totaling around $646,000 to 81 organizations and schools throughout the state. Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds. Organizations from Moscow that received grants include the Festival Dance & Performing Arts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pullmanradio.com
University of Idaho donors break annual fundraising records and give 64 million dollars
Individuals and organizations donated $64.6 million to University of Idaho in Fiscal Year 2022, topping the previous year’s record of $54.5 million. $24.8 million of the $64.6 million total will fund student scholarships and programs designed to advance student success in studies and co-curricular activities. The remaining $39.8 million...
North Idaho wildfire scorches over 70 acres
A fire that started in a barn Sunday night burned 76 acres of the Lewiston Hill and was considered 100 percent contained Wednesday afternoon, according to the Idaho Department of Lands. What is being called the Hatwai Fire started in some hay in a barn along 38th Street North, then spread to the hillside at about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. Crews from Nez Perce County Fire, Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management and the Idaho...
pullmanradio.com
Burn Bans Placed On Cities Of Colfax-Palouse-Whitman County Fire District 4
Burn bans have been placed on the City of Palouse and the surrounding area along with the City of Colfax. The bans prohibit outdoor burning in those cities and Whitman County Fire District 4 which covers the area around Palouse. Pellet, gas, and charcoal barbecues and gas firepits are still allowed in Palouse and District 4. Propane firepits, gas barbecues, and charcoal barbecues are still allowed in the City of Colfax.
pullmanradio.com
Palouse Habitat Surplus Sale expands store hours
The Palouse Habitat Surplus Sale is expanding store hours to better serve the community. The Surplus Sale is now open 10:00 am to 6:00 pm Tuesday through Saturday. The Surplus Sale sells donated home improvement and repair items, including lumber, plumbing, electrical, appliances, antiques, furniture and more. Funds raised through...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire near Williams Lake reaches 100 acres; level 3 evacuations in place
CHENEY, Wash. — A rapidly-growing wildfire has broken out near Williams Lake in Cheney. Fire District 3 is responding to the fire. The fire started at approximately 2:34 p.m. on Wednesday. At last check, the fire had reached 100 acres and was spreading quickly, according to the Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
pullmanradio.com
Colfax Residents Asked To Conserve Water
Colfax residents are being asked to conserve water as a seasonal well that supplements the city’s summer supply remains offline. City crews are in the process of replacing the pump and motor for the Clay Street Well. The well that’s only used in the summer has been offline since last fall. The City of Colfax’s Public Works Director Matt Hammer says that shipping delays for the new equipment have slowed down the project. Hammer hopes to have the well back online early next month.
Whitman County Humane Society announces staff resignations
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash — The Whitman County Humane Society (WCHS) has announced that staff have tendered their resignations effective August 8. The humane society announced the mass resignation on Facebook. The reasons for their resignations are unclear at this time, but the humane society is currently taking the time...
Williams Lake Wildfire burns 5 square miles, level 3 evacuations in place
AMBER, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been issued for those living near Williams Lake due to an active wildfire. The fire is estimated to be about five square miles. So far, the flames are 0 percent contained. Those living between Cheney Plaza and south towards Martin Road, and Texas Ferry Road toward Williams Lake...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLEWTV
Wildfire ignites off Tammany Creek Road
Update as of 8:30 p.m. - According to a Facebook post by Nez Perce County Emergency Management, Lapwai Fire was the Incident Command on tonight's fire. It started at an outbuilding that spread as a wildfire. The fire did destroy one home along Tammany Creek Road, according to the post.
Williams Lake Fire | Fire burning over 3,00 acres, Red Cross shelter opened
CHENEY, Wash. — A rapidly-growing wildfire broke out near Williams Lake in Cheney on Wednesday afternoon. As a result, two structures were destroyed, a fire engine was burned and is now a total loss and nearly 40 homes are under Level 3 evacuations. The fire started at approximately 2:34...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Walk Of Fame Class Announced
This year’s induction class into the Pullman Walk of Fame has been announced. The Pullman Chamber of Commerce will induct the class during this month’s National Lentil Festival. Lauren McCluskey will be inducted into the famous sports figures category. McCluskey was a standout student-athlete at Pullman High School....
pullmanradio.com
Vacancy On Pullman Regional Hospital Board
There is a vacancy on the Pullman Regional Hospital Board. PRH Commissioner Margaret Werre announced her resignation during the board’s July regular meeting. Werre’s last day in office was Sunday. The PRH Commissioners will discuss the timeline and process for filling the elected position during their meeting tonight.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Hires New Alumni Director
Washington State University has hired a new alumni director. Mariah Maki has been hired Associate Vice President for Advancement and Executive Director of the WSU Alumni Association. Maki comes to WSU from the University of Arizona where she has been working as assistant vice president of alumni and constituent engagement. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Idaho and previously worked at the WSU Alumni Association from 2006 to 2014.
pullmanradio.com
Palouse Arts Council hosts Palouse Music Festival this Saturday
The Palouse Arts Council will host the Palouse Music Festival this Saturday at Hayton-Greene Park in Palouse starting from 11 am to 8 pm. Admission is $10 per adult, $5 for kids 6-16, and children 5 and under are free. Admission is on the day of the event only. The...
wsu.edu
Sasi Pillay named CIO of the year
Sasi Pillay, vice president of Information Technology Services and chief information officer, was recently named ORBIE CIO of the Year in the category of enterprise for organizations over $800 million annual revenue. Pillay was recognized at the 2022 CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards in June. SeattleCIO is...
pullmanradio.com
Small Taxing District Levies In Whitman County Passing
The small taxing district levies in Whitman County from Tuesday’s primary election are passing. The levies in Farmington, Garfield and Lamont are passing after the initial vote by mail ballot count.
Comments / 0