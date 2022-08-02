National Night Out events in Pullman and Moscow

Colfax residents are being asked to conserve water as a seasonal well that supplements the city’s summer supply remains offline. City crews are in the process of replacing the pump and motor for the Clay Street Well. The well that’s only used in the summer has been offline since last fall. The City of Colfax’s Public Works Director Matt Hammer says that shipping delays for the new equipment have slowed down the project. Hammer hopes to have the well back online early next month.

