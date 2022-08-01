ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd and Chelsea target Benjamin Sesko, 19, has been called the ‘next Haaland’, and RB Salzburg value him at £300m

 2 days ago
TEENAGE striker Benjamin Sesko has become one of the hottest properties in this transfer window.

The towering centre-forward, who stands at 6ft4in, is wanted by BOTH Man Utd and Chelsea after breaking through at RB Salzburg.

Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring against Liverpool in a preseason friendly Credit: Getty

A goalscorer of some repute, the 19-year-old has been likened to Norwegian hotshot Erling Haaland.

The Slovenian international managed 11 goals and six assists in just 12 starts in all competitions last season.

And the Austrian Bundesliga club cheekily placed a £300million price tag on his head.

Liverpool know who he is

Premier League fans might have already caught a glimpse of Sesko's talents already.

Last week, all eyes were on Darwin Nunez as Salzburg entertained Liverpool in a preseason friendly.

But it was Sesko who stole the show - scoring the winner and causing Liverpool's backline all sorts of bother with his physicality and pace.

He began his career at his hometown club Radeče, andthen played for Rudar Trbovlje, before he was back at Radeče.

In 2016, he moved to Krško and played for their 15s - scoring 59 goals in 23 matches.

Domzale came knocking on his door, where he stayed for one season before he was signed on a three-year professional deal by Salzburg in 2019.

It didn't take long for the 16-year-old to settle into his new surroundings.

He impressed at their farm team, FC Liefering in the Austrian second tier.

Across two seasons, he managed 22 goals in 44 games - convincing Salzburg that he was ready for their first team last summer.

And he was given the role of impact sub - scoring 11 goals in just 12 starts (37 appearances in all competitions) as Salzburg won their ninth consecutive league title.

Sesko has already started this season off with a bang - netting twice in three games.

Red Salzburg striker Sekso could be on his bike - with Man Utd and Chelsea interested Credit: Getty
The 6ft 4in striker has been compared to Erling Haaland Credit: Getty

The new Haaland

Because of his stature, comparisons with a certain Norway striker are inevitable.

Sesko has been likened to Man City's £51million signing, Erling Haaland, which has flattered the youngster.

"Such comparisons motivate me and give me energy. They do not represent pressure. I will listen and learn so I can be even better than he is," he told Slovenian journalists.

"My team-mates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially in terms of speed. Most of them even tell me that I'm better than him!"

On the international scene, Sesko is Slovenia's youngest ever goalscorer at the age of 18 years, four months and eight days back in October when he found the net against Malta.

Sesko is Slovenia's youngest ever goalscorer at the age of just 18 years, four months and eight days Credit: Getty

Newcastle are sniffing around

Although it's Man Utd and Chelsea who appear to be going head-to-head for Sesko's signature, Saudi-backed Newcastle are also keeping tabs on the boy wonder.

Amusingly, Toon supporters were whipped into a frenzy when his agent Elvis Basanovic shared snaps of a trip to Tyneside on Instagram last Tuesday, including photos of Newcastle Airport and the Quayside.

They were certain he was there to discuss a deal with Eddie Howe's side, which has not been denied. But Basanovic has since deleted the evidence of his jaunt on social media.

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the talented striker.

Upon hearing that, Salzburg's Twitter page hilariously tweeted that a deal could be struck if the Red Devils cough up £300million and give them Bruno Fernandes in a swap deal.

Needless to say, his agent has spoken up about those Haaland comparisons and revealed a modest, hard-working pro.

He told Zurnal 24: "Many compare him to Haaland, but I think they are different types of players.

Sesko's agent tweeted he was in Newcastle - and sent Toon fans into meltdown Credit: https://twitter.com/nufcblogcouk/status/1549690507558887425?s=27&t=1GlBpupHeM6EQPPQplaqyA
Hotshot Sesko is already flying this campaign with two goals in three games Credit: Getty

"They are similar in physical construction and speed, but they are different players. Benjamin is more of a team player.

"He is maybe better technically with his skills, but Haaland is a bit more wild with his energy, in a positive sense. He remains a humble, hard-working boy."

SkySports

Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Have Enquired About Sergino Dest

Manchester United have reportedly now established an interest in yet another Barcelona player, this time United are now said to have enquired about right back Sergino Dest, according to a new report. United have already held an interest in signing two Barcelona players this summer with the Red Devils already...
The US Sun

Chelsea ‘considering shock Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer after ex-Arsenal man slips down Barcelona pecking order’

CHELSEA are reportedly considering a shock approach for Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. New Blues owner Todd Boehly started the window by signing forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. But it appears Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is still keen on bringing another striker to the club, after Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter...
SPORTbible

Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early

Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
Yardbarker

Industrious Paris-Saint Germain midfielder set for Serie A loan move

Jose Mourinho is currently in the process of rebuilding Roma and following the club’s inaugural Europa Conference League win last season, the Italians have made some ambitious signings, including former Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala. Set to follow the Argentine attacking midfielder to Rome, Gini Wijnaldum, whose move will be...
UEFA
SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Trafford exit 'unacceptable', says Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford during Sunday's friendly with Rayo Vallecano was "unacceptable", according to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The Portugal forward was seen leaving United's stadium before the end of Sunday's 1-1 draw with the La Liga side, the club's final pre-season friendly before the start of the new Premier League season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Community Policy