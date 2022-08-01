Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun set to join French club Reims on season-long loan in bid to aid his development with 21-year-old still part of manager Mikel Arteta's long-term plans

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is close to sealing a season-long loan deal to French club Reims.

Academy product Balogun, 21, signed a new four-year contract last April which runs until 2025 and remains a part of manager Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans.

But they are willing to let him leave temporarily to aid his development with regular football having bolstered their frontline this summer with the addition of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

Fellow striker Eddie Nketiah has also been convinced to stay and signed a new five-year deal this summer.

Balogun has made 10 appearances for Arsenal, though two have been starts, and scored twice.

He also spent the second half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough and has scored six times in 11 appearances for England under-21s.