China

UN warns humanity is 'one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation' and we have been 'extraordinarily lucky so far'

By Walter Finch For Mailonline, Afp
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

UN head Antonio Guterres warned Monday that the world faced 'a nuclear danger not seen since the height of the Cold War' and was just 'one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation.'

'We have been extraordinarily lucky so far. But luck is not a strategy. Nor is it a shield from geopolitical tensions boiling over into nuclear conflict,' Guterres said at the start of a conference of countries belonging to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

'Today, humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation,' he said, calling on nations to 'put humanity on a new path towards a world free of nuclear weapons.'

Guterres's comments came at the opening 10th review conference of the NPT, an international treaty that came into force in 1970 to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEO8A_0h1D10CY00
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) at United Nations headquarters in New York where he warned 'we have been extraordinarily lucky so far'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZvyPS_0h1D10CY00
Guterres's comments came at the opening 10th review conference of the NPT, an international treaty that came into force in 1970 to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons at the UN headquarters in New York
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hoPJy_0h1D10CY00
Putin said Monday: 'There can be no winners in nuclear war, it should never be started' despite rattling the nuclear sabre multiple times since he launched his invasion of Ukraine

The meeting, held at the UN's headquarters in New York, has been postponed several times since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will run until August 26.

Guterres said the conference was 'a chance to strengthen' the treaty and 'make it fit for the worrying world around us,' citing Russia's war in Ukraine and tensions on the Korean peninsula and in the Middle East.

'Eliminating nuclear weapons is the only guarantee they will never be used,' the secretary-general implored, adding that he would visit Hiroshima for the anniversary of the August 6, 1945 atomic bombing of the Japanese city by the United States.

'Almost 13,000 nuclear weapons are now being held in arsenals around the world. All this at a time when the risks of proliferation are growing and guardrails to prevent escalation are weakening,' Guterres added.

In January, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the United States, China, Russia, Britain and France - had pledged to prevent the further dissemination of nuclear weapons.

At the last review conference in 2015, the parties were unable to reach agreement on substantive issues.

And the threat of nuclear proliferation is only growing, with Iran reported to have enough uranium to build 'one, if not two' bombs, an ex-US diplomat and nuclear weapons expert Robert Joseph warned.

Putin: ‘there can be no winners in nuclear war, it should never be started’

Vladimir Putin has said a nuclear war must 'never be started' following heightened tension between Moscow and NATO in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

'As a state party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and one of its depositaries, Russia is consistently complying with the letter and the spirit of the Treaty,' Putin said in a letter to participants of a conference on the treaty in New York.

'We proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community.'

It comes after the Russian president put Russia's nuclear arsenal on high alert in February, and state-TV pundits in Russia suggested using nuclear weapons against the United Kingdom.

#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear War#Un Security Council#Nuclear Proliferation#Un#Non Proliferation Treaty#Npt
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

