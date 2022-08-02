California Declares a State of Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak

Police cleared out People’s Park in Berkeley early Wednesday morning, after a long battle over the historic area. The area was cleared so that UC Berkeley can prepare to build student housing for 1,100 students on less than half of the 2.8-acre location. One group, Defend People’s Park, fought...
The McKinney Fire at Klamath National Park, which has burned over 55,000 acres and is 0% contained, has turned deadly as Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reports fire crews found two bodies along the path of the fire. The bodies were found inside a vehicle in a residential driveway on...
The city of San Jose claims a home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood is so rundown that it’s officially a public nuisance. The city filed a lawsuit in an attempt to force the owner to clean up the house or tear the house down. The lawsuit, filed earlier...
