ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

California Declares a State of Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak

kgoradio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kgoradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgoradio.com

Police Clear People’s Park in Berkeley for Housing Development

Police cleared out People’s Park in Berkeley early Wednesday morning, after a long battle over the historic area. The area was cleared so that UC Berkeley can prepare to build student housing for 1,100 students on less than half of the 2.8-acre location. One group, Defend People’s Park, fought...
BERKELEY, CA
kgoradio.com

McKinney Fire in Northern California Turns Deadly

The McKinney Fire at Klamath National Park, which has burned over 55,000 acres and is 0% contained, has turned deadly as Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reports fire crews found two bodies along the path of the fire. The bodies were found inside a vehicle in a residential driveway on...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kgoradio.com

San Jose Sues Property Owner, Claiming Home Puts Public at Risk

The city of San Jose claims a home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood is so rundown that it’s officially a public nuisance. The city filed a lawsuit in an attempt to force the owner to clean up the house or tear the house down. The lawsuit, filed earlier...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy