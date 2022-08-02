ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlestown, IN

Police investigating 'accidental drowning' of 8-year-old in Charlestown

wdrb.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wdrb.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

2 injured in Wilder Park neighborhood shooting, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were injured in a shooting that occurred in the Wilder Park neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., Fourth Division Officers responded on a report of a shooting in the 200 block of W. Florence Ave, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Police found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Indiana man killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man from Laconia, Indiana, was killed in a crash in Jefferson County Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police. They said the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on State Road 56 near Kuntz Road, just east of Hanover, Indiana. Police said it was a two-vehicle head-on crash resulting in the death of 42-year-old Richard Casey.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlestown, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
spectrumnews1.com

Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Police#Swimming Pool#Wdrb#Accident
wdrb.com

Louisville police looking for suspected serial burglar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are looking for a man accused of being a serial burglar. According to LMPD, 66-year-old Lester Terry is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries in the NuLu neighborhood. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, and 155 pounds. Anyone with information on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road

HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

LMPD investigating after 3 people show up to hospital with gunshot wounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police are investigating after three people showed up to University of Louisville Hospital on Tuesday night with gunshot wounds. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said they believe their injuries are non-life threatening. The names and genders of the victims, who showed up to the hospital around 9:30 p.m., were not immediately known.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHAS11

LMPD asks for help locating 37-year-old man missing since late June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they believe could be in danger. An Operation Return Home was issued for 37-year-old David Floyd after family members could not locate him. He was last seen on June 29 near a homeless camp around Shelby and Wenzel Streets by an outreach worker.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

4 men facing federal charges in connection with Louisville carjackings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men are facing federal charges in connection with carjackings in the Louisville area. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Mauricio Diaz and 18-year-old Fahad Alisawi carjacked at least four vehicles in Louisville over several days in May while "brandishing a firearm."
LOUISVILLE, KY
985theriver.com

Man found dead in private pond in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a Jackson County man was discovered in a private pond in Washington County over the weekend, Indiana State Police confirmed. Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, ISP and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported finding a body in a pond.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy