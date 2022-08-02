New education partnership aims to incentivize becoming a child care provider

www.hawaiipublicradio.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Windward Community College to offer free agriculture classes to Native Hawaiian students
Windward Community College recently announced that it will offer free tuition to Native Hawaiian students interested in sustainable agriculture. The initiative is part of WCC's ʻAo Kahi project, a Native Hawaiian career and technical education program. It offers financial support and help with internships and jobs. In a release,...
Honolulu to distribute nearly $30 million for affordable housing developments
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, center in white, announces funding for affordable housing alongside developers on Aug. 2, 2022. The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Community Services announced Tuesday it will distribute nearly $30 million to six affordable housing projects across Oʻahu. The developments receiving the funds...
Native Hawaiian leaders gather in Honolulu to encourage voter participation
Some voters have not wasted any time getting their ballots in. On opening day for Voter Service Centers, members of eight Native Hawaiian groups, including the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, held the “Walk to the Box” voter drive. They marched from...
In-person voting, same-day registration available at Voter Service Centers
In-person voting locations for the ongoing primary election are available across the state. Voter Service Centers offer same-day registration and accessible voting, as well as ballot replacements. Each county has at least one center open now through primary election day on Saturday, Aug. 13. On Oʻahu, Honolulu Hale and Kapolei...
The Conversation: Updating Kona International Airport; Sherry Menor-McNamara strives for LG seat
Ross Higashi, Airports Division Deputy Director, and Carol Torigoe of the KYA Design Group discuss the modernization of Kona International Airport, just in time for the return of Japanese tourists | Full Story. Sherry Menor-McNamara believes her business and political experience make her the best fit to become the next...
2022 candidate interview: Sylvia Luke for lieutenant governor
The Conversation is interviewing leading candidates in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Click here for the full interview schedule. Sylvia Luke, the chair of the state House Finance Committee, is seeking to be Hawaiʻi's next lieutenant governor. She has...
Nearly 100,000 pounds of marine debris removed from reefs, beaches at Papahānaumokuākea
A team of 16 freedivers recovered a staggering amount of marine debris last month off reefs and beaches in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. During a 27-day expedition, the nonprofit Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project found 97,295 pounds of ghost nets and plastics. The team returned to Honolulu on Saturday aboard the 185-foot ship M/V Imua.
