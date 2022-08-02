New ad about women’s healthcare is 'dishonest,' critics argue

www.inforney.com
spectrumlocalnews.com
Political PAC creates viral ads targeting Gov. Greg Abbott
AUSTIN, Texas — Nancy Thompson is a mother of three and the founder of Mothers Against Greg Abbott, a political action committee she refers to as the new MAGA. “I had some Sharpie markers, and I wrote one line in blue and one line in red and one in blue and the other in red and then I stood back and looked at it. The acronym is MAGA,” said Thompson.
KHOU
Author of “critical race theory” ban says Texas schools can still teach about racism
TEXAS, USA — For the past year, Texas educators have struggled with a new law targeting how history and race are taught in the state’s public schools. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story. Some administrators thought it meant they needed to teach an opposing...
keranews.org
More Texas cities are considering resolutions in support of abortion rights
Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Texas cities have taken action to reaffirm support for abortion rights. Last month, Austin approved a resolution decriminalizing the procedure. Cities like Dallas and San Antonio are now discussing moves of their own. As a growing number of...
brownwoodnews.com
Texas Juvenile Justice Department facing ‘grim’ situation
It is not looking good in the state’s juvenile department. Across the five juvenile detention centers for the state of Texas, all are facing staff wide shortages with a turnover rate of over 70%, continual cuts in funding especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now for Operation Lonestar. Currently...
Governor Abbott says Texas, "continues to address the chaos Biden has unleashed at our border."
Texas Governor Abbotts use of The Texas National Guard as border security has been a continuous debate since he first deployed them back in May 2021. Some say that the troops are necessary to help with drug trafficking and human smuggling, while others say that the troops are nothing more than a political stunt to make it appear as if the Governor is tough on immigration.
Beto says that even people wearing Trump hats will vote for him
As Democrat nominee for Texas Gov, Beto O'Rourke appeared in Houston for the first time on his 49-day drive across Texas; he proclaimed, "Houston, we're going to win!" Beto has been on a relentless drive across Texas, visiting many small towns, but this was his first appearance in Houston, and he projected an air of confidence. While the appearance was in the Houston neighborhood of Meyerland, a very Democratic area, Beto said he had been converting traditionally conservative voters in rural Texa- including Trump supporters.
100 days to go. Can Beto beat Abbott for Texas Gov?
Beto O'rourke and Greg AbbottImages from WikiCommons images. In just 100 days, Texans will choose between current Texas Gov Greg Abbott and his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke.
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.
Beto O'Rourke says that he, "is ready to lead on ensuring Texans have world-class schools, great jobs, and the ability to see a doctor." Beto O'Rourke at El Paso, TX kick off of - Drive for TexasPhoto by Euri Giles / Author.
news4sanantonio.com
Governor Abbott announces SNAP will receive $305.5 million to help Texas households
Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive more than $305.5 million to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. "It is imperative that every family across our state has access to nutritious food," said Governor Abbott. "Through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits...
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
Audit of 2020 and 2022 Elections by Secretary of State Will Focus on Harris County, Texas
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (third from right), Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (third from left), and Rodney Ellis(Facebook) In case you don’t remember, Senate Bill 1, swept in some significant challenges to the Texas Elections Code when it finally got passed last year. So, as required by law, under SB1, four counties have been randomly selected to be audited following the Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. Among the counties designated, is Harris County, Texas, the most populous county in the Lone Star State. All total, two of the counties selected are considered to be “DEMOCRATIC LEANING COUNTIES” and the other two selected are “REPUBLICAN LEANING COUNTIES” from what it looks like.
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"
"Texas: @GregAbbott_TX stayed at a fundraiser for 3 hours following the Rob Elementary School shooting— and lied about it. While Uvalde was counting bodies, Abbott was counting dollars." Olivia Julianna.
KVUE
Texas SBOE discusses proposed changes to social studies curriculum
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) met this week to discuss proposed changes to the social studies curriculum. The proposed changes include teaching Texas history throughout elementary and middle school, rather than just in fourth and seventh grades; incorporating personal financial literacy in high school; and clarifying how to teach racism in the classroom.
Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN.
Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico
Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a Deal
Texas National Guard conducting securityScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star a year ago since he felt President Joe Biden was not supportive of the Texas-Mexican border crisis. Since then, Governor Abbott has bused illegal immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
inforney.com
Report: Texas lags behind other states in public school open enrollment
(The Center Square) – Texas lags behind other states in public school open enrollment, a new report by the Texas Public Policy Foundation and Reason Foundation found. It focuses on inter-district open enrollment, which is the process of allowing students to transfer to and attend school in a district in which they don’t live.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Yikes! Central Texas Please Be Cautious Of Monkey Pox They Are Real
I spoke with a young lady who wanted to remain anonymous from Central, Texas about monkey box this weekend, and at first, I didn’t want to tell this story because I didn’t want to scare Central Texas. WE HAVE TO TAKE THIS VERY SERIOUSLY. Then I realize if...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Teacher Shortage Tolls Alarm
As the 2022-23 school year approaches, Texas public school districts are struggling to fill teacher and staff vacancies. Patryce Zarraga and Diane Birdwell, two former educators, spoke to KERA News last week about the staffing crisis. They claimed that returning to in-person classes after long stints of virtual learning due to COVID-prompted school shutdowns presented multiple challenges.
