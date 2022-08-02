ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings’ Dantzler determined to shine in late friend’s honor

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Arizona State
City
Eagan, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
NHL

Minnesota Wild Announces 2022 Road Tour

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced the 2022 Road Tour, presented by our partners at TRIA and HealthPartners, will visit four communities in Minnesota, August 8-11. All events are free and open to the public. All Road Tour events will be open from 6:00 PM - 9:00...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's Ihnen has 2nd straight season-ending knee injury

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota junior forward Isaiah Ihnen will miss the upcoming season after reinjuring the surgically repaired left knee that sidelined him last year. The Gophers revealed the news on Monday, 382 days after making the same announcement about Ihnen after he was hurt then in summer practice. His latest injury occurred last week. "It's disappointing to see Isaiah go through this after he worked hard to get back on the court this year and made significant strides to his game this summer," head coach Ben Johnson said. "We will be with him every step of the way in his road to recovery." Ihnen tweeted, "I'll be back, story's not over!" The 6-foot-10 native of Germany played in 50 games over his first two seasons, averaging 3.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 13.1 minutes. Ihnen and fellow junior Parker Fox would have been two of the most experienced frontcourt players for the Gophers this season, but Fox is also out for a second straight year after a major knee injury requiring surgery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Minnesota Prep Bowl to be Played in December

MINNEAPOLIS -- Prep Bowl participants will wait an additional week to play for a football championship. The Minnesota State High School League’s Executive Committee of the Board of Directors approved the move on Tuesday to December 2nd and 3rd, for the seven-game series at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy