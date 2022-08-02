Vikings’ Dantzler determined to shine in late friend’s honor

abc17news.com
Titus Toler Returns to the Badgers
After nearly two seasons away from the program, Wisconsin safety Titus Toler will return to the team in 2022.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
‘Soak it in’: Sioux Falls little league preps for Midwest Regional
The Sioux Falls little league team won the state championship last week and now they'll represent team South Dakota in the Little League World Series Midwest Regional.
NY man cycling to all 50 states hits major milestone in Minnesota
Bob Barnes, the man who is cycling to all 50 U.S. state capitals, reached capital number 42 of St. Paul as he nears the close of his cross-country journey — which began almost one year ago. Barnes, 52, of Syracuse, N.Y., told Fox News Digital that while he faced...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Announces 2022 Road Tour
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced the 2022 Road Tour, presented by our partners at TRIA and HealthPartners, will visit four communities in Minnesota, August 8-11. All events are free and open to the public. All Road Tour events will be open from 6:00 PM - 9:00...
Minnesota's Ihnen has 2nd straight season-ending knee injury
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota junior forward Isaiah Ihnen will miss the upcoming season after reinjuring the surgically repaired left knee that sidelined him last year. The Gophers revealed the news on Monday, 382 days after making the same announcement about Ihnen after he was hurt then in summer practice. His latest injury occurred last week. "It's disappointing to see Isaiah go through this after he worked hard to get back on the court this year and made significant strides to his game this summer," head coach Ben Johnson said. "We will be with him every step of the way in his road to recovery." Ihnen tweeted, "I'll be back, story's not over!" The 6-foot-10 native of Germany played in 50 games over his first two seasons, averaging 3.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 13.1 minutes. Ihnen and fellow junior Parker Fox would have been two of the most experienced frontcourt players for the Gophers this season, but Fox is also out for a second straight year after a major knee injury requiring surgery.
Minnesota's high school football 'Prep Bowl' rescheduled for December
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) announced Tuesday that their board of directors approved to move the state's "Prep Bowl" to December for this year only. Until this year, the MSHSL's annual Prep Bowl has been scheduled over Thanksgiving weekend, and played at U.S. Bank Stadium...
Minnesota Prep Bowl to be Played in December
MINNEAPOLIS -- Prep Bowl participants will wait an additional week to play for a football championship. The Minnesota State High School League’s Executive Committee of the Board of Directors approved the move on Tuesday to December 2nd and 3rd, for the seven-game series at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.
CBS 58
High school football practice begins, Pewaukee looks to defend state title
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For a program that produced three NFL football players in JJ, TJ and Derek Watt, it may be hard to believe the Pewaukee Pirates only have one state championship to show. That championship came last year when the Pirates capped off a 12-2 season by...
