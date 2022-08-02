ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

A tale of hope: For 25 years haemophiliac Luke needed jabs to stop the bleeding that could kill him. Now he's been liberated by a breakthrough gene therapy

By Caroline Scott
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

When Luke Pembroke was diagnosed with the bleeding disorder haemophilia at 11 months old, doctors offered his mother Debra a glimmer of hope — one day, thanks to gene therapy, there might be a cure for the inherited disorder, which made every bump and fall potentially lethal for her precious son.

It was a bold prediction in the early 1990s, when the science of gene therapy — the replacement of faulty genes with healthy ones to correct incurable genetic conditions — was in its infancy.

But fast forward nearly three decades and the prediction is coming true, bringing hope to thousands living with haemophilia in the UK.

According to charity The Haemophilia Society, at least 16 types of gene therapy for the disorder are in development. Some are already in clinical trials and could be available on the NHS in the next two to three years.

While they vary in approach, the aim of each is the same: to correct defective genes — turn off faulty genes involved in causing the illness, or switch on dormant ones that can correct it.

‘I’m very excited by gene therapy — it is a genuine advance,’ says Dr Gavin Ling, a consultant haematologist at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, who has a specialist interest in bleeding disorders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7bsZ_0h1CvsEl00
Luke was just a baby when his mother noticed he was covered in bruises. When she took him to A&E after finding a large bruise on his head, she was initially greeted with suspicion by doctors who feared she was abusing her baby. Last year, Luke, now 28, fulfilled a dream trip to the Amazon jungle in Peru (above) to work on a conservation project — something that previously would have been impossible

‘It won’t provide a complete cure for everyone but if it works, patients will, for the first time, be able to live much more normal lives.’

Haemophilia is a genetic disorder that affects more than 8,500 people in the UK. It is due to one of the body’s clotting factors — proteins that help to form blood clots in the event of injury — being missing from birth.

Those affected are missing either factor VIII (which causes haemophilia A, the cause of 85 per cent of cases) or factor IX (which is responsible for haemophilia B, the other 15 per cent of cases).

The gene responsible for making these proteins is on the X chromosome — when it’s damaged men only have one copy of this (women have two), hence mainly men are affected, although women who are carriers of the faulty gene can develop mild haemophilia. Those affected are under constant threat of uncontrollable bleeding, not just from cuts and grazes but from significant internal blood loss from falls or blows to the body.

Contact sports, such as rugby, are out of the question and even painkillers such as aspirin and ibuprofen are risky because they can inhibit clotting even more. The only therapy to date has been regular injections of man-made versions of the missing clotting factors — in some cases every 48 hours.

Luke was just a baby when his mother noticed he was covered in bruises. When she took him to A&E after finding a large bruise on his head, she was initially greeted with suspicion by doctors who feared she was abusing her baby.

‘Sadly, this is quite a common story in the haemophilia community,’ says Luke, now 28 and creative director at a research consultancy in London. ‘Children with haemophilia have serious bruising and sometimes internal bleeding no one can account for.’

But within hours, a blood test confirmed Luke had haemophilia and further tests revealed he had type B — the most severe form.

Luke says: ‘Mum tells me she remembers sliding down the wall in tears, not knowing what she was going to do next.’

Debra had to come to terms with helping her young child cope with this life-changing illness. That meant learning to inject him — up to three times a week — with clotting factor, through a needle inserted into a vein.

It was traumatic for them both. Luke became so scared of needles, his mother would often have to pin him down to get the factor into him. A family video even shows him howling with fear as his mum tried to pin a birthday badge on him when he turned two. Even with these regular injections, Luke’s condition was so severe he still suffered frequent internal bleeding that left him in ‘indescribable’ pain, he says.

Much of this came from bleeding into his muscles and joints, which causes long-term damage to the cartilage in knees, hips and wrists — often after a simple trip.

On one occasion, Luke was confined to bed in constant agony for several weeks when he suffered an ‘excruciating’ bleed into the psoas muscle, which runs from the lower back to the pelvis. Bleeding into muscles such as this causes severe pain, as it can damage sensitive nerves in the area.

At school, he was barred from all sports and was bullied by classmates after his head teacher — in a clumsy attempt to help pupils have a better understanding of his condition — asked him to stand up at the front at school assembly while he described his illness.

Luke says: ‘After that, there was a small group of kids saying: ‘If I punch you, will you die?’ When he was seven, a specialist nurse came to the school to teach him how to inject himself. ‘It was really hard,’ Luke says.

‘I would get very upset when I missed the vein.’ By the time he reached his 20s, Luke says he had suffered ‘probably hundreds’ of agonising bleeds.

When, in 2020, his consultant offered him the chance to join a clinical trial for a gene therapy drug, he jumped at the chance.

The 26-week trial — run by University College London, the Royal Free Hospital in London and Freeline Therapeutics, the company behind the ground-breaking treatment — involved a single injection of an experimental drug called FLT180a.

Just one dose is designed to deliver a functioning copy of a faulty gene that prompts the liver to produce the protein coagulation factor IX, which helps blood clot when there is an injury.

The goal is then to reduce — or stop altogether — the need for patients to inject themselves.

Results from the trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in July, showed that in nine of the ten patients treated with the drug, the liver quickly began to produce the missing protein after just one injection.

This led to a decrease in bleeding, which meant patients no longer needed their regular injections of clotting factor. In gene therapy, scientists use the outer shell of a harmless virus, called an adeno-associated virus (or AAV), to deliver the new, modified genetic material into cells via a single infusion.

Before starting the treatment in February 2020, Luke was given powerful immunosuppressants to stop his immune system attacking the virus before it could deliver the genetic material to his liver.

On February 11, 2020, he received his infusion of FLT180a containing the modified gene. Weeks later, the country was plunged into lockdown. To protect him from Covid and other infections, Luke spent eight months in isolation with ‘horrendous’ side-effects from the immunosuppressant drug tacrolimus and the steroid prednisolone.

‘I had every bodily symptom you can imagine — weight gain, tremors, nausea and insomnia, as well as migraines, acne outbreaks and mood swings,’ he says. ‘Being alone made everything worse. There were times when I thought, “What the hell have I done?” ’ Luke’s blood was analysed three times a week for clotting factor levels and liver enzymes, to check if his body was mounting an immune response to the therapy. To reduce the number of nurses coming in and out, he drew phials of his own blood.

After eight months, he re-entered the world and now has blood tests twice a year. He is also enrolled on a 15-year follow-up study, which will monitor patients for problems. So far, the benefits have far outweighed the risks.

The clotting factor levels in his blood have risen and are expected to remain at healthy levels for more than two years. While he isn’t cured, it means his haemophilia is so mild, he no longer needs injections. ‘I used to be hyper-aware of changes in my body, always worried that I’d have a sudden bleed,’ he says.

Last year, he fulfilled a dream trip to the Amazon jungle in Peru to work on a conservation project — something that previously would have been impossible. He says: ‘Gene therapy has been completely life-changing for me. I feel liberated from my haemophilia.’

The Haemophilia Society points out that gene therapy doesn’t work at all in some, and many patients on trials have suffered severe side-effects, such as liver problems.

However, scientists are hoping the same gene therapy techniques can benefit those with other serious illnesses including type 2 diabetes, as well as sickle cell disease and thalassaemia.

A gene therapy trial is under way at University College London to see if injecting chemically modified DNA can help patients with incurable Huntington’s disease (an inherited condition causing brain degeneration) by silencing a gene that produces toxic proteins.

‘It is possible that in future, we may have consultants in gene therapy whom you see alongside your specialist,’ predicts Dr Ling.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Archie's final hours: Family of 'brain dead' 12-year-old hold bedside vigil playing his favourite music and television shows before life support is set to be turned off at 11am TODAY - as they cling on to one last chance of saving him

Archie Battersbee's life support will be removed at 11am this morning unless his family can appeal again to the European Court of Human Rights, having spent the night holding a vigil by his bedside. The 12-year-old suffered catastrophic brain damage after an accident at home in April, and has been...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Therapy#Blood Test#Bleeds#The Haemophilia Society#Nhs#St Thomas Hospital
verywellhealth.com

What Are the Warning Signs of Liver Failure?

Liver failure is when the liver loses its ability to perform its essential roles. Liver failure can be broken down into two categories, acute liver failure and chronic liver failure. Acute liver failure happens suddenly. It is typically due to a virus, medication, or an autoimmune disease. Chronic liver failure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Archie Battersbee's life support will be switched off at MIDDAY: Court of Appeal judges reject 11th hour bid to prevent medics carrying out 'choreographed execution' of their 12-year-old boy... but family vow to take fight to Supreme Court

Archie Battersbee's parents have vowed to take their battle to keep him alive to the Supreme Court after judges rejected their latest bid to prevent his life support being turned off at midday today. 'If tomorrow's the last day then so be it, but we will be applying to the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Woman, 35, who feels 'like she's been shot in the mouth' after having £6,000 veneers fitted at a Turkish dental clinic claims she has to pay £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK

A woman who claims to have had a botched veneers procedure at a Turkish dental clinic says she has been quoted £30,000 to have the damage fixed in the UK. Melissa Davies, 35, of Coventry, was unhappy with her smile so spent £6,000 to have a veneer fitted at a Turkish clinic she found online.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Mail

Mother pays tribute after her 17-weeks pregnant daughter, 25, and her unborn son died on bedroom floor following suspected epilepsy attack after her medication was changed

A hospital has launched an investigation after a 25-year-old pregnant woman died from a suspected epileptic seizure after her medication was changed. Megan Gardiner was 17 weeks pregnant when she and her unborn son died overnight on June 4 at her home in Barry, South Wales. Her 'devastated' mother Alison...
HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Thyroid Treatment Seems To Increase Risk Of Dementia – New Study

A study published today in the journal Neurology suggests that older persons with hypothyroidism, often known as underactive thyroid, may have an increased risk of developing dementia. Those with thyroid conditions necessitated thyroid hormone replacement were at a considerably greater risk for having dementia. Hypothyroidism is caused by an insufficient...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Man, 23, with rare condition who can 'smell, taste and feel' words reveals he can never date Kirsty because of the 'urine aroma' - while a celeb such as Jennifer Lawrence is like 'sniffing a shoe'

A man with a rare condition which means he can taste, smell and feel words has revealed which names are delicious - and which taste like urine. Henry Gray, 23, from Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, has a condition called lexical-gustatory synaesthesia, which means he can taste, smell or have a feeling associated with words.
CELEBRITIES
Tu Salud

Another Man Appears Cured of HIV After Stem Cell Transplant

A 66-year-old Southern California man appears to be cured of HIV after undergoing a stem cell transplant to treat leukemia, Jana Dikter, MD, of City of Hope Cancer Center reported during a media briefing today at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. The City of Hope Patient received a...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Why are so many terminally ill patients left to die without dignity? And should palliative care begin as soon as they're diagnosed rather than the final weeks? Evidence suggests thousands of dying people receive no end-of-life care at all

An end that is peaceful, pain-free and surrounded by those we love — given the choice, it’s surely how most of us would choose to die. And since 80 per cent of us will make our exit due to chronic illness (rather than sudden death or accidents), most of us will rely on modern medicine — specifically palliative care — to get us over life’s finishing line in relative comfort.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

518K+
Followers
54K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy