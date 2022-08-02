Two Colorado men, including Boulder High School teacher, die in Nebraska plane crash

www.lamarledger.com
Two Colorado men identified as victims in Nebraska plane crash
Two men from Colorado have been identified as the victims of a plane crash that occurred on July 25 near Ringgold, Nebraska, according to officials from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office, the Logan County Sheriff's Office, McPherson County Fire and Rescue Department, and...
lamarledger.com
New Mexico woman found dead on Flagstaff Mountain above Boulder killed for money and drugs, affidavit says
The New Mexico woman found dead on Flagstaff Mountain in Boulder County last month was reportedly killed by friends for the money and drugs she had in her car, but the man who shot her told investigators he acted in self-defense, according to court records. Alexis Baca, 25, was found...
Remains found in Colorado identified as woman who called 911 'stuck in snow' in February
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, remains recovered earlier this summer have been identified as a woman who went missing after calling for help in February. Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, was last heard from on February 13, when she called 911 from the Miner's Candle area of Clear Creek County to report that she was stuck in the snow. Authorities responded to the scene and were able to find her vehicle, but could not locate her. An extensive search was conducted in the area, but she was not found at that time.
Colorado woman devastated after deadly shooting on I-70
The fiancé of a Denver man who was tragically shot and killed during a possible case of road rage Sunday night says she is devastated and lost without her loved one by her side. Tamra Holton's fiancé, Kevin Piaskowski, was shot and killed Sunday night near Interstate 70 and Quebec. The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski. "The situation has been so daunting, and the last 24 hours have been nothing but a nightmare," Holton told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. Since the shooting, Holton has been surrounded...
4th person arrested in Boulder trailhead murder
A fourth suspect was arrested Monday in connection to a woman from New Mexico found dead near a popular trailhead west of Boulder.
Passionate Boulder teacher killed in plane crash
Students and loved ones of a Boulder High School teacher are in mourning after a plane crash took his life.
Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified
DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died after she fell off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department told 9NEWS they received a call for a outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. at 10:52 p.m Investigators discovered The post Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified appeared first on KRDO.
Jeffco carjacking leads to police activity in Denver
The Denver Police Department says a carjacking lead to a shelter-in-place for some residents in southwest Denver Wednesday morning.
Car stolen in Jeffco dumped in Denver neighborhood
Jefferson County deputies found an abandoned stolen car in southwest Denver Wednesday morning, but no suspects. According to the sheriff's office, a carjacking took place overnight in Jefferson County, and the victim took themselves to the hospital before calling law enforcement several hours later. The investigation led Jeffco deputies to a Denver neighborhood south of Highway 285, where deputies formed a perimeter around the stolen vehicle. A shelter-in-place order was issued for homes in the 3600 block of S Depew Street for about an hour. Deputies and police responded to the car near the intersection with W Lehigh Avenue and S Eaton Street. It was determined the car had been abandoned, and there were no suspects found in the area. The original location of the carjacking was not immediately known. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is leading the carjacking investigation.
Teenage boy wanted in Fort Collins shooting arrested Monday
A 15-year-old boy wanted following a shooting in Fort Collins last week was arrested Monday, according to deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.
3 homes severely burned, residents displaced in Aurora fire
Aurora Fire Rescue is responding to a multiple home fire on East Whitaker Drive.
Suspects arrested in trailhead death were offered $2,000 to drive victim back to New Mexico, affidavit says
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — A woman who was found dead late last month near a Boulder County trailhead had become stranded in Colorado and offered the people accused of her killing $2,000 to bring her back to New Mexico, according to an arrest affidavit from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).
Colorado Daily
Boulder couple who hosted Marshall Fire victims facing potential code violations
In the aftermath of the Marshall Fire, which swept through eastern Boulder County on Dec. 30, Boulder residents Nancy and Charlie Winn opened a studio in their backyard to a family who had been displaced due to smoke damage from the fire. For Nancy Winn, it was an opportunity to...
Arrests Made in Murder of 25-Year-Old Mom Found on Colorado Mountain
Police in Colorado have collared three people they believe to be involved in the murder of a 25-year-old New Mexico mother found slain on Boulder’s Flagstaff Mountain last month. An additional suspect is being sought, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Alexis Baca had been traveling through...
Men doused with gasoline during possible bias-motivated crime
Police are investigating what they are calling a bias-motivated crime after a man was sprayed with gasoline at a convenience store.
Scooter rider killed in hit-and-run
DENVER — A pickup truck driver hit and killed a scooter rider early Sunday morning in Denver and drove away without helping the victim, said a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). The crash happened right after midnight on July 31 on Federal Boulevard just south of West...
Thousands of dollars in hay for Colo. animal shelter burns in I-70 trailer fire
A Colorado animal rescue has lost thousands of dollars worth of hay used to feed their animals in a trailer fire on I-70 over the weekend.
rockydailynews.com
Colorado Psychiatrist Howard Weiss Indicted On 100 Counts Related To ‘Pill Mill’
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver area doctor is accused of running what’s often referred to as a “pill mill” by overprescribing strong and highly addictive drugs to his patients. The case comes to light less than a month after lawmakers decided to take a closer look at the program designed to keep it from happening and found it hasn’t been working for years.
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
9News
39 years later, FBI searching for Boulder murder suspect
DENVER — In August 1983, Sid Wells was 22 years old and about to enter his senior year at CU Boulder with dreams of becoming a broadcast journalist. His longtime girlfriend, Shauna, was the daughter of actor Robert Redford, which was a major reason the story attracted so much attention when Wells was murdered.
