ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Nicola Sturgeon's government 'demanded mentions of Brexit, Queen Elizabeth II and England's 1966 World Cup Victory be removed from Platinum Jubilee commemoration book'

By Alastair Lockhart For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Nicola Sturgeon's government demanded 52 changes to a book commemorating the Platinum Jubilee - including changing the Queen's title, it has been reported.

Other requests included references to Brexit and England's 1966 World Cup win being removed.

Queen Elizabeth: A Platinum Jubilee Celebration was given to all children in England from reception to Year Six.

Schools in Scotland could opt in online if they wanted to order editions of the book for their pupils. Scottish Government emails showed the SNP administration asked for 52 changes to the book, designed as a children's gift book across the UK.

Officials from the curriculum and qualifications division objected to title of the book because 'she is not the second Elizabeth here' - referring to the 1603 Union of the Crowns after the death of Elizabeth I.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lH6TN_0h1CtvoW00
The Queen in Edinburgh on a visit to Scotland on June 27 - Scottish Government officials requested her title be changed to Her Majesty The Queen in the Scottish version of the book to reflect the fact the Union of Crowns took place in  after the death of Elizabeth I

They also argued Brexit was 'highly divisive' and so should be removed from a timeline of significant events during the Queen's reign.

Officials added they saw the reference to the death of the Queen Mother in 2002 as a 'tragedy' was 'a little tabloid when describing the death of a very old lady'.

The emails added England winning the World Cup in 1966 should not be included because it was 'not that relevant in the non-England parts of the UK'.

There was also an objection to the Queen's comments ahead of the 2014 Scottish independence referendum when she urged voters to 'think very carefully about the future'.

The department said they were 'not content to be acknowledged at all in the development or production of this book.'

The final Scottish version of the book included some of the suggestions, including the Queen being referred to as 'Her Majesty The Queen' rather than Elizabeth II, her referendum comment and the description of her mother's death as a 'tragedy'.

However, the section on Brexit was kept, as was a description of the 1966 World Cup.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government told the Telegraph: 'The book is a UK government project and they are responsible for its content, development and distribution.

'Scottish Government officials were given sight of drafts and provided feedback to the Department for Education upon request.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Popculture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Believed Another Couple Outside the Royal Family Were Leaking Stories

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dealt with their fair share of negative press over the years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly believed that someone in their inner circle was leaking stories to the press and contributing to that negativity, per InTouch Weekly. In the new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors by Tom Bower, it is alleged that Markle and Harry believed that their friends David and Victoria Beckham were behind the leaks.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#British Royal Family#Uk#Scottish Government#Snp#The 1603 Union
purewow.com

This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace

First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
activebeat.com

Rare Pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle You Haven’t Seen Before

Being a member of the royal family means a life in the spotlight. For Meghan and Harry, this has definitely been the case, even after they stepped away from their public royal roles to live a more private lifestyle. Throughout the course of their relationship, the pair have been magnets for photographers and royal fans. While you may think you’ve seen quite a few photos of Meghan and Harry, you’d be surprised at some of the rare photos from behind-the-scenes that you haven’t seen before. From their royal tours, to spontaneous visits to various organizations, and special moments of affection in between, follow along for our roundup of rare photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that you may have never seen.
WORLD
CBS News

Former nanny to Princes William and Harry to get "substantial" damages from BBC over Princess Diana interview

London — Princes William and Harry's former nanny on Thursday received substantial damages from the BBC over "false and malicious" claims about her used to obtain a 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Alexandra Pettifer, known at the time as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was given a public apology for "fabricated" allegations that she had an affair with the princes' father, Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Putin 'to get new palace' as he grabs prime territory on 'the Black Sea's best beach' in Georgia after enemies exposed his '£1billion mansion'

Vladimir Putin may be about to get another seafront pleasure palace as the Kremlin reportedly tries to take hold of a huge parcel of land in Georgia. Aslan Bzhania, de-facto leader of the breakaway Abkhazia region on the Black Sea, says he has been ordered to hand over a 'beachside paradise' near the resort city of Pitsunda by Putin himself.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

518K+
Followers
54K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy