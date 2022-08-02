Hiker stays overnight at Lulumahu Falls after getting lost; rescued the next day

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A swimmer is in serious condition after he and two others were blown out to sea on a floatie just off Kahala Beach on Tuesday. Rescuers were called out to the beach around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a 911 call about a man was yelling for help approximately 30 yards offshore.

