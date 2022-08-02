Hiker stays overnight at Lulumahu Falls after getting lost; rescued the next day

www.kitv.com
Swimmers rescued after being blown out to sea on floatie near Kahala Beach
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A swimmer is in serious condition after he and two others were blown out to sea on a floatie just off Kahala Beach on Tuesday. Rescuers were called out to the beach around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a 911 call about a man was yelling for help approximately 30 yards offshore.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Motorcyclist critically injured after losing control doing ‘pop-a wheelies’ in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 22-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash in West Oahu, emergency officials said. Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. near Farrington Highway near Kualakai Parkway. According to reports, the 22-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Farrington Highway doing pop-a wheelies when...
UH professors in fatal car crash on family vacation
University of Hawaii earth science professors along with their two sons were involved in a serious accident while on a family vacation in New Mexico. The community came together for support.
Scene of murder investigation up for sale at Hawaii Loa Ridge
The Hawaii Loa Ridge home that was the scene of a murder is now for sale, the family of Gary Ruby said selling the home was not up for debate as they all try to move forward from the tragedy.
KHON2
Teen hiker hit on head with large rock, paint can
HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, first responders were sent to help a 17-year-old female hiker who suffered a head injury on Puu Ulumawao. According to EMS, the incident happened shortly after noon when a large rock and paint can hit the girl on the head. The Honolulu Fire Department...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after accident in Kapolei
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an accident that occurred on Farrington Highway in Kapolei.
Fake jewelry scams on the rise in Hawaii
The suspects all seem to have a sob story, according to officials.
Kalihi’s Rainbow Drive-In location to host grand reopening
Rainbow Drive-In located in Kalihi will be having their grand re-opening on Monday, Aug. 15.
No injuries after car crashes at Koko Marina Center
HONOLULU (KHON2) — No injuries were reported after an SUV crashed at the Koko Marina Center Monday morning. HPD responded to a call around 10:22 a.m. for a single car accident near the Bank of Hawaii in the center. The Honolulu Fire Department reported that the driver was pulling into a parking stall, the car […]
KITV.com
Nearly 100,000 pounds of debris and ghost nets removed from reefs off Hawaii by freedivers
A team of free divers removed nearly 100,000 pounds of debris and ghost nets from reefs and beaches off of Hawaii. Team members with the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project (PMDP), a Hawaii-based non-profit organization, returned to Honolulu on Saturday aboard the 185-ft ship M/V Imua cleared 97,295 pounds of marine debris -- including 86,000 pounds of ghost nets --- from reefs and beaches of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument (Northwestern Hawaiian Islands).
Hawaii reports 3,689 COVID cases, 21 new deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,689 new coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 2,503 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 468 on the Big Island, 146 on Kauai, two on […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in Maui crash identified as 68-year-old Wailuku man
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The victim in a deadly Maui crash over the weekend has been identified. Police named the motorcycle driver killed as 68-year-old Thomas Santos of Wailuku. Investigators found that a woman was driving a moped north on Kahekili Highway near Malaihi Road in Wailuku on Sunday. Around 9:15,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police charge woman who allegedly opened fire at vehicle in Kakaako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The woman who allegedly opened fire at a vehicle in Kakaako has been charged, police said. Authorities said 42-year-old April Robinson was charged with reckless endangering and a firearms offense. HPD responded to the incident around 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Forrest Ave. and Ala Moana Blvd. According...
Pedestrian critically injured in Kalihi accident
A pedestrian is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Kalihi.
KITV.com
Swimmers asked to stay out of the water at Kaimana Beach due to nursing monk seal 'Rocky'
Lifeguards at Kaimana Beach warned swimmers to stay out of the water on Monday, near where Rocky the Monk seal and her new pup are located. The warning comes a week after a woman was attacked by Rocky, and witnesses still say the public is crowding the endangered animals.
KITV.com
Wildlife experts urging beachgoers to keep away from endangered Hawaiian monk seals in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) - City, state and federal agencies are meeting tomorrow to come up with a plan on how to handle ongoing issues with Rocky and her pup at Kaimana Beach. Dozens of people visit the beach daily, swimming and lounging on the sand as lifeguards were busy putting up warning signs and roping off the area surrounding the seals.
hawaiinewsnow.com
56-year-old in serious condition following apparent stabbing near Diamond Head
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man is in serious condition following an apparent stabbing early Monday morning. Officials said a 56-year-old was treated for a stab wound to the upper torso. Authorities said the incident happened around 2:40 a.m. on Diamond Head Road. Honolulu police have...
HPD looking for driver in Wahiawa hit-and-run
WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 50-year-old man is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in Wahiawa, early Monday morning. The man was reportedly walking northbound on Wilikina Drive, on the road and not in a marked crosswalk, when he was hit around 3:35 a.m. The man was transported to the hospital. The […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose
The Hawaii Loa Ridge home where an elderly man's body was found in a bathtub encased in concrete is now up for sale. Marine accused of fatally stabbing wife on H-3 could be turned over to the military for a court martial. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The military does...
Hawaii Magazine
How to Spend a Day in Waikīkī, Oʻahu with $40
A trip to Oʻahu isn’t complete without at least one visit to exciting Waikīkī, where you can have iconic Hawaiʻi vacation experiences all within a budget. 6 a.m. Hike Diamond Head at dawn ($5) Google Waikīkī and you’re guaranteed to find Lēʻahi (aka Diamond Head)...
