Mike and Karen Pence visit Alaska to support veterans

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
 2 days ago
Former Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence arrived in Alaska this week to spend time at Lake Clark with veterans at the Operation Heal Our Patriots retreat at the Samaritan’s Purse lodge at Port Alsworth, Lake Clark.

Every Sunday evening throughout the summer, a Samaritan’s Purse aircraft touches down on the gravel runway near the lodge to the sights and sounds of a small flag-waving entourage.

“In one way, it marks the end of a journey for weary military couples, but it’s the beginning of something, too. Many people across the country are praying for these wounded veterans and their spouses—that God will use the week in Alaska through Operation Heal Our Patriots to bring them both rest and a new start with God and each other,” Samaritan’s Purse explains on its website.

The Pences came to the lodge at the invitation of Samaritan’s Purse president and CEO Franklin Graham, who started the lodge over a decade ago to help heal up the wounds in marriages of military couples and bring them closer to the Creator.

More information about the program is at this link.

Valerie Geason
1d ago

If he wanted to support veterans he would have toured and visited the bases and centers that help the ones NOT preselected for a fancy retreat! Port Alsworth is in God's country, yes Alaska but NOT Alaska and NOT the Vets that could use the support!

