ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara, NY

Senior shelter dog in Western NY lives out days on local adventures

By Brianne Roesser
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?

There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Niagara, NY
Lifestyle
City
Lloyd, NY
City
Niagara, NY
City
Lockport, NY
Niagara, NY
Pets & Animals
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Go Dumpster Diving In Western New York

Dumpster diving is a great way to find a hidden gem and give it a new lease on life. You can find materials or items and repurpose them in a way to make them your own. Some people take the risk of dumpster diving for food trash, which can be a risk. Back in my college days, I will admit, I dumpster dived in the Dunkin Donuts trash bin once or twice, and it may sound gross, but you could find a lot of the donuts in tact, protected by a clear plastic bag.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
97.5 WTBD

Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

Early Season Snowstorm Could Happen in New York State

The weather has been extremely hot and humid this summer across much of the country, including the State of New York. Wednesday featured more hot and humid weather, as temperatures approached 90 degrees and we have already seen a few heavy thunderstorms since June. But now that the calendar says...
WEATHER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Ny#Shelter Dog#Animal Shelters#Lloyds#Lake Effect Ice Cream#Lloyd So
spectrumlocalnews.com

Public hearing held to discuss approved Niagara Amazon facility

NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency hosted a public hearing Wednesday afternoon. It followed the Town of Niagara board's decision to approve Amazon's plan to build a new distribution center on Lockport Road. Niagara County IDA officials have stated they will negotiate further project details with...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

What is New York State’s Most Rural County?

You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul wants to make it easier to become health care worker in N.Y.

ALBANY, N.Y. -- With more than 9,000 job openings across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to grow New York's health care work force by making it easier to become a health care worker."Easier means relieving the financial crunch that is required to get the education necessary. So today, we're here to announce the 1,000 winners of our 'Nurses for the Future' program," Hochul said.Winners were selected through a lottery for scholarships to State University of New York or City University of New York institutions.The governor also announced $1.3 billion in funding for bonuses for health care workers and plans to increase wages for home health care aides.
LOTTERY
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

More heat for Thursday and then scattered rain on Friday

The combination of dry weather, breezy winds and ongoing drought will lead to a high fire danger today across parts of South Texas. Please avoid outdoor activities that could cause a flame or spark! Fires that start could grow and spread quickly. Thursday will be mainly dry across the region,...
EL PASO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising

New York authorities have lifted a ban that had stopped state prison inmates from reading a book about the 1971 Attica Correctional Facility uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit brought by its author. State officials, however, said they will continue to censor one small part of the Pulitzer-prize winning book...
ATTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy